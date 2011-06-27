Vehicle overview

When trying to make a grand entrance into a party, it's best to show up a little late and be magnificent. Just think of Scarlett O'Hara, descending a curved staircase in a miraculously elegant dress made of green curtains. The Lincoln MKX also showed up late to a party: one filled with luxury crossover SUVs from import and domestic brands that successfully blend competent on-road manners, luxury-car trappings and family-friendly accommodations. The 2008 MKX does its best to fit in with this party, but it ends up doing it as that scene really went down, with Carol Burnett's Scarlett O'Hara descending a curved staircase in a dress made of green curtains -- but with intact gold tassels and a curtain rod.

The MKX certainly looks elegant, with tasteful yet eye-catching exterior styling. The strip of LED taillights is particularly striking, as is the grille that evokes the 1960s Lincoln Continental. In terms of features, the MKX is a standout, as it comes with more standard features than its pricier competitors. Several of last year's optional items are now standard equipment, plus Ford's impressive new Sync system now comes on all MKXs. This electronics interface technology co-developed with Microsoft allows for drivers to control communication and entertainment devices like cell phones, PDAs, iPods and other MP3 players via voice commands.

Under the MKX's skin, though, are the gold tassels and curtain rod. The MKX is mechanically identical to the Ford Edge, a nice family crossover with a good amount of performance, comfort and driving involvement. However, this vehicle makes a better case against models from Honda, Toyota and Nissan than it does against Acura, Lexus and Infiniti. The MKX is slower than its competitors, less refined, has worse brakes and features interior construction not befitting a full-fledged luxury vehicle. It also provides less cargo space than most other luxury crossovers, and there is no third-row option.

Having attractive styling and a longer list of features isn't enough to make the 2008 Lincoln MKX a compelling choice over other X-branded luxury crossovers like the Lexus RX 350, Acura MDX, Cadillac SRX and Infiniti FX35. For those looking to the MKX as a slightly cheaper alternative to those vehicles, the Hyundai Veracruz Limited is also worth a look. The MKX is only a few changes away from being a truly attractive proposition. A new set of brakes, a bit more powerful engine and interior materials similar to those that will appear in the forthcoming MKS sport sedan will make a world of difference. Until then, it had better avoid descending a staircase.