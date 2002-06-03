Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought this car last year with 58,000 miles and the day I brought it home, the transmission went! Then the shocks, and the rear suspension, and the A/C evaporator, and the front armrest, and then the doors stopped being "sucked" shut. I still think it is the best looking car on the road, not to mention it's awesome acceleration 60 to 120 MPH!! The power and heated seats are unmatched by any other car, and the use of space is also very impressive. No matter how awesome this car is, you need to have deep pockets to own one. Between $70 oil changes and $500 brakes, make sure you can afford one before you buy!!
My vehicle was in staorage for a period of time. It was in great shape when I purchased it. What I did not know was the hydraulic air pistons that operated the roof system were dried out and brittle causing them to leak. The replacemnet cost was close to $4000
I love the car but it sucks the money right out of my wallet. Be prepared to spend big bucks on maintenance. My tranny just went out and cost me $4500, not to mention around 5k in other miscellaneous repairs. And this is only with in a year. Granted my car has 159,000 miles...but still. A beautiful car and I love driving it, but it is not cheap.
The 500E is a fantastic performance car. Build quality is rock solid. Maintence can be an issue because the engine if fitted into a modified bay. The car has no cup holder and the traction control is non defeatable.
Features & Specs
|500SEL 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|315 hp @ 5600 rpm
|500E 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|14 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|315 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Overview
The Used 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class is offered in the following submodels: 500-Class Sedan, 500-Class Coupe, 500-Class Convertible. Available styles include 500SEC 2dr Coupe, 500SEL 4dr Sedan, 500SL 2dr Convertible, and 500E 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 500-Class 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 500-Class.
