Used 2011 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid for Sale Near Me
8 listings
- 71,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,975$1,478 Below Market
- 98,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$862 Below Market
- 50,647 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$242 Below Market
- 46,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,599
- 52,969 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,695
- 77,362 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,895
- 84,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,998
- 126,675 miles
$6,000
HybridZ,11/14/2010
I had a Lexus LS430 and a VW Jetta TDI and I decided to have the best of both worlds by combining luxury and efficiency. The MKZ Hybrid was what I kept coming back to, but I was not too keen on the "senior" stigma with Lincolns. I bit the bullet in 9/10 and ordered an MKZ Hybrid in Bordeaux Reserve with the Cashmere Executive Package and Ultimate Package. I LOVE this car and have no regrets. Lincoln may not command the snob appeal of other brands, but I am satisfied to be one of the first owners of a Lincoln Hybrid. As a pioneer (younger Lincoln owner) I hope to be a part of Lincoln's renaissance. This car is great on many levels and the Lincoln Touch/Sync is amazing.
