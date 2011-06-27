Used 2017 Mazda 6 Consumer Reviews

Still great Chris from NH , 03/01/2017 Touring w/Prod. End 09/17 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful 33 mo. update (61K mi.) -- still great. No issues at all. 19 mo. update (39K mi.) - still still great. Only service has been oil changes and a new set of tires. OEMs wore out pretty fast. 13 mo. update (26K mi) - still great. No problems whatsoever. A wonderful vehicle. 6 mo. update - still absolutely great! average mpg up to 32-34. The critical consensus that this is the "driver's car" (not to mention the beauty) among affordable midsize sedans is spot-on. A true joy to drive on twisty roads, and also a very smooth and comfortable highway cruiser. Steering and suspension are terrific, as is the 6-speed manual transmission (PS the automatic with sport mode is also excellent btw, I am just a lifelong stick shift guy). While a few more horsepower would be nice, overall power is more than adequate and torquey fun if you keep in the RPM sweet spot. In short, complaints about the car being "underpowered" are overdone. What makes this car special is the way all the mechanical elements come together as a package. Mileage so far is right at the EPA ratings, and that's with a heavy foot. Recently experimented with keeping it at 70 on highway and averaged 37 mpg. Interior design, comfort and build quality are also excellent and a big step up from the car a couple of years ago. In short, if you are a driving enthusiast on a budget looking for a midsize sedan, this is your car hands down. Will come back and update this as the miles and years move along. Chris from NH :) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Second Mazda6 - I Now Own Two Ken W , 03/14/2017 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought my first 6 in Medellin, Colombia as a 5-year-old used car (a fully loaded 2010 model). I selected it for two primary reasons and many secondary ones. Primary: The South American version has 8 airbags. Other than a few very high-end European models, only the 6 and Kia Optima are so equipped. That ties into my other primary reason. Looks. Although my new 2017 model in TX has been significantly upgraded, they are each uniquely beautiful and clearly related by design evolution. While I could easily afford a more prestigious brand, reliability is much better from Mazda. In Colombia, Mazda doesn't make me stand out as a crime target, either. The two cars are almost identically equipped. My new car in Texas has an instantly noticeable improvement in power over my older car with the same engine displacement. I bought the new car as a Grand Touring model with the GT Premium Package (worth every penny) because I could not find one similar on the used market in the limited time I had to look. The reliability of my older one (it just never breaks) made me fearless about buying used again, but they are hard to find here and now (March 2017). I may never buy another car in either of my two home bases. The luxury, pleasure of driving and quality of fit, finish and materials used simply cannot be matched without spending much more money in either location. My only less-than-great marks are for ride and road noise, but they really aren't negatives. As a 58-year-old man, something smoother and quieter might make me more comfortable. They are also the price of making driving these cars fun, so not really complaints. The bumper-to-bumper warranty could be longer in today's competitive market, but if the car never breaks... ??? I'm sharing this, but secretly hoping not to contribute to spreading the big secret! There may be Korean models with slightly lower prices, and their quality is admittedly good, too, but I doubt that they have all of the features of my cars, and you won't see a dozen other Mazda6 Sedans sharing the parking lot every time you go to the grocery store. To this buyer, individuality has intangible value. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2017 Mazda 6 Grand Touring with Premium Package Jason B. , 12/10/2016 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 9/17 (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 36 of 38 people found this review helpful I owned a 2014 BMW 3 X-Drive, and a 2015 MiniCooper S JCW Works Edition prior to this Mazda 6 Grand Touring with Premium Package.. Neither car compares in value for the money, when you combine the looks, tech, drive, comfort, and safety. I was actually shocked when I test drove this car. It was on a whim, because I liked the looks of it. Wow. The body is sexy as hell. I bought the Snowflake White Pearl paint with the brown Nappa leather interior, and 19" wheels.The interior is beautiful, roomy, and comfortable- very upscale with an excellent quality, coupled with all kinds of tech, safety features, and bells & whistles- it put my BMW and Mini to shame! This version essentially drives itself- especially when using the adaptive