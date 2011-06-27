  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. Used 2017 Mazda 6
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Mazda 6 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,140$15,072$17,215
Clean$12,765$14,653$16,705
Average$12,016$13,814$15,686
Rough$11,267$12,975$14,667
Sell my 2017 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,609$14,500$16,595
Clean$12,250$14,097$16,104
Average$11,531$13,290$15,122
Rough$10,812$12,483$14,139
Sell my 2017 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,316$12,998$14,861
Clean$10,993$12,636$14,422
Average$10,348$11,913$13,542
Rough$9,703$11,190$12,662
Sell my 2017 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,589$17,628$19,902
Clean$15,145$17,137$19,313
Average$14,256$16,156$18,135
Rough$13,367$15,175$16,957
Sell my 2017 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,077$13,930$15,982
Clean$11,733$13,543$15,509
Average$11,045$12,768$14,562
Rough$10,356$11,992$13,616
Sell my 2017 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,544$13,353$15,353
Clean$11,215$12,981$14,898
Average$10,557$12,238$13,989
Rough$9,898$11,495$13,081
Sell my 2017 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,147$15,080$17,224
Clean$12,773$14,660$16,714
Average$12,023$13,821$15,694
Rough$11,274$12,982$14,675
Sell my 2017 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,663$14,532$16,604
Clean$12,302$14,127$16,113
Average$11,580$13,319$15,130
Rough$10,858$12,510$14,147
Sell my 2017 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 09/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,891$18,018$20,387
Clean$15,438$17,517$19,784
Average$14,532$16,514$18,577
Rough$13,626$15,511$17,370
Sell my 2017 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you
Estimated values
2017 Mazda 6 Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,716$13,504$15,484
Clean$11,382$13,128$15,025
Average$10,714$12,377$14,109
Rough$10,046$11,625$13,192
Sell my 2017 Mazda 6 with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda 6 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Mazda 6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,981 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda 6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,981 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Mazda 6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Mazda 6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,981 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Mazda 6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Mazda 6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Mazda 6 ranges from $9,898 to $15,353, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Mazda 6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.