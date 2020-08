Used 2013 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

Classic Honda - Streetsboro / Ohio

Enjoy a comfortable ride in our 2013 Lincoln MKX in Tuxedo Black. Powered by a spirited 3.7 Liter V6 that generates 306hp while managed through a responsive 6 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission to reward you with natural passing authority. This Front Wheel Drive Lincoln offers near 25mpg on the open road, and you will love the stable handling of our Lincoln MKX as it turns heads with its 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside our Lincoln MKX, appreciate conveniences such as keyless ignition/entry, rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, the MyKey system, a power liftgate, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Relax in heated and ventilated power leather seats with driver memory functions and take hold of the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. MyLincoln Touch and Sync electronics interface with Bluetooth and iPod connectivity help to keep you in touch while a ten-speaker sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack, and an SD card reader allows you to listen to whatever tunes suit your mood. Lincoln offers ABS, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags are all in place to keep you safe from harm as you make your way in your remarkable Lincoln MKX. This luxury crossover represents everything you need and want! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Make the Classic Choice, at Classic Honda Streetsboro Ohio, for your next pre-owned vehicle purchase. Any questions please call 330-422-7000 and ask to speak with one of our professional and courteous sales people. Feel free to reach out to me (Used Car Manager T.J. Ketchem) directly 440-536-1898 call, text, or email at (tketchem@driveclassic.com).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMDJ6JK5DBL30822

Stock: H34312A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020