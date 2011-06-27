Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class Consumer Reviews
This Car is Awesome!!!
Hello, my name is Benjamin V. Me and my wife Taryn Balcomb have had this car for like 9 years. We bought it used from a Ron-Tonkin Dealer. It's an overall great car. I like the leather and the handling. The engine is good, but not great. If you like Sedans and you would like a very stylish car, get this car.
Best car I've ever owned!
I am now at 265,000 miles on this car, and I'll keep it till it will run no more! Just had the head rebuilt, which would be the only major repair I've had in 4 years and 150,000 miles I've put on the car. I drive a car hard, and this one will take it. Bought it used for $16,300 in 2001 with 115,000 miles on it. The car still turns heads today, and people tell me "You can tell who makes the money". Can you imagine that on any other car with this mileage? If you can find one of these with around 100,000 miles on it that's been cared for, buy it! You'll love the durability and the comfort. By the way, I can still get 23 MPG even with the way I drive!
