5 star reviews: 62 %

4 star reviews: 15 %

3 star reviews: 0 %

2 star reviews: 8 %

1 star reviews: 15 %

Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 13 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love this vehicle

Chris A , 04/19/2018

Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

Overall, I'm 6 months in and love this vehicle! The quietness of the interior, performance, people/cargo hauling capability, park-ability, fuel economy (24 hwy), and beautiful lines are all a treat. I'm biased maybe, but I really like how this vehicle looks. The lines are simple, unique, elegant. That and the size is just perfect, being easy to park, yet taking 4 people in roomy luxury pretty much anywhere. On top of that, the base model has all the creature comforts I want and a few more. With bluetooth connectivity that is pretty seamless (phone, Pandora, google-maps), nice leather heated seats, remote start, and comfortable roomy rear seats. Flip the button and the rear seats go down and you have a great cargo cavern to load up with whatever. From a winter/capability standpoint, the AWD system seems to just always get traction...where my prior RWD 4x4 would fishtail or delay pulling out of the subdivision the torque and engine weight up front w/ an assist from the back wheels seems much more stable/capable for 99% of my needs. That, and it's really hard to get stuck (especially if you shut off traction control, which was not obvious at first) when you need engine rev's to get out. I've also towed a good size trailer with it and it was rock solid. All in all, a very nice package with many creature comforts at a high value.

5 out of 5 stars, A very smooth SUV

Mike , 09/30/2018

Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

My MKX is a top of the line Black Label model with the 2.7 turbo charge engine with 21 inch wheels. I like to drive it in Sport Mode as opposed to Comfort or Normal. The ride is top notch and the 2.7 turbo engine has peppy and smooth pick up. All the pick up you will ever need or want. The Black Label interior is luxury, the 22 way seats with massage are wonderful. The Push Button gear shift (which unclutters the central console) takes only about a week for you to stop glancing down and place your hand on the console to search for the non existent gear shift. Instead you look ahead and push a button with eyes toward the front of the car. Now the center console is for large central storage compartments and 2 open storage areas in front of the dual cup holders. The Black Label leather interior is top of the line. I have the thoroughbred theme which is black and tan with maple wood paneling. The safety technology on this model includes all the recently available features from 360 degree camera, BLIS, Adaptive Speed Control, Lane Assist and forward collision. Combined with SYNC 3 (which is a major improvement over previous systems) Navigation, voice command, apple play, USB ports and modem, you have a truly luxury well equipped SUV that rivals and often surpasses those offered by other manufactures.

4 out of 5 stars, UNRELIABLE & UNRESOLVED NAV SYSTEM

ANGRY MKX OWNER , 07/12/2019

Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

Update 1/15/2020. The car is great but nothing has been resolved regarding the Navigation system. I purchased a new MKX December of 2018. THE NAVIGATION SOFTWARE DOESN'T RECOGNIZE SOME CITIES, STREETS OR BUSINESSES!! I've taken the car to 3 Dealerships to resolve this problem without any success. For example: 1) It won't delete waypoints. 2) It identified a Costco 87 miles away but not the 2 within a 10-mile radius. 3) I entered the address for Home Depot, it delivered me to Kohl’s Department store and said, "You have arrived at Home Depot"!?!?! 4) The street sign is different than stated on the Nav system. 5) It states you have arrived at your destination when you're half a mile away and the system terminates OR you're in front of the destination and it states you are 400 ft. from the destination. 6) It tells you to turn onto nonexistent streets or to make a left turn straight into A LAKE!! UGH!! 7) Instead of making a U-turn it takes you a 1/2 mile down the road and make 3 left turns. 8) Voice recognition is haphazard. Several times I requested an address within the state, and it selected a state hundreds of miles away. 9) It ignores settings and takes you thru residential areas and back roads instead of highways. The current dealership had my car for 4 days. I was given the same model as a loaner and it had identical Navigation problems!! It’s not just my car with the problem! Now I've been told it may take months for the Software Engineers to solve the problem or before another update comes out. I travel extensively and a RELIABLE Navigation system is an absolute necessity!! You would think that on a $56,000 car you would not encounter such problems or such a lackadaisical attitude from the Lincoln Customer Service Department for resolution!!

5 out of 5 stars, The best luxury SUV for the money

Alex , 05/02/2019

Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)

2.7 twin turbo engine is great, excellent fuel economy for this super powerful engine. Interior is beautiful and extremely comfortable (love massaging front seats) and all options are very helpful and easy to use, etc. Look at some previous bad reviews written by strange people (which replacing steering pump, since 2016 steering has electric assist and pump not exist) and Lincoln dealerships rated at the top of the list for customer satisfaction and service in the country. Now I have 23000 miles and enjoyed every minute of driving. 360 degree cameras, cross traffic warning, line control, adaptive cruise control, huge variety of vehicle and driver assist information, etc. are awesome. Couple of things bowsers me, as an example: seat memory always come back to primary setting and I have to resume my setting every time I am getting in the car (primary setting definitely belongs to my wife) and foot operation of rear hatch can't be disable and couple of times I bump my head as hatch started to close unexpectedly (probably due to movement of my foot under bumper), but it isn't important and can be managed, otherwise this is probably best car I ever had to drive and as test engineer I droved practically almost every car in the world. One more warning: HANKOOK tires are garbage had to replace them at 20000 miles and Hankook doesn't provide any warranty after one year of usage, so replace them as soon as possible or don't buy vehicle with Hankook tires in the first place not to get in trouble on the road.

Write a review

See all 13 reviews