Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,140
|$15,072
|$17,215
|Clean
|$12,765
|$14,653
|$16,705
|Average
|$12,016
|$13,814
|$15,686
|Rough
|$11,267
|$12,975
|$14,667
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,609
|$14,500
|$16,595
|Clean
|$12,250
|$14,097
|$16,104
|Average
|$11,531
|$13,290
|$15,122
|Rough
|$10,812
|$12,483
|$14,139
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,316
|$12,998
|$14,861
|Clean
|$10,993
|$12,636
|$14,422
|Average
|$10,348
|$11,913
|$13,542
|Rough
|$9,703
|$11,190
|$12,662
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,589
|$17,628
|$19,902
|Clean
|$15,145
|$17,137
|$19,313
|Average
|$14,256
|$16,156
|$18,135
|Rough
|$13,367
|$15,175
|$16,957
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,077
|$13,930
|$15,982
|Clean
|$11,733
|$13,543
|$15,509
|Average
|$11,045
|$12,768
|$14,562
|Rough
|$10,356
|$11,992
|$13,616
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,544
|$13,353
|$15,353
|Clean
|$11,215
|$12,981
|$14,898
|Average
|$10,557
|$12,238
|$13,989
|Rough
|$9,898
|$11,495
|$13,081
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,147
|$15,080
|$17,224
|Clean
|$12,773
|$14,660
|$16,714
|Average
|$12,023
|$13,821
|$15,694
|Rough
|$11,274
|$12,982
|$14,675
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,663
|$14,532
|$16,604
|Clean
|$12,302
|$14,127
|$16,113
|Average
|$11,580
|$13,319
|$15,130
|Rough
|$10,858
|$12,510
|$14,147
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,891
|$18,018
|$20,387
|Clean
|$15,438
|$17,517
|$19,784
|Average
|$14,532
|$16,514
|$18,577
|Rough
|$13,626
|$15,511
|$17,370
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,716
|$13,504
|$15,484
|Clean
|$11,382
|$13,128
|$15,025
|Average
|$10,714
|$12,377
|$14,109
|Rough
|$10,046
|$11,625
|$13,192