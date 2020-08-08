Used 2015 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

1,853 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MKX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,853 listings
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    38,000 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,968

    $2,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in White
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    108,400 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $1,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    22,697 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,990

    $2,673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    68,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,500

    $2,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    39,060 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,890

    $1,985 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Black
    certified

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    23,547 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,987

    $1,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    79,294 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,385

    $495 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    57,823 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,890

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    81,784 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,375

    $804 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Silver
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    64,782 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,564

    $1,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in White
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    102,316 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,990

    $1,391 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    51,179 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,990

    $237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in White
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    46,390 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    59,422 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    77,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,967

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in Silver
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    83,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in White
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    16,187 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,000

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKX in White
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKX

    70,869 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,966

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKX searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,853 listings
  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2015 Lincoln MKX

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKX

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKX
Overall Consumer Rating
22 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 3
    (50%)
  • 1
    (50%)
Lincoln support is just there to take money run!
Brian Eisman,03/28/2018
4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I bought a Corvette and lost a key fob. Locksmith replaced for about 150.00. The Lincoln same thing happened, the key fob I have to get programmed by the dealer. I will never buy another Lincoln ever. Just go with another high end SUV, you will get better support.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Lincoln
MKX
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Lincoln MKX info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.