  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
  4. Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for Sale
List Price Estimate
$814 - $1,799
Used 500-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Goodness gracious, the roadsters sure look different than last year. Appealing to a more youthful audience, Mercedes ditched the long, sedate look in favor of an aerodynamic, almost racy sports car. Available with a 320-horsepower V8, this car is the most powerful in its class. The convertible top is entirely automatic and a pop-up roll bar will protect occupants in the event of a roll-over accident.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Like a Tank
Mark,02/11/2008
The best car back in 1990. Better quality and more reliable then the 2008 model. Right now it has 200k miles and it still runs like a champ.
See all 1 reviews of the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class

Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Overview

The Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class is offered in the following submodels: 500-Class Convertible. Available styles include 500SL 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Classes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class.

Can't find a used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,827.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,996.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz 500-Class for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,377.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,093.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz 500-Class lease specials

Related Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles