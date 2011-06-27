2006 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Review
Type:
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2006 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$17,362 - $27,224
Used G-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2006 Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz G-Class features & specs
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
469 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
11 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 5500 rpm
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the G-Class
Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz G-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2012
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2010
- Used BMW X4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 2011
- Used Chrysler 300 2015
- Used Toyota Tundra 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2004
- Used Lincoln Continental 2017
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 GLC-Class
- 2021 Honda Odyssey News
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 AMG GT
- MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- 2019 Audi S3
- 2021 Audi R8 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons