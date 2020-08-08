Used 2015 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

Putnam Chevrolet - California / Missouri

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMDJ8JK4FBL25223

Stock: 15053A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-09-2020