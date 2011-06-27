  1. Home
2009 Lincoln MKX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and quiet ride, lots of standard features, spacious passenger quarters.
  • Low-grade interior materials, no dynamic advantage over the Ford Edge, subpar braking performance, mediocre cargo capacity, inadequately cushioned front seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Lincoln MKX is a well-equipped luxury crossover, but it comes up far short against similarly priced competitors.

Vehicle overview

There are many successful examples of well-executed luxury vehicles that are based on non-luxury counterparts. The formula usually goes something like this: Take a popular model's platform, give it more sophisticated styling cues, improve its handling and ride, give it more power, add higher-quality interior materials and equip it with an array of high-tech features to cosset both driver and passengers. Unfortunately, the 2009 Lincoln MKX is missing many of this formula's variables.

It gets at least part of it right. The MKX is based on the Ford Edge, a family crossover with a pleasant amount of performance, comfort and driving involvement. The MKX's exterior looks more elegant than the Ford's, thanks to its retro-inspired mesh grille and eye-catching strip of LED taillights. In terms of features, the MKX is a standout, as it comes with more standard features than its pricier competitors, including Ford's voice-activated Sync system. And this year, the MKX gets Ford's new and greatly improved navigation system featuring Sirius Travel Link, which provides real-time traffic, weather, movie times and sports scores.

Beyond that, the MKX boasts no dynamic advantage over the Edge. Handling, ride and performance are virtually identical, including the disappointing braking performance that has at least been improved somewhat for 2009. The Edge isn't exactly a class leader among vehicles wearing more pedestrian Toyota and Nissan badges, which leaves the MKX severely outgunned against luxury crossover SUVs from Acura, Lexus and Mercedes-Benz. That goes double for the MKX's interior, which is filled with lackluster materials and parts-bin switchgear. It also provides less cargo space than most of its rivals and has no third-row option.

Those looking for a true luxury crossover SUV should instead consider the Acura MDX, Lexus RX 350 or even the new Mercedes-Benz GLK350. For those who see the MKX as a slightly cheaper alternative to those vehicles (or who want more space), the Buick Enclave, Ford Flex and luxurious Hyundai Veracruz Limited are also worth a look. There are plenty of good choices in the luxury and near-luxury crossover segment. The 2009 Lincoln MKX is missing too many ingredients to be one of them.

2009 Lincoln MKX models

The 2009 Lincoln MKX is a five-passenger luxury crossover SUV that comes in one trim level. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, reverse parking sensors, a power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview and driver sideview mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and cooled power front seats with driver memory, leather upholstery, the voice-activated Sync system and a six-speaker stereo with six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack.

Optional features include 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, a panoramic sunroof, heated rear seats, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system and a voice-activated, hard-drive-based navigation system with a single CD/DVD player, 10 GB of music storage and a THX II audio system (the sunroof and navigation can also be paired together in the Elite package). The Ultimate package adds chrome-clad 18-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, trunk-mounted folding rear-seat releases, upgraded leather upholstery and a cargo management system. The Limited Edition package includes special exterior and interior appearance items and the chrome-clad 20-inch wheels. The Monochrome Limited Edition package adds the Ultimate package equipment, plus 20-inch wheels, a body-colored grille and black as the only color choice.

2009 Highlights

The optional navigation system gets a welcome upgrade for the 2009 Lincoln MKX. Graphics and menus have been improved, while voice activation and Sirius Travel Link are new additions this year. The standard Sync system now features 911 Assist, which automatically contacts 911 through your cell phone in the event of an airbag deployment.

Performance & mpg

The Lincoln MKX is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 265 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. There is a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, but unlike competitor models, there is no manual shift control feature. With the optional Class II towing package, the MKX is able to tow 3,500 pounds. In performance testing, the MKX went to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, which is on the slow side.

Fuel economy for 2009 is 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for the front-wheel-drive model and 15/22/18 mpg for AWD models.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock brakes, traction control and stability control (including rollover mitigation technology). Six airbags protect occupants, including front-seat side impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the 2009 Lincoln MKX got five out of five stars for frontal driver and side impact protection and four stars in frontal passenger collisions. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the MKX its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side impact protection.

Driving

The 2009 Lincoln MKX's 3.5-liter V6 is smooth and keeps plenty of power on tap -- perhaps more so than any Ford-based V6 in recent memory. Steering is nicely weighted and provides a decent amount of feedback while driving around town. The MKX has the cushy ride part down, and the cabin is very quiet, even at highway speeds. No one would confuse the MKX with any of the segment's sportier and/or refined entries, however. We haven't retested a 2009 MKX to see if Lincoln has corrected the truly awful braking distances it displayed originally two years ago. However, if the virtually identical Edge is any indication, braking performance has improved, but remains prone to fade and a mushy pedal.

Interior

The MKX gives away its Ford roots with plain gauges and low-end plastics. Fit and finish isn't up to par for the class, and the front seats lack the cushiness of most luxury SUVs (in fact, some call them downright hard). On the plus side, the controls are well laid out and intuitive to use, and there are plenty of standard and optional creature comforts like heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a plethora of entertainment options. Both rows of seats offer plenty of space -- particularly in back, where three people can fit well enough in the MKX's wide body. The cargo area, however, is another story. Its capacity is limited to a maximum of 69 cubic feet, less than what many competing models offer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Lincoln MKX.

5(90%)
4(0%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Shweeeeettttt Ride!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
tennisplaya,05/30/2014
I just bought the 2009 MKX with the Navigation, Sync, 20 inch wheels, and THXII sound. I am absolutely blown away that a 5-year-old car with 101,000 miles can still run like new and look like new. The ride is quiet and the creature comforts are outstanding. Heated/cooled seats in the front and heated rear seats as well as the panoramic sunroof and incredible sound system round out the excellent package. It holds the road well due to its wide stance. This has gota be one of the nicest used cars I have ever seen and driven.
Extremely Satisfied Buyer
cjoanne,02/24/2010
I have owned 2 SUV 's in the past, and this is the type vehicle I like/need for my work. I researched the MKX along with Lexux, & Enclave, and chose MKX. I'm glad I did, and would do it again in a heartbeat. I love this car! The handling of the car is tops on my list, and it looks great!
Sweet Ride
Penney,08/26/2010
I gave my husband the MKX for his 50th birthday. He had always wanted a Lincoln and needs AWD to reliably make it to work. He loves this car. It is fun to drive, he likes the height, it is powerful and the computer is great. So far the computer had to be replaced at 15K because the blue tooth failed and the exterior driver side door handle came off in his hand at 17K. Lincoln replaced everything without charge but it was a hassle.
Very Pleased With My MKX!
Tim,07/22/2009
This car is very quite and comfortable. We had a Ford Explorer and the front room is comparable to the Explorer. The rear room is better than the Explorer. There are a lot of items the MKX has that are not available on the Ford Edge Limited such cooled seats, softer suspension, real wood interior trim, satellite radio, better seats and thicker carpet, and many other items. We are averaging 18 mpg in stop and go traffic. The car is solid and so far very reliable. It is a top safety pick and anyone in the market for a midsize crossover should drive an MKX before making a purchase.
See all 10 reviews of the 2009 Lincoln MKX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2009 Lincoln MKX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2009 Lincoln MKX

Used 2009 Lincoln MKX Overview

The Used 2009 Lincoln MKX is offered in the following submodels: MKX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Lincoln MKX?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Lincoln MKX trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Lincoln MKX Base is priced between $7,501 and$7,501 with odometer readings between 111470 and111470 miles.

