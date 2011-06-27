Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,787
|$13,919
|$16,003
|Clean
|$11,260
|$13,286
|$15,256
|Average
|$10,206
|$12,019
|$13,764
|Rough
|$9,151
|$10,753
|$12,271
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKZ 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,199
|$13,265
|$15,284
|Clean
|$10,698
|$12,662
|$14,571
|Average
|$9,696
|$11,455
|$13,145
|Rough
|$8,694
|$10,247
|$11,720
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKZ Black Label 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,600
|$17,057
|$19,459
|Clean
|$13,947
|$16,281
|$18,551
|Average
|$12,641
|$14,729
|$16,736
|Rough
|$11,335
|$13,177
|$14,921
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKZ Black Label 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,208
|$17,722
|$20,179
|Clean
|$14,528
|$16,915
|$19,237
|Average
|$13,167
|$15,303
|$17,355
|Rough
|$11,807
|$13,690
|$15,473
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKZ Black Label Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,600
|$17,057
|$19,459
|Clean
|$13,947
|$16,281
|$18,551
|Average
|$12,641
|$14,729
|$16,736
|Rough
|$11,335
|$13,177
|$14,921
Estimated values
2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,277
|$13,392
|$15,457
|Clean
|$10,773
|$12,783
|$14,736
|Average
|$9,764
|$11,564
|$13,294
|Rough
|$8,755
|$10,346
|$11,852