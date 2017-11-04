Used 2017 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 15,722 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$26,499$7,156 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5616 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR8HBL44075
Stock: B308281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 44,915 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,985$6,124 Below Market
Ed Napleton's Kia Of Elmhurst - Elmhurst / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve -ORIGINAL MSRP $56,865...AWD, TECHNOLOGY, DRIVING ASSISTANCE & CLIMATE PACKAGES, 21 WHEELS AWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V AWD, 22 Way Adjustable Front Drive/Passenger Seat, 360 Degree Camera, 8 LCD Touchscreen, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Steering, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers, Compass Display, Driver Assistance Package, Equipment Group 102A, Front Park Aid Sensors, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Lincoln MKX Climate Package, Lincoln MKX Technology Package, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Wheels: 21 Polished Aluminum, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.For your peace of mind we have included over 20+ photos, for you to judge the condition yourself. As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Napleton Acura Kia of Elmhurst, IL, offers some of the best values in the market. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection., And a Market Report on how we arrived at the price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too. Call 630-941-4300 or Stop by Napleton Acura Kia on 745 West Lake St. Elmhurst, Il 60126. To schedule a test drive today. Serving the Greater Chicago Area. Out of town buyer's free pick-up at the airport. We can help arrange delivery right to your front door too! Recent Arrival!Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Quiet interior with spacious rear seating; comfortable ride quality; a lot of features for the money; strong turbocharged V6 engine option. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR3HBL37468
Stock: PPP10528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 14,776 milesGreat Deal
$25,900$3,875 Below Market
Regal Acura - Lakeland / Florida
Clean CarFax - Local Trade - LOADED - Clean Trade - LOW Mileage - Loaded With These Available Options, Adaptive suspension, Blind spot sensor: BLIS warning, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, GVWR: 5,440 lbs Payload Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, SYNC 3, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats. Odometer is 17276 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Tan 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V Come test drive this vehicle @ our Regal Honda Acura GMC location 2615 Lakeland Hills Blvd Lakeland fl. 33805 ( Beside Detroit Tiger Stadium) Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6LR9HBL39827
Stock: 20T13B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 11,523 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,890$4,089 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2017 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE 3.7L AWD w/ CLIMATE, TECHNOLOGY DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG! LINCOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $54,095.00! PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REVEL AUDIO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 06/11/2023 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Midnight Sapphire Blue Metallic Exterior, Ebony Luxury Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: Climate Package: (Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer), Technology Package: (Active Park Assist, Front Park Aid Sensors, 360 Degree Camera), Driver Assistance Package: (Lane Keeping System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Assist w/ Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Steering), 3.7L V6 TI-VCT Engine, 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Revel Audio System, 20' Premium Painted/Bright Machined 20-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Configurable Daytime Running Lamps, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, LED Taillamps, Panoramic Vista Roof w/ Power Shade, Sideview Mirrors Autofold/Heated/Signal/Memory/Security Approach Lamps, Ambient Lighting, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Heated Cooled Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Particulate Air Filter, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Premium Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Cruise/Audio/Climate/Media Control, Auto Hold, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Embedded Modem (Smartphone Integrated Tech, Remote Start, Remote Lock/Unlock, Vehicle Finder, Pre-Conditioning), Hill Start Assist, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Satellite Radio, Sync3, Universal Garage Door Open, Voice Activated Navigation System, AdvanceTrac w/ RSC, Perimeter Alarm, Personal Safety System, Safety Canopy System, SOS Post Crash System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR3HBL37924
Stock: XX5937
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 21,022 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,995$3,984 Below Market
Sesi Lincoln - Ann Arbor / Michigan
This 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve boasts features like a backup sensor, ventilated seats, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, a navigation system, braking assist, and dual climate control and will not disappoint. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $30,995. Stay safe with this SUV AWD's 5 out of 5 star crash test rating. This vehicle's sleek white platinum tri-coat exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. Call and schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Sesi Motors, 3990 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor, MI, 48103, Phone: 7345442223, E-mail: khawkins@sesimotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LPXHBL54072
Stock: 76290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-06-2019
- 42,705 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,794$6,293 Below Market
Dillon's Auto - Lincoln / Nebraska
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Black 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.7L GTDI V6 ***1-OWNER CARFAX***, ***NO ACCIDENTS***, ***LOW MILES***, AWD.Recent Arrival!Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick***PLEASE NOTE*** This vehicle is physically located at 6341 N 28th St Lincoln, NE 68504. If you are looking for a great deal on a pre-owned / used vehicle in the Lincoln, NE / Omaha Metro area then look no further. Dillon's Auto has one of the LARGEST selections in the state when it comes to the car market. You can visit us in person to see this Lincoln MKX.Reviews:* Quiet interior with spacious rear seating; comfortable ride quality; a lot of features for the money; strong turbocharged V6 engine option. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LPXHBL14865
Stock: L14865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 16,129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,890$3,512 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2017 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE 3.7L AWD w/ CLIMATE TECHNOLOGY PKG! LINCOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $51,435.00! PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 360 DEGREE CAMERA, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 20' WHEELS! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 06/16/2023 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Luxe Metallic Exterior, Cappuccino Luxury Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: Climate Package: (Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer), Technology Package: (Active Park Assist, Front Park Aid Sensors, 360 Degree Camera), 3.7L V6 TI-VCT Engine, 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, 20' Premium Painted/Bright Machine 20-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Satin Roof Rack Side Rails, Configurable Daytime Running Lamps, Dual Exhaust system w/ Chrome Tips, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, LED Taillamps, Panoramic Vista Roof w/ Power Shade, Sideview Mirrors Autofold/Heated/Signal/Memory/Security Approach Lamps, Ambient Lighting, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Heated Cooled Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Particulate Air Filter, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Premium Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Cruise/Audio/Climate/Media Control, Auto Hold, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Embedded Modem (Smartphone Integrated Tech, Remote Start, Remote Lock/Unlock, Vehicle Finder, Pre-Conditioning), Hill Start Assist, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Satellite Radio, Sycn3, Universal Garage Door Open, Voice Activated Navigation System, AdvanceTrac w/ RSC, Perimeter Alarm, Personal Safety System, Safety Canopy System, SOS Post Crash System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR8HBL39698
Stock: XX5792
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 44,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,990$6,287 Below Market
Sarat Ford Lincoln - Agawam / Massachusetts
Thank you for visiting another one of Sarat Ford Lincoln's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with 44,114mi. This Lincoln MKX offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Once you see this Lincoln, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Lincoln MKX's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The MKX Reserve is well maintained and has just 44,114mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2017 Lincoln MKX: The Lincoln MKX starts at below $40,000, pricing it in competition with other entry level luxury SUVs and crossovers. The Lincoln MKX seats five and should be able to handle most light off-roading situations buyers might find themselves in, provided they splurge on the optional all-wheel-drive system. The Lincoln MKX strikes a nice balance in terms of size; it's big enough to be considered roomy on the inside, but not so big that it poses a challenge to pilot in the city. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, Luxurious, comfortable cabin, lots of optional equipment, and turbocharged engine. Sarat Ford Lincoln Where Customers Become Friends since 1929
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR3HBL45344
Stock: 5344LP
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 4,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,774$3,358 Below Market
Moses Toyota - Saint Albans / West Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 35678 miles below market average!Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick Reviews:* Quiet interior with spacious rear seating; comfortable ride quality; a lot of features for the money; strong turbocharged V6 engine option. Source: EdmundsMoses Auto Group utilizes "MARKET VALUE PRICING" on all the vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time market data to ensure that all our customers enjoy a hassle-free buying experience and the best value possible. That, along with the largest selection of over 3500 quality cars, trucks, and SUVs in the tristate WV, KY, and OH area (as well as the surrounding cities of Charleston, Huntington, and Morgantown), has our loyal client base coming back again and again. Come to Moses today and experience the car-buying process as it should be- Driven By You.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR0HBL41137
Stock: LT20230A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- certified
2017 Lincoln MKX Premiere17,119 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,295
North Park Lincoln - San Antonio / Texas
Lincoln Certified, ONLY 17,125 Miles! Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6, CD Player . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD).EXPERTS REPORTGreat Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Every vehicle undergoes a 200-point inspection by Lincoln factory-trained technicians, Complimentary loaner car when you require warranty service, The confidence of a 6-year/100,000-mile comprehensive warranty coverage, 24/7/365 Roadside Assistance includes trip interruption assistance and rental car reimbursement, Roadside Service throughout the 50 United States and Canada, CarFax Vehicle History Report included with every Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, Several Warranty Upgrades Available "If you're looking for a midsize-luxury SUV with an American flair for power, styling and creature comforts, all at a really good price, the 2017 Lincoln MKX luxury-crossover SUV deserves a spot on your shopping list." -KBB.com.OUR OFFERINGSWe at North Park Lincoln feel that today's buyers are more educated. They understand that a vehicle's value is determined by demand and availability, not by what we paid for it, or how long we have owned it. Instead of inflating our prices and hoping to win a negotiating contestPlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Premiere with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6JR6HBL47628
Stock: PBL47628
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 11,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$31,614$2,767 Below Market
Basil Ford of Niagara Falls - Niagara Falls / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. AWD. 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24VOdometer is 15556 miles below market average!Awards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickCome see what all the excitement is about at Basil Ford of Niagara Falls! Our brand new, state-of-the-art showroom is now OPEN!!! We are ready to deal, so take a tour of our new facility and get yourself a great deal TODAY!! Open 7 Days a Week. Basil, just great deals!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR9HBL14440
Stock: NFP1653
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 25,192 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$23,999$3,101 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6169 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6LR9HBL25586
Stock: O304290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 35,951 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$25,997$4,120 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve AWD Black Velvet, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, 8" LCD Touchscreen, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear Parking Sensors, Security system, Speed control, SYNC 3, Ventilated front seats.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR0HBL24337
Stock: PJD1432
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 14,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,000$3,303 Below Market
Griffin Ford Lincoln Fort Atkinson - Fort Atkinson / Wisconsin
LINCOLN CERTIFIED!! Totally LOADED 2018 Lincoln MKX RESERVE AWD with the 2.7L V-6 engine and dressed in the exquisite Burgundy Velvet Metallic paint! It will pamper you with features like: Navigation, Power Sunroof/Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, 22 Way Power Multi Contour Drivers Seat, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats and more! Just in...more information and pictures to coem, 22 Way Adjustable Front Drive/Passenger Seat, 360 Degree Camera, 8" LCD Touchscreen, Active Park Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Steering, Auto High-Beam Headlamps, Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers, Compass Display, Driver Assistance Package, Equipment Group 102A, Front Park Aid Sensors, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping System, Lincoln MKX Climate Package, Lincoln MKX Technology Package, Pre-Collision Assist w/Pedestrian Detection, Windshield Wiper De-Icer. Certified.Odometer is 20474 miles below market average!Large Enough to Serve You...Small Enough to Care!Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LPXHBL44724
Stock: P53551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 14,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,890$2,809 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2017 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE 3.7L AWD w/ CLIMATE CARGO UTILITY PKG! LINCOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $49,785.00! PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, COOLED FRONT SEATS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 20' WHEELS! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 06/21/2023 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Luxe Metallic Exterior, Cappuccino Luxury Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: Climate Package: (Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer), Cargo Utility Package: (Rear Cargo Management System, Cargo Compartment), 3.7L V6 TI-VCT Engine, 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, 20' Premium Painted/Bright Machine 20-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Satin Roof Rack Side Rails, Configurable Daytime Running Lamps, Dual Exhaust system w/ Chrome Tips, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, LED Taillamps, Panoramic Vista Roof w/ Power Shade, Sideview Mirrors Autofold/Heated/Signal/Memory/Security Approach Lamps, Ambient Lighting, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Heated Cooled Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Particulate Air Filter, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Premium Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Cruise/Audio/Climate/Media Control, Auto Hold, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Embedded Modem (Smartphone Integrated Tech, Remote Start, Remote Lock/Unlock, Vehicle Finder, Pre-Conditioning), Hill Start Assist, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Satellite Radio, Sycn3, Universal Garage Door Open, Voice Activated Navigation System, AdvanceTrac w/ RSC, Perimeter Alarm, Personal Safety System, Safety Canopy System, SOS Post Crash System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR6HBL34774
Stock: XX5906
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 21,789 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,899$3,215 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Presented in stunning Black Velvet, our 2017 Lincoln MKX Select is a luxurious crossover with remarkable versatility. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that generates 305hp which is coupled to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive crossover offers brisk acceleration, a superb ride, up to 25mpg on the open road, and eye-catching good looks accented by HID headlamps with LED signature lighting, dual exhaust outlets, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our MKX Select's leather-trimmed interior features a wide variety of amenities to help make driving pleasant and easy. Heated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry/ignition, remote engine start, ambient lighting, a hands-free power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control are just a few of the niceties available at your fingertips. Additionally, the full-color SYNC touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, voice commands, AM/FM/available satellite radio, and USB/Aux inputs helps keep you informed and entertained.Our Lincoln helps keep you and your passengers safe and secure with blind-spot monitoring, a back-up camera, rear parking sensors, MyKey parental controls, tire-pressure monitoring, traction/stability control, anti-lock brakes, and advanced airbags. You deserve our MKX's fabulous blend of comfort, performance, capability, and style; reward yourself today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Select with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6KR6HBL48504
Stock: 112481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 18,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,890$3,148 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2017 LINCOLN MKX RESERVE 3.7L AWD w/ CARGO UTILITY, CLIMATE, TECHNOLOGY PKG! LINCOLN CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER! ORIGINAL MSRP: $51,505.00! PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEATED REAR SEATS, 360 DEGREE CAMERA! Comprehensive Limited Warranty Until 04/14/2023 or 100K Miles! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Palladium White Gold Metallic Exterior, Hazelnut Luxury Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: Cargo Utility Package: (Rear Cargo Management System, Cargo Compartment), Climate Package: (Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Windshield Wiper De-Icer), Technology Package: (Active Park Assist, Front Park Aid Sensors, 360 Degree Camera), 3.7L V6 TI-VCT Engine, 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, 20' Premium Pained/Bright Machined 20-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, Satin Roof Rack Side Rails, Configurable Daytime Running Lamps, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, LED Taillamps, Panoramic Vista Roof w/ Power Shade, Sideview Mirrors Autofold/Heated/Signal/Memory/Security Approach Lamps, Ambient Lighting, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Heated Cooled Front Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Particulate Air Filter, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Premium Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Cruise/Audio/Climate/Media Control, Auto Hold, BLIS w/ Cross-Traffic Alert, Embedded Modem (Smartphone Integrated Tech, Remote Start, Remote Lock/Unlock, Vehicle Finder, Pre-Conditioning), Hill Start Assist, Rear View Camera, Reverse Sensing System, Satellite Radio, Sync3, Universal Garage Door Open, Voice Activated Navigation System, AdvanceTrac w/ RSC, Perimeter Alarm, Personal Safety System, Safety Canopy System, SOS Post Crash System, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Financing Available! Lincoln Protect Extended Service Contracts Available! Please call or email to confirm vehicle availability. Check out our website for the complimentary Carfax report! This Certified vehicle comes with a 6 year / 100,000 Mile Comprehensive Limited Warranty covering over 1,000 components. This Certified vehicle also provides Roadside Assistance through AAA* which includes reimbursement of $100 towing, $75 destination allowance, $500 breakdown travel expense and $45/day rental car for up to 5 days in addition to complimentary 24hr/7day toll free call center for battery jump starts, flat tire changes, lockouts or fuel delivery. *(Please contact us for complete terms and conditions.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ8LR2HBL16904
Stock: XX5777
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 23,045 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$31,639$5,482 Below Market
Gettel Lincoln - Punta Gorda / Florida
Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, This 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve will sell fast -Backup Camera -Navigation -Leather -Bluetooth -Push Button Start -Auto Climate Control -Power Lift Gate -Panoramic Sunroof Home Delivery Available, Virtual Appointments, Buy Vehicle Online, Test Drives Brought To You, Private Appointments, and Wheel Alignment Completed -Aux. Audio Input -Active Suspension -Alloy Wheels ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -Cooled Front Seats -AM/FM Radio -Parking Sensors Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Lincoln MKX is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning - Garage Door Opener Park Distance Control -CARFAX 1-Owner and many other amenities that are sure to please. *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings.; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMPJ6LPXHBL35655
Stock: NR1281
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKX
- 5(73%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(5%)
- 1(9%)
Related Lincoln MKX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
- Used INFINITI QX50 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Aviator Greenville SC
- Used Lincoln MKS Chicago IL
- Used Lincoln MKS Ocala FL
- Used Lincoln MKS Louisville KY
- Used Lincoln Navigator Los Angeles CA
- Used Lincoln Navigator Springfield MO
- Used Lincoln Navigator Fayetteville NC
- Used Lincoln MKS Jacksonville FL
- Used Lincoln Corsair Austin TX
- Used Lincoln MKS Chattanooga TN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2015 Raleigh NC
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2011 Mckinney TX
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2013 Fredericksburg VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento