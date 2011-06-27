Used 2014 Lincoln MKX Consumer Reviews
High Luxury Not High Price
We bought a 2 yr old MKX after owning Japanese cars for 16 years. So far it's better than we imagined in all areas. Powerful, smooth, quiet with all of the features we could ask for. After owning it for a year, I can say that the navigation system is very complicated. Unnecessarily so. And the turn signals are overthought. Too complicated for such a simple function. But we still love the car.
MKX x off the others!
Room and lots of it. High tech everything 4wd is a waste of money. 2wd works fine for Ohio. Towing a small 5 x 8 trailer with this car was no problem on a 3000 mile trip. Drove the 2015 and up model and I do not like it, way too small.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Great SUV!!
I would buy this car all over again. It performs in all areas exceeding my expectations.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Best car we've owned
The 2014 MKX we now own is our second MKX. After going to dinner with the pastor and his wife a few years ago in their MKX, my wife wanted one. We bought a 2009 one owner and put over 50k miles on it totally trouble free. We had no intention of buying another anytime soon, but saw the '14 on a local dealers lot. Loaded with ever options available except AWD, the condition, color and price was too good to pass up. We sold the '09 to a family member who loved it, and bought the '14. We love the '14. The navigation can be a bit frustrating, and I'm not fond of having to pay to update it. Otherwise, I cannot think of any thing we don't like about the car. Decent fuel mileage, amazing ride and comfort, and a good value, especially if you buy it used as we did. I suspect that we will remain a Lincoln family as long as they make amazing small SUVs like this.
Love my Lincoln
I have had my Lincoln for 5 years. It is reliable, roomy, beautiful and safe. There is a lot of leg room in the front and rear seats and a lot of cargo area in the trunk. We were t-boned in it at 50 mph and we are sore but no bruises to speak of.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the MKX
Related Used 2014 Lincoln MKX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2019 MKZ
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2020 Lincoln Corsair
- 2020 Aviator