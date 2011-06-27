Used 2015 Lincoln MKZ Consumer Reviews

Impressive Automobile John Borkowski , 02/17/2016 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I owned a hybrid for the last five years but I now need a larger trunk. Scott McCarty, from Plaza Lincoln in Leesburg, FL, located a used MKZ 2.0L I4 GTDI engine with 6 speed transmission with 10000 miles which I purchased. I hoped to get 25 mpg. I have put 2000 miles on the car since. I am pleased to find I get 27 mpg overall. My mpg at 70 - 75 mph averages 32 which is the same as my hybrid. The engine is very smooth - feels like a V8 - with plenty of power. The car has a very comfortable ride and has may standard features that you pay extra for on other cars. The car handles very well at both high and low speeds. It has a great warranty and service from Lincoln and the dealer. A very large power trunk, intelligent access with push button start which is very convenient. It has ten way power seats both passenger and driver with power lumbar. The driver seat has memory and they are both heated and cooled. It has heated power mirrors with security approach lamps and adaptive LED head lamps. Navigation and rear view camera. In other words - it is loaded! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

MKZ Hybrid is an amazing car aranala , 02/24/2015 Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 37 of 40 people found this review helpful I had not owned an American car in 40 years, since I purchased a Buick Skylark, used. In the intervening years I have owned several Volvos, MBs, BMWs, and AlfaRomeos, so I purchased this Lincoln with great hesitation. I chose it because I wanted a mid size confortable car with great mileage. The MKZ, after 11,900 miles is proving to be a very lucky or wise decision. The MKZ is silent even at 90 MPH on the Florida Turnpike, steering is responsive, tight, ride is like you want it to be, comfy or sporty, the seats are like first class in Lufthansa and it has the quietness of a concert hall to enjoy the jazz coming out of the HD system. And I´m getting 38 MPG. Very good . Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Lincoln ever! Carey Dentice , 08/18/2015 Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I purchased a brand new 2015 Lincoln MKZ last fall and after almost 8 months still love the car. I have owned many different car brands (mostly non-US brands) but my MKZ beats them all. It not only is a sharp looking vehicle but performs great, gets great fuel economy and is a fun car to drive. I have read reviews saying the Microsoft Sync systems was very difficult to use but it is quite the opposite. Anyone with limited knowledge (this leaves out the critics) can operate this system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Lincoln MKZ Lover Leroy Merritt (Lincoln MKZ Lover) , 06/26/2016 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 33 people found this review helpful The MKZ is a super great car with classic designed looks inside and out. Very comfortable, seats fit like a glove, everything at your fingertips. Gets lot of compliments. We have had 3 Marks and 1 Town car but this is so exquisite. Love the car but only one tiny drawback... there are no hand grips on either side and having a destroyed back they sure are needed. Otherwise Plus Ten. We really enjoy all the enmities and feel pampered when driving it, when out you feel pride in ownership!! You will love it as well!! LINCOLN LOVER!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse