Used 2010 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

Platinum Auto Group - Minster / Ohio

AWD. Clean CARFAX. MKXALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HAND SELECTED BY OUR BUYERS. COME CHECK OUT OUR INVENTORY TODAY, YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.Why Platinum Auto? - We Take Our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping at Platinum Automotive is car buying the way it should be: fun, informative and fair. Here are our promises:* Our Best Price First, Pure and Simple* Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!* One Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car* Pressure Free Road TestCall us today ay 419 629-2610 or Facetime us for a full live walkaround presentation!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMDJ8JC6ABJ13487

Stock: 6822

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-06-2020