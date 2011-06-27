Estimated values
2018 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,812
|$15,708
|$17,938
|Clean
|$13,505
|$15,366
|$17,526
|Average
|$12,893
|$14,683
|$16,703
|Rough
|$12,281
|$13,999
|$15,879
Estimated values
2018 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,862
|$17,939
|$20,383
|Clean
|$15,511
|$17,549
|$19,915
|Average
|$14,807
|$16,768
|$18,980
|Rough
|$14,104
|$15,988
|$18,044
Estimated values
2018 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,340
|$15,121
|$17,216
|Clean
|$13,045
|$14,792
|$16,821
|Average
|$12,453
|$14,134
|$16,031
|Rough
|$11,862
|$13,477
|$15,241
Estimated values
2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,455
|$21,741
|$24,441
|Clean
|$19,024
|$21,268
|$23,880
|Average
|$18,161
|$20,322
|$22,759
|Rough
|$17,299
|$19,376
|$21,637
Estimated values
2018 Mazda 6 Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,443
|$23,744
|$26,474
|Clean
|$20,967
|$23,227
|$25,866
|Average
|$20,016
|$22,194
|$24,651
|Rough
|$19,066
|$21,161
|$23,436
Estimated values
2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,608
|$19,717
|$22,209
|Clean
|$17,217
|$19,288
|$21,700
|Average
|$16,437
|$18,430
|$20,680
|Rough
|$15,656
|$17,572
|$19,661