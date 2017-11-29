Used 2018 Lincoln MKX
Pros & Cons
- Quiet interior with spacious rear seating
- Comfortable ride quality
- A lot of features for the money
- Strong turbocharged V6 engine option
- Thick roof pillars and a small rear window impair rear visibility
- Interior quality isn't as high as that of many European rivals
Which MKX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Shopping for a luxury crossover SUV? You might like the 2018 MKX. Lincoln redesigned the MKX a few years ago with an eye toward quality and luxury. It offers a quiet interior and a lot of features for a respectable price.
The MKX is related to the Ford Edge SUV. There are many similarities, but overall we like how Lincoln has upped the MKX's luxury credentials. It's quiet on the highway, the seats are very comfortable, and the suspension ably soaks up bumps and ruts. Essentially, the 2018 Lincoln MKX checks all the luxury SUV boxes.
It's true that European SUVs have more prestige attached to them. But if you're looking for a high-class way to transport your family, the MKX is a solid pick.
Notably, we picked the Lincoln MKX as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2018.
Lincoln MKX models
The 2018 Lincoln MKX is a five-passenger crossover SUV. It comes in four trim levels: Premiere, Select, Reserve and Black Label. Feature content grows as you work your way up the trim-level ladder, but the MKX has a decent amount of equipment at the base level.
All MKX models come standard with a 3.7-liter V6 (303 horsepower, 278 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard as well, with all-wheel drive optional. A turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 (335 hp, 380 lb-ft of torque) is an optional upgrade offered on all four trims.
Standard equipment highlights for the Premiere trim level include adaptive suspension dampers (all-wheel-drive models only), 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, remote engine start, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split second-row seat with power-folding seatbacks, driver-seat memory functions and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Standard interior tech includes Lincoln's Sync 3 infotainment system with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, two USB ports, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio.
The Select model adds LED daytime running lights, power-folding side mirrors (with driver-side auto-dimming), a hands-free liftgate, leather upholstery and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel.
A couple of optional packages available for the Select are worth considering. The optional Select Plus package adds a navigation system plus blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems. The Climate package adds heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic windshield wipers and automatic high beams.
The Reserve trim level adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, mobile app compatibility and the contents of the Select Plus package.
Finally, the Black Label variant builds upon the Reserve's features with trim-specific 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, rear parking sensors, a simulated-suede headliner, the contents of the Climate package and a 19-speaker Revel Ultima surround-sound audio system with HD radio. Each Black Label MKX gets a choice of three design themes (Indulgence, Modern Heritage and Thoroughbred), each of which alters the trim and the color of the upholstery, headliner and carpeting. This trim also grants access to Lincoln's Black Label program, which offers vehicle maintenance, detailing and some travel perks.
The Reserve and Black Label versions offer several separate packages, including Technology (front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system and automated parallel parking), Driver Assistance (adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning and mitigation) and Luxury (adaptive LED headlights and the Revel Ultima audio system).
Stand-alone options include 21-inch wheels, 22-way-adjustable front seats, a trailer tow package, a 13-speaker Revel audio system (Select and Reserve), inflatable rear seat belts, and a rear-seat video entertainment system with dual displays.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Lincoln MKX Black Label (turbo 2.7L V6 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Lincoln MKX has received a few minor revisions, including the upgrade to the newer, far better Sync 3 infotainment system. Overall, our findings remain broadly applicable.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.0
|Utility
|7.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability9.5
Off-road6.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Interior7.0
Ease of use6.5
Getting in/getting out8.5
Roominess7.0
Visibility7.0
Quality6.5
Utility7.5
Sponsored cars related to the MKX
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Lincoln MKX.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- interior
- appearance
- towing
- spaciousness
- ride quality
- wheels & tires
- fuel efficiency
- off-roading
- technology
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- lights
- value
- maintenance & parts
- handling & steering
- dashboard
- electrical system
- engine
- climate control
Most helpful consumer reviews
Overall, I'm 6 months in and love this vehicle! The quietness of the interior, performance, people/cargo hauling capability, park-ability, fuel economy (24 hwy), and beautiful lines are all a treat. I'm biased maybe, but I really like how this vehicle looks. The lines are simple, unique, elegant. That and the size is just perfect, being easy to park, yet taking 4 people in roomy luxury pretty much anywhere. On top of that, the base model has all the creature comforts I want and a few more. With bluetooth connectivity that is pretty seamless (phone, Pandora, google-maps), nice leather heated seats, remote start, and comfortable roomy rear seats. Flip the button and the rear seats go down and you have a great cargo cavern to load up with whatever. From a winter/capability standpoint, the AWD system seems to just always get traction...where my prior RWD 4x4 would fishtail or delay pulling out of the subdivision the torque and engine weight up front w/ an assist from the back wheels seems much more stable/capable for 99% of my needs. That, and it's really hard to get stuck (especially if you shut off traction control, which was not obvious at first) when you need engine rev's to get out. I've also towed a good size trailer with it and it was rock solid. All in all, a very nice package with many creature comforts at a high value.
My MKX is a top of the line Black Label model with the 2.7 turbo charge engine with 21 inch wheels. I like to drive it in Sport Mode as opposed to Comfort or Normal. The ride is top notch and the 2.7 turbo engine has peppy and smooth pick up. All the pick up you will ever need or want. The Black Label interior is luxury, the 22 way seats with massage are wonderful. The Push Button gear shift (which unclutters the central console) takes only about a week for you to stop glancing down and place your hand on the console to search for the non existent gear shift. Instead you look ahead and push a button with eyes toward the front of the car. Now the center console is for large central storage compartments and 2 open storage areas in front of the dual cup holders. The Black Label leather interior is top of the line. I have the thoroughbred theme which is black and tan with maple wood paneling. The safety technology on this model includes all the recently available features from 360 degree camera, BLIS, Adaptive Speed Control, Lane Assist and forward collision. Combined with SYNC 3 (which is a major improvement over previous systems) Navigation, voice command, apple play, USB ports and modem, you have a truly luxury well equipped SUV that rivals and often surpasses those offered by other manufactures.
Update 1/15/2020. The car is great but nothing has been resolved regarding the Navigation system. I purchased a new MKX December of 2018. THE NAVIGATION SOFTWARE DOESN'T RECOGNIZE SOME CITIES, STREETS OR BUSINESSES!! I've taken the car to 3 Dealerships to resolve this problem without any success. For example: 1) It won't delete waypoints. 2) It identified a Costco 87 miles away but not the 2 within a 10-mile radius. 3) I entered the address for Home Depot, it delivered me to Kohl’s Department store and said, "You have arrived at Home Depot"!?!?! 4) The street sign is different than stated on the Nav system. 5) It states you have arrived at your destination when you're half a mile away and the system terminates OR you're in front of the destination and it states you are 400 ft. from the destination. 6) It tells you to turn onto nonexistent streets or to make a left turn straight into A LAKE!! UGH!! 7) Instead of making a U-turn it takes you a 1/2 mile down the road and make 3 left turns. 8) Voice recognition is haphazard. Several times I requested an address within the state, and it selected a state hundreds of miles away. 9) It ignores settings and takes you thru residential areas and back roads instead of highways. The current dealership had my car for 4 days. I was given the same model as a loaner and it had identical Navigation problems!! It’s not just my car with the problem! Now I've been told it may take months for the Software Engineers to solve the problem or before another update comes out. I travel extensively and a RELIABLE Navigation system is an absolute necessity!! You would think that on a $56,000 car you would not encounter such problems or such a lackadaisical attitude from the Lincoln Customer Service Department for resolution!!
2.7 twin turbo engine is great, excellent fuel economy for this super powerful engine. Interior is beautiful and extremely comfortable (love massaging front seats) and all options are very helpful and easy to use, etc. Look at some previous bad reviews written by strange people (which replacing steering pump, since 2016 steering has electric assist and pump not exist) and Lincoln dealerships rated at the top of the list for customer satisfaction and service in the country. Now I have 23000 miles and enjoyed every minute of driving. 360 degree cameras, cross traffic warning, line control, adaptive cruise control, huge variety of vehicle and driver assist information, etc. are awesome. Couple of things bowsers me, as an example: seat memory always come back to primary setting and I have to resume my setting every time I am getting in the car (primary setting definitely belongs to my wife) and foot operation of rear hatch can't be disable and couple of times I bump my head as hatch started to close unexpectedly (probably due to movement of my foot under bumper), but it isn't important and can be managed, otherwise this is probably best car I ever had to drive and as test engineer I droved practically almost every car in the world. One more warning: HANKOOK tires are garbage had to replace them at 20000 miles and Hankook doesn't provide any warranty after one year of usage, so replace them as soon as possible or don't buy vehicle with Hankook tires in the first place not to get in trouble on the road.
