Vehicle overview

There are many successful examples of well-executed luxury vehicles that are based on non-luxury counterparts. The formula usually goes something like this: Take a popular model's platform, give it more sophisticated styling cues, improve its handling and ride, give it more power, add higher-quality interior materials and equip it with an array of high-tech features to cosset both driver and passengers. Unfortunately, the 2009 Lincoln MKX is missing many of this formula's variables.

It gets at least part of it right. The MKX is based on the Ford Edge, a family crossover with a pleasant amount of performance, comfort and driving involvement. The MKX's exterior looks more elegant than the Ford's, thanks to its retro-inspired mesh grille and eye-catching strip of LED taillights. In terms of features, the MKX is a standout, as it comes with more standard features than its pricier competitors, including Ford's voice-activated Sync system. And this year, the MKX gets Ford's new and greatly improved navigation system featuring Sirius Travel Link, which provides real-time traffic, weather, movie times and sports scores.

Beyond that, the MKX boasts no dynamic advantage over the Edge. Handling, ride and performance are virtually identical, including the disappointing braking performance that has at least been improved somewhat for 2009. The Edge isn't exactly a class leader among vehicles wearing more pedestrian Toyota and Nissan badges, which leaves the MKX severely outgunned against luxury crossover SUVs from Acura, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. That goes double for the MKX's interior, which is filled with lackluster materials and parts-bin switchgear. It also provides less cargo space than most of its rivals and has no third-row option.

Those looking for a true luxury crossover SUV should instead consider the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or even the new Mercedes-Benz GLK350. For those who see the MKX as a slightly cheaper alternative to those vehicles (or who want more space), the Buick Enclave, Ford Flex and luxurious Hyundai Veracruz Limited are also worth a look. There are plenty of good choices in the luxury and near-luxury crossover segment. The 2009 Lincoln MKX is missing too many ingredients to be one of them.