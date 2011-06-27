Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class 500E 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,739
|$2,345
|$2,676
|Clean
|$1,544
|$2,087
|$2,383
|Average
|$1,153
|$1,571
|$1,798
|Rough
|$762
|$1,055
|$1,212
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class 500SL 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,660
|$2,483
|$2,930
|Clean
|$1,474
|$2,210
|$2,610
|Average
|$1,101
|$1,664
|$1,968
|Rough
|$727
|$1,118
|$1,327
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class 500SEC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,447
|$2,315
|$2,785
|Clean
|$1,285
|$2,061
|$2,480
|Average
|$959
|$1,551
|$1,870
|Rough
|$634
|$1,042
|$1,261
Estimated values
1993 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class 500SEL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,289
|$2,061
|$2,480
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,834
|$2,208
|Average
|$855
|$1,381
|$1,666
|Rough
|$565
|$928
|$1,123