Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class.
Trending topics in reviews
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- handling & steering
- appearance
- wheels & tires
- transmission
- road noise
- climate control
- driving experience
- safety
- towing
- engine
- maintenance & parts
- oil
- value
- emission system
- interior
- lights
- acceleration
- cup holders
Most helpful consumer reviews
Having owned & driven several Mercedes (mainly Diesel), I must say that this one (1991 350SDL) is among the greatest, if not the best version, in my opinion. One thing I must state first off, is that I am a retired Long Haul Trucker, and have been most of my life. Having said that, it should be obvious that I would tend to gravitate to a QUALITY Diesel equipped vehicle, as the engine itself is one that is, by it's nature & design requirements, built to extreme durability standards. Other manufacturers have attempted to "go diesel" and have failed miserably. Mercedes has been in the diesel engine building program for themselves almost since the diesel engine was invented. Because a quality built diesel engine is built so strong, they typically run 500,000 miles, or more, before needing any great investment in a re-build, etc. Even then, most Truckers will do what is known as a "top end kit" to refresh the cylinder liners & pistons at 500k miles & "Keep on Truckin'. There have been statements presented (here & on other "info sources") that THIS engine is "prone to connecting rod and/or cylinder head issues/failures". THIS IS AN INCORRECT STATEMENT FOR THE FOLLOWING REASONS - At the same time that the 350 diesel engine was introduced (to replace/upgrade from the 300 diesel engine), the U.S. changed their diesel fuel "structure" so that it produced a vastly different fuel than had been historically been available. This was done to appease the EPA & the environmental community. This change was NOT publicly "advertised", so no one knew what changes it would make to ANY diesel engine. This resulted in damaging MANY diesel engines across the board here in the U.S., and subsequently the EPA had to actually formulate the "fuel chemistry" so that it would no longer be harmful. Of course, this "news" was not available until way after the fact so that EPA would not be sued for the damage done due to their lack of proper formulation within the realm of the power characteristics within a diesel powerplant. Thus the birth of the theory of blaming the engine manufacturer, instead of the True Culprit - EPA. It truly bothers me everytime I read statements blaming engine manufacturers for something they had no knowledge of or power over, here in the U.S. Currently my 350 SDL has 174,000 miles on it, has been maintained according to the factory guidelines, and at a recent "physical" I had conducted for my own "peace of mind" - my mechanic states that it is running SUPERB. The shop I use is one that highly esteemed both here and throughout the Mercedes Community nationwide. Matter of fact, the Mercedes Club of America is where I found out about them in the first place when I moved here. NOTE: PLEASE don't think that I'm some sort of "hi-roller" because I seek advice & mechanical advice from such a notable organization - quite the contrary, I assure you. However, I DO believe in seeking advice from the best possible sources - it just makes common sense to me, as I want my dollars to stretch as far as possible, while enjoying an extremely well built car as Mercedes! My main point is this - that the Mercedes 350 Diesel engine is EXTREMELY RELIABLE. It's 26 years old and it runs as good or better than new cars that I have driven. DO YOUR RESEARCH ON THE VEHICLE AND IT'S MAINTENANCE HISTORY - LOOK OVER THE VEHICLE IN DETAIL, AND MOVE FORWARD ON THE PURCHASE OF IT, IF IT "SPESAKS WELL OF ITSELF" TO YOU!
My 350SD has been a daily driver for me for 9 years. This is one of the best driving sedans mercedes ever built. The car really handles a curve and is a great touring sedan on the hwy. I like the diesel, it's no dog with the the turbo and I just typically drive a little slower (no tickets). Now this is very inportant if you own this car; The turbo charger on this engine gets its lubrication from the engine oil, the turbo charger operates at such an high RPM that within a very short time "60K to 80K miles of engine operation" the seals in the turbo can go and will start blowing engine oil into the manifold. This will lead to engine loss. If you're losing eng oil replace the turbo immediately.
Only had the the car for a year but virtually no problems mechanically speaking. Gets amazing mileage for a brick on wheels (low to mid 30's normally), driving in snow and ice with so much torque in the rear end takes some getting used to but its for your own good. Honestly when they say they don't build them like they used to this is the perfect example.
I bought one of these in the spring with a rebuilt head and rebuilt transmission. I really liked the car and own a 300sd, but I could not get it to run as well as I would have liked and I've read a lot about them and took as good a car of it as I could but it threw a rod I think, going highway speed it made a huge smoke cloud I pulled over and tried to stop it but it kept running and revving and then stopped. Basically totaled. Take my warning, I had read bad reviews of the engine but didn't pay attention.
Sponsored cars related to the 350-Class
Features & Specs
|350SDL Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Diesel
|134 hp @ 4000 rpm
|350SD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Diesel
|134 hp @ 4000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz 350-Class a good car?
Is the Mercedes-Benz 350-Class reliable?
Is the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class?
The least-expensive 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class is the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class 350SD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz 350-Class?
More about the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class
Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class Overview
The Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class is offered in the following submodels: 350-Class Sedan. Available styles include 350SDL Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan, and 350SD Turbodiesel 4dr Sedan.
What do people think of the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 350-Class 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1991 350-Class.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1991 350-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class?
Which 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Classes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class.
Can't find a new 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Classs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz 350-Class for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,917.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,547.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related Used 1991 Mercedes-Benz 350-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020