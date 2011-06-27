  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz 350-Class
  4. Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 350-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 350-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,776
Used 350-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This Car is Awesome!!!

Benjamin V., 09/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Hello, my name is Benjamin V. Me and my wife Taryn Balcomb have had this car for like 9 years. We bought it used from a Ron-Tonkin Dealer. It's an overall great car. I like the leather and the handling. The engine is good, but not great. If you like Sedans and you would like a very stylish car, get this car.

Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned!

Ricky Reed, 09/03/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I am now at 265,000 miles on this car, and I'll keep it till it will run no more! Just had the head rebuilt, which would be the only major repair I've had in 4 years and 150,000 miles I've put on the car. I drive a car hard, and this one will take it. Bought it used for $16,300 in 2001 with 115,000 miles on it. The car still turns heads today, and people tell me "You can tell who makes the money". Can you imagine that on any other car with this mileage? If you can find one of these with around 100,000 miles on it that's been cared for, buy it! You'll love the durability and the comfort. By the way, I can still get 23 MPG even with the way I drive!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 350-Classes for sale

Related Used 1990 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles