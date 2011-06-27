Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Consumer Reviews

2005 - G500 Grand Edition Dan A. , 07/16/2015 Grand Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Sold it for $20k USD. This car is bulletproof. Rides like a luxury sedan. Handles like a beast in the snow and bad weather. Mine is at 190+k miles and going strong and looks great! Wish it had navigation, blue tooth and a usb port. Things starting to go wrong and it's $500- $1,000 each time. All 4 door lock malfunction - one goes the others go at $300 each, Windshield wiper motor, worn out belts...pitted window is common here in the mountains, etc. Oh, did I tell you that if your headlamp goes out you just don't replace at $10, you have to take apart the front end and that can be $400+. But here's the bottom line...I walk out, jump in and it starts and goes and goes and goes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

G Class Rules Q , 08/19/2005 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had my G for quite some time. It is quality throughout. No plastic and thin metal. Go and drive the best. It's better than my BMW 5 series and the best vehicle I have ever driven. See for yourself. The Hummer owners wish they had one! Its for real.

Porsche to G wagon porsche , 07/26/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Robust is not the word to describe this. Steel frame, heavy steel, massive hinges. You'd think it was built for military use. It turns heads everywhere. I've been wanting one for 2 years, and am not in any way disapointed, except I wish service could be thru MB trucks and not the car dealer.

Military vehicle BlueAngels , 09/22/2005 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Having seen the G-Wagon in the miltary service, it is kind of odd to see them as a luxury car. These tanks are made to take all kind of abuses. Unless you are taking them off-road in the Pac West or somewhere, you will be better off driving a smaller SUV.