radar cruise control- simply amazing! The only thing this car doesn't do, is park itself(I am OK with that!). Now, what really surprised me, was how quite the cabin was while driving! I love a quiet cabin- minimal road noise or outside interference- and this car delivers! Love it! You couple that quiet cabin with the 11 speaker Bose surround sound stereo, and holy hell...you are in heaven!! so how does it drive, you may be asking? well, despite no turbo, and no AWD, this car handles amazingly well- nimble, quick, and fun. It has paddle shifters and a Sports mode as well- good stuff! Is it fast and furious? No....not if you are used to driving sporty turbo sedans etc... but for 185 HP, this engine moves and moves well! I am not the least bit unsatisfied "downgrading" from cars with turbos in them. This car is quick, agile, and smooth. It is a joy to drive, plain and simple. trunk space is more than ample- very much so. Beautiful wheels. All LED lights that are devilishly sexy, and turns heads. I bought the car on the spot- that is how much I loved it, that quickly- and I was actually in the market for an Audi or the like! For the money, you CAN'T get better, in my opinion. The gas mileage is excellent as well! I give this car my highest recommendation. Safety Performance Interior Comfort

Best Car out of 12 that I have owned Mike , 01/01/2017 Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 57 of 62 people found this review helpful This is the most satisfied I have ever been with an automobile and I was very satisfied with my previous Acura TL and my first was a 69' Grande Ford Mustang. Cars come a long way since that beautiful and powerful 69' Stang. The Mazda 2017 GT is fully loaded and craves the road. One has to be reminded that it is only a 4 cylinder. It is quick and powerful. To add to the fun one needs only to click the sports button and the car transforms into an even speedier sports car. Ladies and Gentlemen if it is value, quality, luxury, responsiveness and fun that you seek, this is your automobile. And if you are a technophile that appreciates very useful bells and whistles, this car has most of the relevant ones. The virtual pop-up drivers screen is an amazingly useful and informative visual tool and it is subtle and unobtrusive. It provides speed limits, upcoming signs and turn by turn directions when using navigation. The car virtually drives itself with the variable speed cruise control, lane assists and myriad of sensors to keep you in your lane and safe. While driving almost by itself using all of this technology, the most fun really occurs when you take control and just drive it yourself. The steering and handling are sporty and engaging. The steering is magnificent and an enhanced technology prevents leaning around tight turns. My Acura had a very nice ride but the Mazda's is different and much more nimble and responsive. The infotainment system is very BMW like and easily performs a multitude of functions safely and without distraction. Then, when you just want to cruise with some great mellow or rocking tunes the bosse Stereo provides superior sound quality. There is very little to dislike. I can think of only some unfortunate uses of plastic (minor), a hood with no pistons and a trunk without spring loaded response as negatives. The rims while really nice do not stay that way long. The interior is luxurious and composed of expensive metals and supple leathers. The leather is soft to the touch and it is placed strategically where one rests ones fingers, hands, legs and you will find yourself touching these soft materials and consciously recognizing how smart Mazda was to use them in just the right way. It is the attention to detail that provides that bang for your buck. I tried to look for details to criticize prior to my review and honestly could find just the few that I have mentioned. Folks if you want complete satisfaction for a very reasonable price and you do not care that the symbol is Mazda and not BMW or Mercedes or Audi, this car is for you. The new Mazda 6 GT (2017) is for the driving enthusiast that does not care what others think. The car is cool and has a great look and the styling is right there with other premium brands. I compared it with the Acura ILX and TLX and the Honda Accord and once I test drove it, I was impressed. Now that I have driven it for over six months, I am in love with this car and look forward to driving it every day. I hope this review is helpful and saves you from overspending on a status car. Zoom Zoom! There is a reason this is their motto. It fits! Oh and the gas mileage is incredible using regular gas. it gets excellent gas mileage while providing superior power. I cannot figure how they get that much power and savings from such a powerful little engine. Amazing!!!!! This car is a sleeper and under exposed in the marketplace. Mazda is back in a big way. Take I for a test drive but remember to punch it for the real experience. Great NY car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value