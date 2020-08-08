Used 2015 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 38,000 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,968$2,986 Below Market
Orlando INFINITI - Orlando / Florida
Very Nice, GREAT MILES 39,075! PRICED TO MOVE $3,800 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 26 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, Power Liftgate, EQUIPMENT GROUP 102A, WHEELS: 22" POLISHED ALUMINUM. AND MORE! SILVER PLUS: Silver Plus vehicles are offered as pre-reconditioned or "as-is". Many Silver Plus vehicles have the balance of the manufacturer's warranty remaining and are eligible for the extended protection plans. Silver Plus vehicles come with a comprehensive CARFAX® report. Silver Plus vehicles qualify for competitive financing and can help alleviate negative equity. All Vehicles are detailed at delivery. 3-Day/300 Mile Vehicle Exchange or Return Program*: See "Program Information" page for details. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This MKX is priced $3,800 below Kelley Blue Book. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 102A Elite Equipment Group, Voice-Activated Navigation System, SD card for map and POI storage, SIRIUS Traffic and Travel Link, Service NOT AVAILABLE in Alaska or Hawaii, THX II Certified Audio System, HD Radio and 14 speakers, Panoramic Vista Roof, Premium Equipment Group, Rearview Camera, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seating Surfaces, Rain Sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Adaptive HID Headlamps, LED Turn Signal Indicators In Sideview Mirrors, BLIS (Blind Spot Information System), cross-traffic alert, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Front Scuff Plates, Wheels: 18" Polished Aluminum, WHEELS: 22" POLISHED ALUMINUM Tires: P265/40R22 AS BSW, ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD). Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK8FBL20546
Stock: UL20546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 108,400 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$1,910 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK0FBL30192
Stock: L30192A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,697 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,990$2,673 Below Market
Ford Lincoln of Queens Boulevard - Jamaica / New York
You'll have a memorable drive every time you start this 2015 LINCOLN MKX up. This MKX offers you 22697 miles, and will be sure to give you many more. You'll love this long list of impressive amenities: heated seats,power seats,rear view camera,power windows,power locks,blue tooth,mp3 audio input and leather seats We try to make the purchase process as easy and as hassle-free as possible. Call today to speak to any of our sale associates. This vehicle is subject to a safety recall. Check the recall by clicking the link below. https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls?vin=2LMDJ8JK3FBL26556#vin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK3FBL26556
Stock: C3227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-18-2020
- 68,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,500$2,191 Below Market
TruWorth Auto - Kokomo - Kokomo / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK9FBL25458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,890$1,985 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2015 LINCOLN MKX ELITE 3.7L AWD! CLEAN CARFAX! ORIGINAL MSRP: $48,875.00! PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF, THX AUDIO SYSTEM, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT SEATS! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Tuxedo Black Metallic Exterior, Black Premium Leather w/ Piping Interior. Vehicle Features: 3.7L TIVCT V6 Engine, Selectshift Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Voice Activated Navigation System, THX Audio, Panoramic Vista Roof, Ambient Lighting, Rear View Camera, Adaptive HID Headlamps, BLIS, 20' Aluminum w/ Chrome App Wheels, Power Liftgate, Heated Power Mirrors w/ Memory Security Approach Lamps, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Light Emitting Diode Taillamps, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, Rear Spoiler, Split Wing Grille, Fog Lamps, Heated Cooled Front Seats, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Driver Memory, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Cruise/Audio/Climate/Media Control, Leather Seating Surfaces, Chrome Door Handles, Particulate Air Filter, Dual Illuminated Mirrors, Rear Center Armrest w/ Cupholder, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System, Satellite Radio, MyKey, Reverse Sensing System, Sync w/ MyLincoln Touch, Sync Services, Media Hub, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, Remote Start, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Securicode Keyless Entry, Accessory Delay, Universal Garage Door Open, AdvanceTrac w/ RSC, Safety Canopy System, Perimeter Anti-Theft System, SOS Post Crash System, Personal Safety System. Please email or call us for vehicle availability! Check Out our website for the Complimentary Carfax Report!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK9FBL22186
Stock: XX5741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- certified
2015 Lincoln MKX23,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,987$1,039 Below Market
Pompano Ford Lincoln - Pompano Beach / Florida
Pompano Ford Lincoln is delighted to offer this gorgeous 2015 Lincoln MKX Tuxedo Black Metallic with the following features: SUPER LOW MILES!!!!, **CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER REPORT AVAILABLE**, 4D Sport Utility, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, FWD, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 101A, Passenger door bin, Power Liftgate, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest. 18/26 City/Highway MPGLincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 200 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK6FBL30542
Stock: FBL30542
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 79,294 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,385$495 Below Market
Gjovik Ford - Sandwich / Illinois
This gas-saving 2015 LINCOLN MKX 4DR AWD PREMIERE will get you where you need to go.. If you've been hunting for just the right 4DR AWD PREMIERE, then stop your search right here. This is a awesome SUV that is guaranteed to keep on chugging along for years and years. You will not be disappointed when you see this SUV!! All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again** ELECTRIFYING!!! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power door locks, Power windows, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK0FBL25378
Stock: 25378
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-28-2019
- 57,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,890
