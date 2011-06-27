  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  4. Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Go-anywhere off-road capability, potent V8 power plants, surprisingly quiet on the highway.
  • Heavy steering and accelerator pedal efforts, guzzles gasoline, not much cargo room, frustrating old-school COMAND electronics interface.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$20,398 - $30,114
Used G-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Outgunned and outclassed by other full-size luxury SUVs, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class will nevertheless appeal to a select few attracted to its retro, ultra-boxy looks and macho image.

Vehicle overview

For whatever reason, a certain segment of the population is attracted to vehicles that defy logic, practicality and/or modern aesthetics. Shaped like a 5,500-pound Mosler bank vault and originally designed during the waning hours of disco, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of those vehicles. Like its Hummer H2 classmate, the G-Class will attract those who consider on-road driving dynamics secondary to pulling up to the valet stand in a blinged-out, off-road vehicle dripping with Rambo levels of testosterone. As a legitimate luxury sport-utility, though, the G-Class cannot compete with other full-size luxury models like the Lexus LX 570, Range Rover or even Mercedes' own GL-Class.

The G-Class first went on sale in 1979 as the Gelaendewagen (ga-lin-di-va-gon), which means "tough terrain vehicle." The G-wagen, as it was nicknamed, was primarily designed for military purposes, with numerous body styles used by armed forces around the world  including the United States Marine Corps. Up until recently, the G-wagen even underpinned the Popemobile (now a retrofitted M-Class SUV). Throughout the 1980s and '90s, G-wagens were brought to the United States by a few import companies that outfitted them to meet American emissions and safety regulations. Available in two- and four-door models (including a Jeep Wrangler-like convertible), G-wagens would routinely sell for $130,000. Mercedes-Benz finally officially brought them to the United States in 2002 as the G-Class, offering only the four-door version.

Aside from its two thoroughly modern V8 engines, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class maintains close ties to its roots as an off-road-capable military vehicle with body-on-frame construction, four-wheel drive and three locking differentials. While this may attract off-road enthusiasts, it's hard to imagine crawling through a gorge or fording a stream in a $110,000 G55 AMG with 18-inch rims. And on pavement, the G-Class is a chore. The steering and gas pedal efforts are unpleasantly heavy, and the truck suspension sends road imperfections quivering through the cabin. Not surprisingly, the tall, boxy G-Class also exhibits plenty of body roll around turns.

Mercedes has done its best to snazz up the dated interior, but the company's efforts ultimately come off as if one tried to dress R. Lee Ermey in Dolce & Gabbana. Premium leather and wood cover most surfaces, and buttons and switches are typical of those found in other Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs, but the upright dashboard and seating position are more Jeep Wrangler than $80,000-plus luxury SUV. Step-in height is rather lofty -- requiring standard running boards -- and it combines with smallish doors to make climbing aboard the G-Class a tight squeeze. Those doors also close with an unsubstantial "click" rather than the typical, reassuring Mercedes "thud."

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz G500 and G55 AMG can't escape their heritage. Compared to the Range Rover or Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, the boxy old G is thoroughly outgunned in every area except sheer power and machismo. Nevertheless, those are the attributes that will attract the 1,000 or so buyers to the G-Class this year. Sure it may look like a bank vault on wheels, but for some, that's the ironic beauty of it.

2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class models

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a five-passenger luxury SUV available in G500 and G55 AMG trim levels. They both come fully loaded with similar standard equipment, including bi-xenon headlamps, corner-illuminating foglamps, running boards, rear park assist, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power tilt/telescoping heated steering wheel, a navigation system with the COMAND interface, a rearview camera, a hands-free phone interface, front and rear heated leather seats, 10-way power front seats with memory, and a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with satellite radio and a cargo-compartment-mounted six-CD changer. The G55 AMG adds wider tires, larger brakes, front and rear light guards, dual side-exit chrome exhausts and premium "designo" leather and wood trim.

2008 Highlights

Entering its 29th year of production, the boxiest Mercedes-Benz returns for 2008 with minimal changes. Both G-Class models gain a rearview camera, TeleAid emergency communication system and a hands-free phone interface.

Performance & mpg

The Mercedes G500 is motivated by a 5.0-liter V8 that produces 292 horsepower and 336 pound-feet of torque. The G55 AMG has a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 capable of 493 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque, and it's enough to propel the heavy SUV from zero to 60 mph in an estimated 5.4 seconds. The G500 comes with a seven-speed automatic transmission, while the G55 AMG retains a five-speed auto. Both G-Class models come standard with four-wheel drive and a two-speed transfer case controlled by a console-mounted switch. With a 50/50 torque split and electromechanically locking center, rear and front differentials, the G-Class is Mercedes-Benz's most capable off-road vehicle. Properly equipped, the G is capable of towing 7,000 pounds.

Safety

Both 2008 Mercedes G-Class models come standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, full-length side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. Side torso airbags are not available, and the rear center seating position has only a lap belt.

Driving

The 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a truck-based SUV originally designed for military activities, and it drives like it. Although the two modern V8 engines move the G-wagen with impressive force, on-road handling and ride leave much to be desired. With its tall, boxy body, the G exhibits significant body roll, while its front and rear solid-axle suspension is better suited for tackling rugged off-road hills than it is for cruising through Beverly Hills. Meanwhile, the old-school recirculating-ball steering offers limited feedback at higher speeds, and the stiff gas pedal requires too much effort, making cruise control a frequent friend on highway journeys. On the bright side, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is surprisingly quiet on such journeys despite having the aerodynamic attributes of a shipping crate.

Interior

The G-Class interior received a mild refresh last year. Buttons and dials on the center console have been updated to more current Mercedes-Benz standards, although the often-confusing last-generation COMAND interface system remains. The lengthy standard features list bestows a luxurious environment, but the truckish, upright driving position may be a turn-off for those used to today's more carlike SUV cabins. Rear cargo capacity falls short of full-size sport utilities at 80 cubic feet, while the swinging cargo door is heavy because of its full-size spare tire and its stainless steel cover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

5(0%)
4(50%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A Beautiful Tank on the outside, Harsh on the inside
danielk1974,04/07/2011
My wife got this car as her ultimate SUV dream vehicle. She had wanted one for 15 years. We got a good deal and she traded in her Lexus LX 570. We went from a peaceful cocoon of luxury to a rough and randy tank. She absolutely loves it. There is truly nothing else like it on the road. However, it is not very comfortable to drive. Steering is heavy. Acceleration is slow. The engine is loud. The seats are not comfortable. And yet everytime she looks at it, she loves it a little more. I don't like driving it at all, but that's why she tells me its her car, not mine.
Overrated car
johnny,09/17/2008
It's a fun car, I would not think of buying another though. I truly think its overrated. For an SUV it's too fancy, but it has great on road handling.
See all 2 reviews of the 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
493 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Overview

The Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is offered in the following submodels: G-Class G55 AMG, G-Class SUV. Available styles include G500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl 7A), and G55 AMG 4dr SUV 4WD (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

Can't find a used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz G-Class for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $9,340.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,034.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz G-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,272.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,374.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz G-Class lease specials

Related Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz G-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles