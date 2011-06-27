Estimated values
2014 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,278
|$13,508
|$15,554
|Clean
|$10,867
|$13,006
|$14,950
|Average
|$10,045
|$12,003
|$13,741
|Rough
|$9,223
|$11,000
|$12,533
Estimated values
2014 Lincoln MKX 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,155
|$14,290
|$16,252
|Clean
|$11,712
|$13,759
|$15,621
|Average
|$10,826
|$12,698
|$14,358
|Rough
|$9,940
|$11,637
|$13,096