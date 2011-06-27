1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$814 - $1,799
Used 500-Class for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Goodness gracious, the roadsters sure look different than last year. Appealing to a more youthful audience, Mercedes ditched the long, sedate look in favor of an aerodynamic, almost racy sports car. Available with a 320-horsepower V8, this car is the most powerful in its class. The convertible top is entirely automatic and a pop-up roll bar will protect occupants in the event of a roll-over accident.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mark,02/11/2008
The best car back in 1990. Better quality and more reliable then the 2008 model. Right now it has 200k miles and it still runs like a champ.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class features & specs
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
322 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the 500-Class
Related Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 500-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019