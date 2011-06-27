  1. Home
2018 Mazda 6 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,812$15,708$17,938
Clean$13,505$15,366$17,526
Average$12,893$14,683$16,703
Rough$12,281$13,999$15,879
2018 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$15,862$17,939$20,383
Clean$15,511$17,549$19,915
Average$14,807$16,768$18,980
Rough$14,104$15,988$18,044
2018 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Outstanding$13,340$15,121$17,216
Clean$13,045$14,792$16,821
Average$12,453$14,134$16,031
Rough$11,862$13,477$15,241
2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring Reserve 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$19,455$21,741$24,441
Clean$19,024$21,268$23,880
Average$18,161$20,322$22,759
Rough$17,299$19,376$21,637
2018 Mazda 6 Signature 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$21,443$23,744$26,474
Clean$20,967$23,227$25,866
Average$20,016$22,194$24,651
Rough$19,066$21,161$23,436
2018 Mazda 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Outstanding$17,608$19,717$22,209
Clean$17,217$19,288$21,700
Average$16,437$18,430$20,680
Rough$15,656$17,572$19,661
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Mazda 6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,792 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,792 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Mazda 6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,045 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,792 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Mazda 6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Mazda 6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Mazda 6 ranges from $11,862 to $17,216, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Mazda 6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.