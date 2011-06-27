2007 Lincoln MKX Review
Pros & Cons
- Quiet and comfortable ride, spacious passenger quarters, distinctive exterior design.
- Smallish cargo capacity, brakes lack power, cabin materials aren't premium-grade.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With a car-based chassis and attractive styling, the 2007 Lincoln MKX is a fresh alternative to more established luxury crossover SUVs; however, its questionable brakes and so-so cabin furnishings leave it a few steps behind the leaders in this class.
Vehicle overview
No doubt encouraged by the sales success of such vehicles as the Nissan Murano, Lincoln is bringing its first crossover, the MKX, to market for the 2007 model year. Those familiar with Lincolns past will most likely "get" that the MKX designation actually stands for Mark X. But this time around the X doesn't mean 10. Cleverly, or maybe not, the X is an indication of the MKX's designation as a crossover vehicle.
First shown at the 2005 Detroit auto show as a concept vehicle, the 2007 Lincoln MKX has contemporary styling and a modern interior design that moves the brand forward in a positive way. However, the MKX lacks a third-row seat, making it slightly less family-friendly than some other SUVs in its class. But Lincoln's first crossover still has a lot going for it. As with its corporate sibling, the Ford Edge, the MKX boasts a gutsy 3.5-liter V6 engine and plenty of headroom, legroom and storage space within its cabin. It can also be had with luxury-themed items like surround-sound audio, heated and cooled front seats, and adaptive headlights.
Ultimately, Lincoln's MKX SUV is yet another choice in the increasingly crowded luxury crossover market. Shoppers are apt to find the MKX's combination of clean, elegant styling, high-end options and a reasonable price appealing. In its first year, the MKX should prove to be a popular vehicle. But it's probably a good idea to check out competitors like the Acura RDX/MDX, BMW X3/X5, Cadillac SRX, Infiniti FX35, Lexus RX 350, Mercedes-Benz M-Class, Volkswagen Touareg and Volvo XC90, as several offer a more refined driving experience, superior cabin materials and added versatility due to the availability of third-row seating.
2007 Lincoln MKX models
A midsize luxury crossover SUV, the 2007 Lincoln MKX is available in a single trim level. It offers a generous standard features list and plenty of stand-alone options. Leather seating is standard and both front seats have eight-way power adjustment. One-touch front windows are also standard, as are dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-and-wood steering wheel and 18-inch alloy wheels. Notable options are grouped into packages. For example the Elite package contains the Vista Roof (a sliding front sunroof and a fixed rear skylight), a navigation system and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system with an in-dash six-CD/MP3 player and satellite radio. The Ultimate Package features options like chrome wheels, heated and cooled seats, adaptive headlights, a power rear liftgate and 10-way power front seats with memory. Some of these features are available without purchasing the larger package. Other stand-alone options include heated rear seats and park assist.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
All MKXs are powered by a 3.5 liter V6 that makes 265 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. The MKX is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. A six-speed automatic transmission is the only transmission offered; it unfortunately lacks a manual shift mode and provides limited access to lower gears. With the optional Class II towing package, the MKX is able to tow 3,500 pounds.
Safety
As is fitting for a luxury SUV, the 2007 Lincoln MKX SUV comes standard with a wide array of safety features. Traction and stability control (including rollover mitigation technology) is standard, as are six airbags, including front-seat side impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitor are also standard.
Driving
Ford's 3.5-liter V6 doesn't provide blistering acceleration in the 2007 Lincoln MKX, but the engine is smoother and more vigorous than any Ford-based V6 in recent memory. Lincoln says the MKX goes from zero to 60 mph in about 8 seconds. The cabin stays quiet even at highway speeds and handling is respectable for a 2-tons-plus midsize SUV. Also, the steering is nicely weighted, which makes it very manageable around town. The brakes, however, are a major disappointment. Pedal feel is progressive, but the Lincoln's braking distances feel long, even in city traffic. Additionally, during instrumented testing conducted at our test track of the nearly identical Ford Edge, 60-0-mph stopping distances were poor.
Interior
In an obvious nod to Lincolns past, the MKX's dash and gauge cluster have a semi-retro look with metallic-looking finish, real wood accents and a squarish theme for the gauges. It's a conservative look overall and materials quality is mediocre for a premium-brand SUV. Still, the MKX does offer unique optional interior features like an all-glass roof with power retractable sunshades and a THX-certified audio system. Lincoln's midsize crossover SUV seats five and does not have a third-row seat. Maximum cargo capacity is 69 cubic feet. That's more than the Infiniti FX35 offers but not as much as what's available from the SRX, RX 350 or XC90.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lincoln MKX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the MKX
Related Used 2007 Lincoln MKX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator