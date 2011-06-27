  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2008 Lincoln MKX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(74)
Appraise this car

2008 Lincoln MKX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and quiet ride, lots of standard features, spacious passenger quarters.
  • Poor braking distances, smallish cargo capacity, low-grade interior materials, rock-hard front seats, no dynamic advantage over the Ford Edge.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lincoln MKX for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price
$5,999
Used MKX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Lincoln MKX is a well-equipped and comfortable luxury crossover, but it comes up far short against similarly priced competition.

Vehicle overview

When trying to make a grand entrance into a party, it's best to show up a little late and be magnificent. Just think of Scarlett O'Hara, descending a curved staircase in a miraculously elegant dress made of green curtains. The Lincoln MKX also showed up late to a party: one filled with luxury crossover SUVs from import and domestic brands that successfully blend competent on-road manners, luxury-car trappings and family-friendly accommodations. The 2008 MKX does its best to fit in with this party, but it ends up doing it as that scene really went down, with Carol Burnett's Scarlett O'Hara descending a curved staircase in a dress made of green curtains -- but with intact gold tassels and a curtain rod.

The MKX certainly looks elegant, with tasteful yet eye-catching exterior styling. The strip of LED taillights is particularly striking, as is the grille that evokes the 1960s Lincoln Continental. In terms of features, the MKX is a standout, as it comes with more standard features than its pricier competitors. Several of last year's optional items are now standard equipment, plus Ford's impressive new Sync system now comes on all MKXs. This electronics interface technology co-developed with Microsoft allows for drivers to control communication and entertainment devices like cell phones, PDAs, iPods and other MP3 players via voice commands.

Under the MKX's skin, though, are the gold tassels and curtain rod. The MKX is mechanically identical to the Ford Edge, a nice family crossover with a good amount of performance, comfort and driving involvement. However, this vehicle makes a better case against models from Honda, Toyota and Nissan than it does against Acura, Lexus and Infiniti. The MKX is slower than its competitors, less refined, has worse brakes and features interior construction not befitting a full-fledged luxury vehicle. It also provides less cargo space than most other luxury crossovers, and there is no third-row option.

Having attractive styling and a longer list of features isn't enough to make the 2008 Lincoln MKX a compelling choice over other X-branded luxury crossovers like the Lexus RX 350, Acura MDX, Cadillac SRX and Infiniti FX35. For those looking to the MKX as a slightly cheaper alternative to those vehicles, the Hyundai Veracruz Limited is also worth a look. The MKX is only a few changes away from being a truly attractive proposition. A new set of brakes, a bit more powerful engine and interior materials similar to those that will appear in the forthcoming MKS sport sedan will make a world of difference. Until then, it had better avoid descending a staircase.

2008 Lincoln MKX models

The 2008 Lincoln MKX is a five-passenger luxury crossover SUV that comes in one trim level. Standard features include 18-inch wheels; a reverse parking system; a tilt-telescoping steering wheel; dual-zone automatic climate control; an auto-dimming mirror; heated and cooled power front seats with driver memory; leather upholstery; the Sync electronics interface system; and a six-speaker stereo with six-CD changer, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. Optional features include 20-inch chrome wheels, heated rear seats, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a panoramic sunroof, a voice-activated navigation system and an upgraded 11-speaker surround-sound audio system. The latter three items can be ordered together in the Elite Package.

The Ultimate Package adds 18-inch chrome-clad wheels, adaptive headlights, trunk-mounted folding rear seat releases, power tailgate, upgraded leather upholstery and a cargo management system. A Limited Edition package includes special exterior and interior appearance items and the 20-inch wheels. A Monochrome Limited Edition package is similar, but features a body-colored grille.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Lincoln MKX receives the new Sync electronics interface system. Also, former options are now standard equipment, including reverse parking sensors, satellite radio, and heated and cooled seats with memory. Voice activation is added to the optional navigation system. A pair of special edition appearance packages is also now available.

Performance & mpg

The Lincoln MKX is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 265 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. There is a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, but unlike competitor models, there is no manual shift control feature. With the optional Class II towing package, the MKX is able to tow 3,500 pounds. In performance testing, the MKX went to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds -- an average time for the midsize luxury crossover segment. Fuel economy for 2008 is 16 mpg city and 23 mpg highway for the front-wheel-drive model, while all-wheel drive reduces mileage by only 1 highway mpg.

