Consumer Rating
(6)
1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes to other 500-Class models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good but not Great
dante,11/18/2004
I bought this car last year with 58,000 miles and the day I brought it home, the transmission went! Then the shocks, and the rear suspension, and the A/C evaporator, and the front armrest, and then the doors stopped being "sucked" shut. I still think it is the best looking car on the road, not to mention it's awesome acceleration 60 to 120 MPH!! The power and heated seats are unmatched by any other car, and the use of space is also very impressive. No matter how awesome this car is, you need to have deep pockets to own one. Between $70 oil changes and $500 brakes, make sure you can afford one before you buy!!
Unforseen repairs
dave,02/13/2006
My vehicle was in staorage for a period of time. It was in great shape when I purchased it. What I did not know was the hydraulic air pistons that operated the roof system were dried out and brittle causing them to leak. The replacemnet cost was close to $4000
Be Prepared To Open Your Wallet
Tim Schmidt,06/15/2007
I love the car but it sucks the money right out of my wallet. Be prepared to spend big bucks on maintenance. My tranny just went out and cost me $4500, not to mention around 5k in other miscellaneous repairs. And this is only with in a year. Granted my car has 159,000 miles...but still. A beautiful car and I love driving it, but it is not cheap.
500E review
Todd Harris,03/06/2002
The 500E is a fantastic performance car. Build quality is rock solid. Maintence can be an issue because the engine if fitted into a modified bay. The car has no cup holder and the traction control is non defeatable.
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
315 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class

Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Overview

The Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class is offered in the following submodels: 500-Class Sedan, 500-Class Coupe, 500-Class Convertible. Available styles include 500SEC 2dr Coupe, 500SEL 4dr Sedan, 500SL 2dr Convertible, and 500E 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class.

Can't find a used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,251.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,994.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,928.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,201.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

