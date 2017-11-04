Used 2017 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

Sarat Ford Lincoln - Agawam / Massachusetts

Thank you for visiting another one of Sarat Ford Lincoln's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with 44,114mi. This Lincoln MKX offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Once you see this Lincoln, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Lincoln MKX's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! The MKX Reserve is well maintained and has just 44,114mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2017 Lincoln MKX: The Lincoln MKX starts at below $40,000, pricing it in competition with other entry level luxury SUVs and crossovers. The Lincoln MKX seats five and should be able to handle most light off-roading situations buyers might find themselves in, provided they splurge on the optional all-wheel-drive system. The Lincoln MKX strikes a nice balance in terms of size; it's big enough to be considered roomy on the inside, but not so big that it poses a challenge to pilot in the city. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, Luxurious, comfortable cabin, lots of optional equipment, and turbocharged engine. Sarat Ford Lincoln Where Customers Become Friends since 1929

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMPJ8LR3HBL45344

Stock: 5344LP

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-07-2020