Safety

As is fitting for a luxury SUV, the 2008 Lincoln MKX comes standard with a wide array of safety features. Antilock brakes, traction control and stability control (including rollover mitigation technology) are standard, as are six airbags, including front-seat side impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. The MKX did very well in crash tests. In government testing, it got five out of five stars for frontal driver and side impact protection and four stars in frontal passenger collisions. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the MKX its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side impact protection.

Driving

Stopping in the 2008 Lincoln MKX can be an adventure since Lincoln has made no effort to improve upon the Edge's meager braking performance. The MKX took 146 feet to stop from 60 mph -- and that was the best distance among five attempts -- which is much longer than virtually every other luxury crossover. The MKX's ample weight is partly to blame for this, and it also takes its toll on acceleration and handling. Nevertheless, the 3.5-liter V6 is smoother and more vigorous than any Ford-based V6 in recent memory and the steering is nicely weighted, providing a good amount of feedback for around-town driving. The ride is also comfortable, while the interior is very hushed, creating a serene driving environment.

Interior

The MKX's ergonomics are generally good and the controls work in a straightforward fashion, but somebody needs to tell Lincoln that simply spraying silver paint on stock Ford switchgear and calling it a "satin-nickel finish" doesn't create a luxurious, high-quality environment. The other plastics within the MKX's interior also have a low-rent feel, and even the gauges are plain. Fit and finish is another area that needs to be improved, as do the rock-hard front seats.

Looking on the bright side of things, there are plenty of standard and optional creature comforts like heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats and a plethora of entertainment options. Both rows of seats offer plenty of space -- particularly in back, where three people can fit well enough in the MKX's wide body. The cargo area is another story. Its capacity is limited to a maximum of 69 cubic feet, less than what many competing models offer.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Lincoln MKX.

5(77%)
4(12%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.6
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best suv/crossover I could find
tx1949,04/30/2010
I looked at a lot of SUV and crossovers and I liked the MKX best. The combo of style, performance, and features made it easy to "buy American." I like how it drives; more of a sedan feel rather than a truck- like drive. Cooled seats in Texas set it apart from all the others. I really like the Ipod hookup, satellite radio, nav system, and hands free phone functions. And they are all integrated & work perfectly. I averaged 19 mpg for the 36k miles I had it; and the 6 cyl had plenty of zip. Only negative is that the battery died after 2 years but the quick response I got from the dealer made up for even that one negative. I am spoiled and will not go back to a lesser vehicle.
Keeps on keeping on!
Carol Anson,08/25/2018
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
After 10 years and 170,000+ miles, I am still pleased with this car. Very few repairs, very dependable and super comfortable!
Top Notch
dontblink,08/06/2014
After several horrible experiences with European vehicles, I decided to buy domestic again. I dig the clean crisp styling, strong stance, & front grill reminiscent of Lincoln's past. The ride is firm yet comfortable, it handles well, & mileage is decent. The sound system is great. The clutter free instrumentation with retro gauges is pleasing. The cabin is roomy with plenty of cargo space. Quality leather seats are comfortable. Fit & finish is top notch inside & out. It could benefit from a rear view backup camera. The silver painted interior plastic looks like silver painted plastic. I really like the MKX, it is safe, stylish, reliable, & comfortable. It will likely be a favorite of ours.
Been a great ride
Been a great ride,10/02/2017
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Bought this new and thought I’d get tired of it early on. Have driven this car across country many times, and have grown to love it. Would definitely buy another one, but I think I’m going to keep this one for a few more years. It’s that good!!! Finally retired the old girl, but it’s still on the road
See all 74 reviews of the 2008 Lincoln MKX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2008 Lincoln MKX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2008 Lincoln MKX

Used 2008 Lincoln MKX Overview

The Used 2008 Lincoln MKX is offered in the following submodels: MKX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Lincoln MKX?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Lincoln MKX trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Lincoln MKX Base is priced between $5,999 and$5,999 with odometer readings between 160458 and160458 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Lincoln MKXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Lincoln MKX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 MKXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,999 and mileage as low as 160458 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Lincoln MKX.

Can't find a used 2008 Lincoln MKXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKX for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,304.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,806.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKX for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,341.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,006.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Lincoln MKX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKX lease specials

Related Used 2008 Lincoln MKX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles