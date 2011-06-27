Vehicle overview

There's never been a better time to be a car shopper. Unrelenting and abundant competition has raised the bar in all segments and the end result is an automotive landscape in which excellence is the new normal. While this is great news for consumers, it's bad news for the 2015 Lincoln MKX. Though the MKX is a passable entry in the luxury crossover segment, it's less accomplished than most other models in its class. In today's automotive environment, passable simply isn't good enough.

To understand why this Lincoln feels so middling, it's best to start by taking a look at the areas in which it falls short. Its biggest frailty concerns performance. Both acceleration and braking are merely mediocre -- a notable deficiency in a segment dominated by models that can snap your head back with a tap of the pedal. Also, its automatic transmission can feel slow-witted due to sluggish downshifts. Another weakness has to do with the crossover's MyLincoln Touch electronics interface, which can be challenging to learn and frustrating to use.

Of course, the picture isn't entirely disappointing, and the MKX finds some redemption in its strengths. Its cabin is spacious and accommodating, and loaded with standard features. Also, this Lincoln looks good inside and out, and graciously forgives bumps and potholes as it glides down tarmac.

In the end, though, other models simply do a better job of delivering a first-rate premium-crossover experience. The 2015 BMW X3 and Volvo XC60 trump the MKX in performance and refinement, while the Acura MDX is value-rich and family-friendly. From American brands, the Cadillac SRX and Jeep Grand Cherokee are also strong alternatives. Though the MKX is certainly not a bad choice, we expect most buyers will be better served by the aforementioned competition.