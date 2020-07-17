Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe for Sale Near Me
15 listings
2018 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive35,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$78,895
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,950
- 27,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,995$2,859 Below Market
- 10,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,777
- 19,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,999
- certified
2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe xDrive24,270 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,498
- 23,763 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$66,250
- 33,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$68,580
- 34,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$69,714
- 23,916 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$55,995
- 38,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,000
- 37,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$51,997
- 39,102 miles
$41,900
- 31,634 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$34,995
- 45,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,959
Mary A. Kaura,03/04/2018
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The Alpina B6 is a top of the line automobile for comfort and handling. The acceleration is breath-taking and makes it fun to drive. It is extremely quiet, yet has a nice classy roar when it takes off! In my life, I've had a Ford Expedition, a Plymouth Horizon (my first car), an Oldsmobile, a Buick, a Jeep, a BMW X3, and a Porsche Cayenne Turbo. This BMW Alpina B6 is head and shoulders above all of them. It is comfortable and fun at the same time! I expected it not to handle in the snow and ice as well as the SUV's I've had -- well, it certainly was different than I've experienced before. The Alpina actually handles better! I don't know what they did to the all-wheel drive, but they did it right. The Alpina holds the road like a champ and takes the corners like a super-star! Just got back from a Colorado vacation -- the Alpina B6 took to Colorado perfectly! Fun to drive, absolutely no power issues on the hills, and the curves, well that's what makes it fun to drive.
