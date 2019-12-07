Used 2008 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

Lou LaRiche Chevrolet - Plymouth / Michigan

Are You In Search of an Older Yet Well Maintained, FUEL EFFICIENT, Mid-Sized Luxury SUV? If So, We Invite You to Come In and Check Out This Beautiful Silver Frost Metallic 2008 Lincoln MKX Premium with Black Leather Interior, Dual Power Heated Cooled Perforated Front Bucket Seats, Seating for Five and Ample Cargo Capcity. It's Powered by a 3.5 Liter V6 Engine with a All Wheel Drive 6 Speed Transmission, ABS Braking System with Traction Control, Remote Keyless Entry with Anti-Theft and Drivers Door Keyless Entry Pad, Climate Controlled Heating Air Conditioning, Premium Audio Multi-Disc Stereo with MP3 and USB Ports! Dual Power Outside Sport Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Tilt Steering with Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels and More! We Have Completed Our Dealership Pre-Owned Inspection! Plus we Have On Hand a Current and Complete Vehicle History Report for Your Review! As Always, with Purchase, We Make Sure You Get 2 Sets of Keys and Your First Tank of Gas Is On US! Come On In and See for Yourself or Call 1-833-5335 Right Now to Talk to an Adviser for Complete Details! It's The Dealer That Makes The Difference! 'Save Money and Make The Switch To LaRiche!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMDU88C78BJ26725

Stock: P7247

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-23-2020