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2015 LINCOLN MKX 3.7L AWD! ORIGINAL MSRP: $41,745.00! COOLED FRONT SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, REMOTE START, HEATED POWER MIRRORS, 18' WHEELS! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Kodiak Brown Metallic Exterior, Light Stone Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: 3.7L TIVCT V6 Engine, Selectshift Automatic Transmission, All Wheel Drive, 18' Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, Power Liftgate, Heated Power Heated Mirrors w/ Memory Security Approach Lamps, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Light Emitting Diode Taillamps, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, Rear Spoiler, Split Wing Grille, Fog Lamps, Heated Cooled Front Seats, 10-Way Power Front Seats w/ Driver Memory, Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Cruise/Audio/Climate/Media Control, Leather Seating Surfaces, Chrome Door Handles, Particulate Air Filter, Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Rear Center Armrest w/ Cupholder, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-Lock Braking System, Reverse Sensing System, Satellite Radio, MyKey, Sync w/ MyLincoln Touch, Sync Services, Media Hub, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, Remote Start, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Securicode Keyless Entry, Accessory Delay, Universal Garage Door Open, AdvanceTrac w/ RSC, Safety Canopy System, Perimeter Anti-Theft System, SOS Post Crash System, Personal Safety System. Please email or call us for vehicle availability! Check Out our website for the Complimentary Carfax Report!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK4FBL20233
Stock: XX5867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 81,784 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,375$804 Below Market
Putnam Chevrolet - California / Missouri
Do not hesitate to call, email, or come by Putnam Chevrolet to talk to our sales team about this, or other vehicles in our inventory. Our goal is to make your experience as stress-free as possible. Browse our website for available new or used inventory or we can even shop around for you with our access to thousands of vehicles! We do accept trades and have excellent financing options with good interest rates. Putnam Chevrolet is a small family owned business in California, MO. We love our country and still believe in the golden rule where we treat you like we would want to be treated. Whether you are looking to purchase, finance, or service your vehicle, youre part of our Putnam family. Unlike most other dealers, we DO NOT charge any paperwork or processing fees. The price you see is the price you pay (unless you want to add additional accessories, a protection package, or need a $5 temporary tag).We look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK4FBL25223
Stock: 15053A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 64,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,564$1,613 Below Market
Fox Ann Arbor Hyundai - Ann Arbor / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK9FBL33855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,316 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,990$1,391 Below Market
Falcone Volkswagen - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK9FBL28655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,179 milesDelivery Available*
$20,990$237 Below Market
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK3FBL34012
Stock: 2000637491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 46,390 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,998
CarMax Murrieta - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Murrieta / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK4FBL25727
Stock: 19373944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,422 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$18,998
CarMax Orlando - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Orlando / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK9FBL26775
Stock: 19312304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,967
Rohrich Lexus - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
Clean, One Owner,Limited Edition MKX with Exceptional Equipment! Features like ***Voice-Activated Navigation System *** Panoramic Vista Roof *** Heated & Cooled Seats *** THX Premium Audio *** Adaptive HID Headlamps *** Power Liftgate *** Remote Start *** Blind Spot Detection System *** 20 Polished Aluminum Wheels!! ***When you buy or lease a vehicle from Rohrich, you'll receive the Rohrich Advantage - Lifetime Complimentary Oil & Filter Changes - Lifetime Complimentary State Inspections - Complimentary Car Washes During Service Visits - Complimentary Loaner Provided to Service Customers - 72 Hours/300 Mile Return Policy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK4FBL27943
Stock: L42685A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 83,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,998
CarMax Arlington/Ft. Worth - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fort Worth / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK1FBL34983
Stock: 17848106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,187 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,000
M&I Motors - Highland Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK8FBL28626
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,869 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,966
Jacky Jones Lincoln - Gainesville / Georgia
One Owner, LIMITED EDITION Package, 22 Inch Premium Polished Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Vista Roof, Plush Heated and Cooled Leather Interior, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring System, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, and Much Much More!With ANY Questions and To Take Advantage of this Internet Special, Please Contact Jeremiah Wright! Ask him about Financing, Extended Service Plan, or an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX! Please call us to check availability and to schedule a test drive! Prices do not include GA TAVT, Tag, Title, $56.95 Electronic Tag Registration Fee (GA Residents Only), or $499 Dealer Documentation Fee. Must print ad to receive quoted price and signed by Internet Manager. X_______________. Subject to prior sale. All vehicle specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Not Responsible For Typographical Errors or Vin Generated Errors. Buyers Responsibility to Verify All Listed Equipment is Currently Present and Operational. Please visit our home website to view an AutoCheck History Report and CARFAX!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK2FBL33373
Stock: U13291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKX
- 3(50%)
- 1(50%)
Related Lincoln MKX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2018
- Used Ford Mustang 2011
- Used Audi A6 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2015
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2017
- Used Genesis G80 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2012
- Used Toyota RAV4 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Lexus LX 570
- Used Audi Q7
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan
- Used Chrysler Pacifica
- Used Nissan Armada
- Used Lexus GX 460
- Used Cadillac CTS-V
- Used Lincoln Aviator
- Used Kia Soul
- Used Volvo XC60
- Used HUMMER H2
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Aviator Pensacola FL
- Used Lincoln Aviator Green Bay WI
- Used Lincoln MKS Colorado Springs CO
- Used Lincoln MKS Greenville NC
- Used Lincoln Corsair Rockville MD
- Used Lincoln MKS Brooklyn NY
- Used Lincoln Navigator Fresno CA
- Used Lincoln Corsair Charleston SC
- Used Lincoln Navigator Miami Beach FL
- Used Lincoln MKS Hayward CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2016 Murfreesboro TN
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2016 Scottsdale AZ
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2016 Wilmington DE
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
- 2020 Accent
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- Subaru Legacy 2020
- Mazda CX-3 2020
- 2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2020 Lexus GX 460
- Lexus NX 300 2020
- 2020 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- Alfa Romeo Giulia 2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.