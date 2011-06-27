Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G55 AMG 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,039
|$26,197
|$29,525
|Clean
|$18,531
|$24,207
|$27,271
|Average
|$15,516
|$20,227
|$22,764
|Rough
|$12,501
|$16,246
|$18,257
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 Grand Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,279
|$18,516
|$20,265
|Clean
|$14,130
|$17,110
|$18,718
|Average
|$11,831
|$14,297
|$15,625
|Rough
|$9,532
|$11,483
|$12,531
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G500 4WD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,821
|$21,874
|$25,145
|Clean
|$14,630
|$20,212
|$23,226
|Average
|$12,250
|$16,889
|$19,388
|Rough
|$9,870
|$13,565
|$15,549
Estimated values
2005 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Grand Edition 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,780
|$22,909
|$25,680
|Clean
|$16,442
|$21,169
|$23,720
|Average
|$13,767
|$17,688
|$19,800
|Rough
|$11,092
|$14,208
|$15,880