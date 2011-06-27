Vehicle overview

At first glance, the 2014 Lincoln MKX looks like a competitive luxury crossover SUV. It's stylish, for starters, with shiny chrome outside and plenty of wood, aluminum and leather inside. Its big V6 engine pumps out a burly 305 horsepower. Lincoln packs in the features, too, including a slick-looking touchscreen infotainment system that comes standard. Just about anyone who spends time in an MKX will end up thinking, "This is a pretty nice crossover SUV."

Unfortunately, the Lincoln MKX strikes us as far too similar to its closest relative in the Ford lineup, the Ford Edge. These two crossovers are largely the same vehicle under the skin, and even that fancy MyLincoln Touch system in the MKX is just the controversial MyFord Touch interface by another name. In addition, the Edge's interior quality has improved markedly in recent years, to the point that it's just about as nice as its uptown cousin. Why would you pay more for the 2014 Lincoln MKX? We don't have a ready answer.

Compounding this problem is the fact that many rival crossovers more easilyjustify their lofty prices. The 2014 BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 offer superior performance and overall refinement, while the Cadillac SRX delivers a more convincing luxury experience. We also like the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volkswagen Touareg, as both are upscale and offer a more diverse lineup of engines. And although the Lexus RX won't get your heart racing, it still feels more special than the Lincoln.

Again, it's not that the 2014 Lincoln MKX is bad as luxury-brand crossovers go. But the competition is unrelenting in this segment, so "not bad" isn't good enough to earn our recommendation.