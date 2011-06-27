Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Navigator Luxury Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$2,133
|$2,310
|Clean
|$1,671
|$1,971
|$2,133
|Average
|$1,399
|$1,647
|$1,781
|Rough
|$1,127
|$1,323
|$1,428
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Navigator Luxury 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,230
|$4,818
|$5,676
|Clean
|$2,987
|$4,452
|$5,243
|Average
|$2,501
|$3,720
|$4,376
|Rough
|$2,015
|$2,988
|$3,510
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate 4WD 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,529
|$5,174
|$6,064
|Clean
|$3,264
|$4,781
|$5,601
|Average
|$2,733
|$3,995
|$4,676
|Rough
|$2,202
|$3,209
|$3,750
Estimated values
2005 Lincoln Navigator Ultimate Rwd 4dr SUV (5.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,312
|$4,886
|$5,738
|Clean
|$3,063
|$4,515
|$5,300
|Average
|$2,564
|$3,773
|$4,424
|Rough
|$2,066
|$3,030
|$3,548