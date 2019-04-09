Used 2015 Bentley Mulsanne for Sale Near Me

Volvo Cars Of Saint Louis - Saint Louis / Missouri

Xenon headlights w/chrome bezels, Variable speed intermittent windshield wipers, Twin stainless steel oval tail pipes, Traction control system, Tire inflation kit, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Single-tone hide trimmed 4-spoke steering wheel -inc: steering wheel audio controls, Rear window defogger, Rear wheel drive, Pwr windows. This Bentley Mulsanne has a dependable Turbocharged Gas V8 6.75L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Bentley Mulsanne 4dr Sdn Pwr steering, Pwr latching soft-close doors, Parking distance control, Navigation system, LED tail lights, Leather trim on seat facings doors, Leather pwr front bucket seats -inc: 12-way pwr seats, Keyless entry ignition w/engine start/stop button, Interior wood trim, Infotainment centralized control system -inc: remote control, Hydraulic brake assist, Hill hold control, Front/rear floor mats, Front map lights, Front rear side mounted airbags, Front rear independent air suspension w/continuously variable damping, Front rear head side curtain airbags, and Front rear 3-point seat belts w/pre-tensioners. Stop By Today Our technicians perform the following services here at the Dean Team: Missouri state inspection, oil filter, lubed latches hinges, topped off all fluids, checked tire pressure coolant. That's the Dean Team Difference: *Full disclosure CarFax on every used car, *We finance, *Certified appraisers on staff to get the top dollar for your vehicle, *Free car washes for the life of your car, *Free loaner cars in our service department. For current specials or to schedule a test drive, please contact us by phone or by using the contact form. See it for yourself @ Dean Team Volvo 7700 Manchester Rd, Brentwood, Mo. 63143. ***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate. ***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Bentley Mulsanne with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBBB7ZHXCC016765

Stock: 4884A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-04-2019