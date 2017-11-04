Used 2017 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

1,853 listings
MKX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,853 listings
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    15,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $26,499

    $7,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    44,915 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,985

    $6,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Gold
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    14,776 miles
    Great Deal

    $25,900

    $3,875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    11,523 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,890

    $4,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    21,022 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,995

    $3,984 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    42,705 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,794

    $6,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Gray
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    16,129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,890

    $3,512 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Black
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    44,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,990

    $6,287 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Silver
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    4,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,774

    $3,358 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Premiere in Gold
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKX Premiere

    17,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,295

    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Gray
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    11,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,614

    $2,767 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    25,192 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $23,999

    $3,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    35,951 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $25,997

    $4,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Red
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    14,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,000

    $3,303 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Gray
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    14,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,890

    $2,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Select in Black
    used

    2017 Lincoln MKX Select

    21,789 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,899

    $3,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Gold
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    18,286 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,890

    $3,148 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve in Gold
    certified

    2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve

    23,045 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $31,639

    $5,482 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKX searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,853 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKX

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.422 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 1
    (9%)
2017 Lincoln MKX is a winner
JohnC,04/11/2017
Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased a 2017 Lincoln MKX a week ago and it surely is a pleasure to drive. It has all the safety features including backup camera, warning on cars in other lanes, collision alert, and even will call 911 if the airbags deploy. Since it is push button start and push button transmission a lot of space was made available for storage between the front seats including two "pass thru" storage bins. The Sync 3 entertainment is excellent and is also voice activated as is the navigation system. I really appreciate the radar weather maps which give "in the moment" maps of the local radar--very useful. In summary, the Lincoln MKX is a joy to drive and extremely quiet in city traffic or on the road. Everything works perfectly including the liftgate which has multiple ways of opening it(including waging your foot under the bumper). The 2017 Lincoln MKX is a true winner. After a year of ownership the MIX is greet. No issues or problems. Everything works perfectly. Just took it to dealership for annual maintenance service. Everything checked out OK.
Report abuse
