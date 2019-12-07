Used 2008 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me
- 160,458 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$1,459 Below Market
- 76,156 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,984$2,416 Below Market
- 143,103 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,531$1,827 Below Market
- 144,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,677$1,576 Below Market
- 117,086 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,898$1,063 Below Market
- 127,709 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,800$1,469 Below Market
- 217,125 miles
$5,500$834 Below Market
- 171,760 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000$370 Below Market
- 165,163 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,999$382 Below Market
- 86,296 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,180
- 140,604 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,795
- 118,005 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 150,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,107
- 97,575 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,991
- 124,478 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990
- 141,889 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,750$205 Below Market
- 148,589 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,995
- 135,046 miles
$7,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
tx1949,04/30/2010
I looked at a lot of SUV and crossovers and I liked the MKX best. The combo of style, performance, and features made it easy to "buy American." I like how it drives; more of a sedan feel rather than a truck- like drive. Cooled seats in Texas set it apart from all the others. I really like the Ipod hookup, satellite radio, nav system, and hands free phone functions. And they are all integrated & work perfectly. I averaged 19 mpg for the 36k miles I had it; and the 6 cyl had plenty of zip. Only negative is that the battery died after 2 years but the quick response I got from the dealer made up for even that one negative. I am spoiled and will not go back to a lesser vehicle.
