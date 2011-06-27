Vehicle overview

For whatever reason, a certain segment of the population is attracted to vehicles that defy logic, practicality and/or modern aesthetics. Shaped like a 5,500-pound Mosler bank vault and originally designed during the waning hours of disco, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of those vehicles. Like its Hummer H2 classmate, the G-Class will attract those who consider on-road driving dynamics secondary to pulling up to the valet stand in a blinged-out, off-road vehicle dripping with Rambo levels of testosterone. As a legitimate luxury sport-utility, though, the G-Class cannot compete with other full-size luxury models like the Lexus LX 570, Range Rover or even Mercedes' own GL-Class.

The G-Class first went on sale in 1979 as the Gelaendewagen (ga-lin-di-va-gon), which means "tough terrain vehicle." The G-wagen, as it was nicknamed, was primarily designed for military purposes, with numerous body styles used by armed forces around the world  including the United States Marine Corps. Up until recently, the G-wagen even underpinned the Popemobile (now a retrofitted M-Class SUV). Throughout the 1980s and '90s, G-wagens were brought to the United States by a few import companies that outfitted them to meet American emissions and safety regulations. Available in two- and four-door models (including a Jeep Wrangler-like convertible), G-wagens would routinely sell for $130,000. Mercedes-Benz finally officially brought them to the United States in 2002 as the G-Class, offering only the four-door version.

Aside from its two thoroughly modern V8 engines, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class maintains close ties to its roots as an off-road-capable military vehicle with body-on-frame construction, four-wheel drive and three locking differentials. While this may attract off-road enthusiasts, it's hard to imagine crawling through a gorge or fording a stream in a $110,000 G55 AMG with 18-inch rims. And on pavement, the G-Class is a chore. The steering and gas pedal efforts are unpleasantly heavy, and the truck suspension sends road imperfections quivering through the cabin. Not surprisingly, the tall, boxy G-Class also exhibits plenty of body roll around turns.

Mercedes has done its best to snazz up the dated interior, but the company's efforts ultimately come off as if one tried to dress R. Lee Ermey in Dolce & Gabbana. Premium leather and wood cover most surfaces, and buttons and switches are typical of those found in other Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs, but the upright dashboard and seating position are more Jeep Wrangler than $80,000-plus luxury SUV. Step-in height is rather lofty -- requiring standard running boards -- and it combines with smallish doors to make climbing aboard the G-Class a tight squeeze. Those doors also close with an unsubstantial "click" rather than the typical, reassuring Mercedes "thud."

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz G500 and G55 AMG can't escape their heritage. Compared to the Range Rover or Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, the boxy old G is thoroughly outgunned in every area except sheer power and machismo. Nevertheless, those are the attributes that will attract the 1,000 or so buyers to the G-Class this year. Sure it may look like a bank vault on wheels, but for some, that's the ironic beauty of it.