Features & Specs
|Reserve 4dr SUV AWD
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Reserve 4dr SUV
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Black Label 4dr SUV
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Premiere 4dr SUV AWD
3.7L 6cyl 6A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the MKX models:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Alerts the driver to a potential forward collision and can automatically apply the brakes.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Warns of vehicles in the driver's blind spots. Combined with rear cross-traffic alert.
- MyKey
- Limits certain parameters for secondary drivers through a programmable key system.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Lincoln MKX a good car?
Is the Lincoln MKX reliable?
Is the 2018 Lincoln MKX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Lincoln MKX?
The least-expensive 2018 Lincoln MKX is the 2018 Lincoln MKX Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,035.
Other versions include:
- Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $49,055
- Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $46,560
- Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $54,230
- Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,530
- Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $42,550
- Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $45,045
- Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $56,725
- Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $39,035
What are the different models of Lincoln MKX?
More about the 2018 Lincoln MKX
The 2018 Lincoln MKX has a lot to offer shoppers who are searching for a midsize luxury crossover SUV. Roomy and comfortable, the MKX is also more affordable than some other luxury crossovers.
One of the key strengths of the 2018 MKX is the sheer abundance of features that come standard. That means every MKX gets xenon headlights, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable heated front seats, and the Sync 3 infotainment system with a central 8-inch display screen.
But should you not be satisfied by the standard Premiere trim, there are three other trim levels — Select, Reserve and Black Label — that come with even more features. And with additional option packages or other stand-alone options, you can upgrade your 2018 Lincoln MKX with quite a bit of technology and luxury equipment. You can add, for example, a 360-degree parking camera system, adaptive steering, an automatic parking system or even 22-way power-adjustable front seats. Part of the Lincoln's appeal is that, depending on your trim level, you can get a lot of equipment for a competitive price.
Powering the 2018 MKX is a standard 3.7-liter V6 engine connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. However, you can also upgrade to an available turbocharged 2.7-liter V6. It delivers a strong 335 horsepower. Another option to consider is the adaptive suspension found on the all-wheel-drive MKX that allows for a smooth ride for normal driving but can also tighten up to provide more responsive high-speed handling. Overall, the ride is as comfortable and quiet as you'd want from a luxury vehicle made by Lincoln. We suggest avoiding the optional big wheels, though; they don't do the ride quality any favors.
Although there are some great choices for a midsize luxury crossover, the 2018 Lincoln MKX ultimately could be what you're looking for. Because the MKX is heavy in features and options, we encourage you to use Edmunds to research and find the right combination of trim and options for your MKX.
Used 2018 Lincoln MKX Overview
The Used 2018 Lincoln MKX is offered in the following submodels: MKX SUV. Available styles include Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2018 Lincoln MKX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Lincoln MKX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 MKX 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 MKX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Lincoln MKX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 MKX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2018 Lincoln MKX?
Which 2018 Lincoln MKXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Lincoln MKX for sale near. There are currently 9 new 2018 MKXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $27,998 and mileage as low as 13092 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Lincoln MKX.
Can't find a new 2018 Lincoln MKXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Lincoln MKX for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,456.
Find a new Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,428.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2018 Lincoln MKX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Lincoln lease specials
Related Used 2018 Lincoln MKX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2017
- Used Tesla Model S 2014
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Kia Forte 2017
- Used Ford Fusion 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Niro
- 2021 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 CTS-V
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class News
- 2020 GLS-Class
- 2020 RAV4
- 2021 Subaru BRZ News
- Subaru BRZ 2020
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Lincoln Aviator
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- 2019 Navigator
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2020 MKZ
- 2019 Lincoln Corsair
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Lincoln MKZ
Research Similar Vehicles
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020