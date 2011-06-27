  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2007 Lincoln MKX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(81)
Appraise this car

2007 Lincoln MKX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet and comfortable ride, spacious passenger quarters, distinctive exterior design.
  • Smallish cargo capacity, brakes lack power, cabin materials aren't premium-grade.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lincoln MKX for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price
$6,400
Used MKX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With a car-based chassis and attractive styling, the 2007 Lincoln MKX is a fresh alternative to more established luxury crossover SUVs; however, its questionable brakes and so-so cabin furnishings leave it a few steps behind the leaders in this class.

Vehicle overview

No doubt encouraged by the sales success of such vehicles as the Nissan Murano, Lincoln is bringing its first crossover, the MKX, to market for the 2007 model year. Those familiar with Lincolns past will most likely "get" that the MKX designation actually stands for Mark X. But this time around the X doesn't mean 10. Cleverly, or maybe not, the X is an indication of the MKX's designation as a crossover vehicle.

First shown at the 2005 Detroit auto show as a concept vehicle, the 2007 Lincoln MKX has contemporary styling and a modern interior design that moves the brand forward in a positive way. However, the MKX lacks a third-row seat, making it slightly less family-friendly than some other SUVs in its class. But Lincoln's first crossover still has a lot going for it. As with its corporate sibling, the Ford Edge, the MKX boasts a gutsy 3.5-liter V6 engine and plenty of headroom, legroom and storage space within its cabin. It can also be had with luxury-themed items like surround-sound audio, heated and cooled front seats, and adaptive headlights.

Ultimately, Lincoln's MKX SUV is yet another choice in the increasingly crowded luxury crossover market. Shoppers are apt to find the MKX's combination of clean, elegant styling, high-end options and a reasonable price appealing. In its first year, the MKX should prove to be a popular vehicle. But it's probably a good idea to check out competitors like the Acura RDX/MDX, BMW X3/X5, Cadillac SRX, Infiniti FX35, Lexus RX 350, Mercedes-Benz M-Class, Volkswagen Touareg and Volvo XC90, as several offer a more refined driving experience, superior cabin materials and added versatility due to the availability of third-row seating.

2007 Lincoln MKX models

A midsize luxury crossover SUV, the 2007 Lincoln MKX is available in a single trim level. It offers a generous standard features list and plenty of stand-alone options. Leather seating is standard and both front seats have eight-way power adjustment. One-touch front windows are also standard, as are dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-and-wood steering wheel and 18-inch alloy wheels. Notable options are grouped into packages. For example the Elite package contains the Vista Roof (a sliding front sunroof and a fixed rear skylight), a navigation system and a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system with an in-dash six-CD/MP3 player and satellite radio. The Ultimate Package features options like chrome wheels, heated and cooled seats, adaptive headlights, a power rear liftgate and 10-way power front seats with memory. Some of these features are available without purchasing the larger package. Other stand-alone options include heated rear seats and park assist.

2007 Highlights

The 2007 Lincoln MKX is an all-new car-based luxury SUV. Lincoln's first crossover vehicle, the midsize MKX has a 3.5-liter V6 engine and seating for five.

Performance & mpg

All MKXs are powered by a 3.5 liter V6 that makes 265 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. The MKX is available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. A six-speed automatic transmission is the only transmission offered; it unfortunately lacks a manual shift mode and provides limited access to lower gears. With the optional Class II towing package, the MKX is able to tow 3,500 pounds.

Safety

As is fitting for a luxury SUV, the 2007 Lincoln MKX SUV comes standard with a wide array of safety features. Traction and stability control (including rollover mitigation technology) is standard, as are six airbags, including front-seat side impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Antilock disc brakes and a tire-pressure monitor are also standard.

Driving

Ford's 3.5-liter V6 doesn't provide blistering acceleration in the 2007 Lincoln MKX, but the engine is smoother and more vigorous than any Ford-based V6 in recent memory. Lincoln says the MKX goes from zero to 60 mph in about 8 seconds. The cabin stays quiet even at highway speeds and handling is respectable for a 2-tons-plus midsize SUV. Also, the steering is nicely weighted, which makes it very manageable around town. The brakes, however, are a major disappointment. Pedal feel is progressive, but the Lincoln's braking distances feel long, even in city traffic. Additionally, during instrumented testing conducted at our test track of the nearly identical Ford Edge, 60-0-mph stopping distances were poor.

Interior

In an obvious nod to Lincolns past, the MKX's dash and gauge cluster have a semi-retro look with metallic-looking finish, real wood accents and a squarish theme for the gauges. It's a conservative look overall and materials quality is mediocre for a premium-brand SUV. Still, the MKX does offer unique optional interior features like an all-glass roof with power retractable sunshades and a THX-certified audio system. Lincoln's midsize crossover SUV seats five and does not have a third-row seat. Maximum cargo capacity is 69 cubic feet. That's more than the Infiniti FX35 offers but not as much as what's available from the SRX, RX 350 or XC90.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Lincoln MKX.

5(70%)
4(19%)
3(6%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.5
81 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Expectations Realized
Shawn,01/12/2007
Overall, the MKX is quick, looks very sharp, has a nice ride and a very accommodating "main" cabin, with decent fuel economy. It is pretty sweet to get this kind of power from a six using regular fuel and move 4400 lbs with gusto! The THX Audio system is excellent, the controls are logically located and operate in a crisp and refined manner.
Love this car
hayesh,09/23/2012
I don't usually write reviews online but I feel strongly about this car. My 2007 Lincoln MKX has been running now for 100,000 miles and it is still running great.
Awsome Car
E,10/07/2006
At first i was skeptical about buying a lincoln but after driving this car it has completely changed my thoughts about the car company. This is a great car. It's fast, handles great and looks great in the black i got it in. Interior materials are tip notch and this car is easily up there with the RX350 and ML350. Gas milage is great even though i have only had it about a week now. The optional THX surround sound w/ navi is worth the splurge and so is the panorama sunroof....Great car overall....
Really Great Car!!
crossums,05/24/2015
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Ive been driving the 07' MKX for about 3 years now. What can I say, the car is just good all around. The outside presents a nice clean and smooth look. The one I drive is in black so it looks as good as any other black car on the road during the night time. My favorite part of this car is the tail lights. Its not like the protypical tail lights on cars. The Long straight bar lights look great and can you can easily tell this car apart even from the sister MKT from the rear. The car offeres decent performance. Isnt the most fuel efficient car by far but is solid. At $2.75 a galllon your looking at a $50 fillup at the pump. Good Pick. Just take car of her!
See all 81 reviews of the 2007 Lincoln MKX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2007 Lincoln MKX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Lincoln MKX
More About This Model

Generally speaking, we prefer bars to egg crates. True, both are well-evolved housings for two of our favorite sources of sustenance, cold beer and chicken eggs. But there is more potential for excitement in a bar than in an egg crate, which is just a foam or paper container with very few single women.

Likewise, we prefer the new Ford Edge crossover SUV and its three-bar front grille, to its upscale twin, the 2007 Lincoln MKX and its elaborate egg-crate grille.

It's not by accident that we have focused here on the front grilles of these two new crossovers. Except for styling elements such as the grilles, these two orbs are almost identical. They share the same unibody platform, a much modified version of the Mazda 6 structure. Both are powered by the same 3.5-liter V6. Both send their substantial power through the same excellent six-speed automatic transmission. And both comfortably seat up to five passengers in a body that's shorter than the Ford Fusion sedan. And, like many of us who frequent the bar or the egg crate, they both could stand to lose some pounds.

In pursuit of Lexus
Naturally, Lincoln is not eager for its first luxury crossover to be compared with the Edge, which carries the blue-collar, Blue Oval badge. Lincoln engineers say that they benchmarked a number of luxury-brand crossovers. But it becomes apparent early in our conversations with the guys that there is really only one competitor that matters to them: the 2007 Lexus RX 350.

And why wouldn't it be? The Lexus RX is not just a benchmark; it is the benchmark of the class. Hell, it created the class way back in March 1998 when the RX 300 went on sale. And the RX is the only vehicle in the class that's sold in the kind of numbers that makes accountants lick their chops.

That it's taken Lincoln almost a decade to even begin benchmarking anything is shameful, but that's proverbial water under the bridge. What is important is how the MKX measures up against the latest version of the Lexus.

If by "measures up" one means dimensionally, the MKX measures up nicely. The two are effectively the same length. The Lincoln's wheelbase is more than 4 inches longer, though. This gives rear-seat passengers in the Lincoln 3 more inches of legroom than those in the Lexus. Combine that with the additional shoulder and hiproom in the back row of the Lincoln (thanks to an overall width more than 3 inches greater) and rear seatbacks that recline, and you can safely score one victory for the American.

The Lincoln's short overhangs and roomier rear seat limits cargo capacity, though. The Lexus has significantly more room for stuff than the MKX.

Weight, weight, there's more!
Despite similar dimensions, the MKX weighs about 500 pounds more than a similarly equipped RX 350. The all-new V6 is fitted with variable intake valve timing and rated at 265 horsepower at 6,250 rpm and 250 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. The 3.5-liter doesn't blow you away with its low-end response, but once it revs up a bit, the MKX feels pretty quick. Still the truck's portly curb weight will likely make it slower than the Lexus to 60 mph by almost a second.

What will be more of an issue for the average Lincoln customer, however, is the MKX's poor braking performance. Weight is the enemy and the MKX carries its enemy on its back. The all-wheel-drive Ford Edge SEL we recently tested stopped from 60 mph in 152 feet — a very poor performance. The MKX isn't likely to do any better since it uses the same four-wheel disc brakes with standard ABS and weighs slightly more.

Worse, one feels how overmatched the MKX brakes are in day-to-day street driving. Typical braking situations turn quickly from, "Oh, the guy up there is turning left, I'll begin applying the brakes" to "Whoa!"

The weight also compromises the MKX's fuel-efficiency. Despite using a six-speed automatic compared to the RX's five-speed, the MKX will travel two fewer city miles on a gallon of fuel than the RX will. The EPA estimates that an all-wheel-drive MKX (front-wheel drive is standard) will get 17 mpg in city driving and 24 mpg on the highway. But because the Lincoln runs on regular gasoline instead of the 91 octane the Lexus requires, the overall cost difference between the two won't be great.

The sounds of (near) silence
Lincoln is very proud to say that the MKX is quieter than the RX 350.We haven't verified Lincoln's claim to quietness supremacy, but the MKX is a hushed and comfortable ride. Lincoln added more and thicker sound-deadening material to the MKX than the Ford boys did to the Edge.

Lincoln also specified mellower dampers and springs than did Ford. And even wearing standard 18-inch wheels, the MKX glides comfortably over most road imperfections. Considering its flab and soft suspenders, the MKX should be a floppy mess on mountain roads. It isn't. In fact, a driver intent on not making his passengers carsick can usher the MKX smoothly through tight switchbacks with an ounce of talent and a pound of concentration. It is not fun, per se. But the MKX, following Lexus' script closely here, isn't really intended to be fun to drive.

Standard safety fare includes traction control and six airbags, including front, side-impact front and side curtain airbags. Electronic Roll Stability Control (RSC) is part of the all-wheel-drive system which can actively and seamlessly transfer torque front-to-rear and side-to-side even before wheel slippage occurs.

Quality is Job 1
Where the Lincoln really lags behind Lexus is in perceived quality. The dual-pod design of the MKX's instrument panel is handsome enough, but the materials from which it is assembled are not top-notch. The "satin-nickel-look" trim, for example, looks less like satin-finished nickel than it does like plastic painted the color of nickel. The lack of headliner-mounted grab handles is also a silly omission. It appears as if the company chose an awfully obvious place to save a few bucks.

Our test vehicle came with the optional power rear liftgate, which worked fine, but the motor is housed in what can only be described as a large plastic polyp low on the side of the cargo bay and has a thick black plastic tube connecting it to the liftgate. It looks tacked-on. It looks tacky.

We prefer the bars
With a roughly equal level of standard equipment, the Lincoln MKX's base price (front-drive: $34,795; all-wheel drive: $36,445) undercuts the RX 350's by about $3,000. We're not sure that's enough of a cut to lure buyers away from a vehicle with a reputation for excellence built over the course of a decade. Our heavily optioned all-wheel-drive tester listed for a not insubstantial $44,270, including destination.

Forget for a moment the benchmark and consider the Ford Edge, which in SEL Plus trim provides the same package, the same excellent powertrain and most of the same standard equipment for about $5,000 less than the 2007 Lincoln MKX. We prefer the bars.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Lincoln MKX Overview

The Used 2007 Lincoln MKX is offered in the following submodels: MKX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Lincoln MKX?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Lincoln MKX trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Lincoln MKX Base is priced between $6,400 and$6,400 with odometer readings between 134485 and134485 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Lincoln MKXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Lincoln MKX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 MKXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,400 and mileage as low as 134485 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Lincoln MKX.

Can't find a used 2007 Lincoln MKXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKX for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,744.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $22,381.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKX for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,425.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,360.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Lincoln MKX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKX lease specials

Related Used 2007 Lincoln MKX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles