Consumer Rating
(21)
2013 Lincoln MKX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features
  • ample passenger space
  • innovative technology
  • quiet cabin
  • comfortable ride.
  • Little dynamic advantage over the related Ford Edge
  • MyLincoln Touch interface can be frustrating to use
  • occasionally stubborn transmission
  • subpar braking distances.
List Price Range
$12,971 - $19,330
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Lincoln MKX is a respectable choice for a luxury crossover, but we think most other competing models are more desirable overall.

Vehicle overview

Finding the best small-to-midsize luxury crossover SUV can be a difficult task. Just about every model is very good, so it typically comes down to what you want from your crossover. The 2013 Lincoln MKX could work out well for shoppers prioritizing interior room and features. But it also has its fair share of drawbacks.

As with other Lincolns, the MKX is related to a similar Ford product. In this case, it's the midsize Ford Edge crossover SUV. Thankfully, there are enough upgrades and styling differences to give the MKX a more upscale presence and ambience. Standard equipment is certainly a highlight for this Lincoln -- features that are often optional on other models, such as leather upholstery, keyless ignition/entry and a power liftgate, are standard here. You also get a more luxurious interior design and a standard 305-horsepower V6.

As luxury crossovers go, the MKX's main draws are its features and a rear seat that's roomier than the norm. But the 2013 Lincoln MKX also has a few downsides. A big one is the MyLincoln Touch electronics interface -- even though it's been updated this year, we still find it to be often frustrating to use. You might also encounter the feeling that you're driving nothing more than a really nice Edge. As such, it would also be worth your time to check out other contenders such as the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, Cadillac SRX, Lexus RX 350, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60.

2013 Lincoln MKX models

The 2013 Lincoln MKX is a five-passenger crossover SUV available in one trim level.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition/entry, rear parking sensors, auto-dimming mirrors, the MyKey system (allows owners to limit a vehicle's top speed and radio volume), a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated power front seats, driver memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, the MyLincoln Touch and Sync electronics interface systems (includes Bluetooth and iPod interface), and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and an SD card reader.

The Premium package (Equipment Group 101A) adds 18-inch polished alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, automatic wipers, a rearview camera, interior mood lighting, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, upgraded leather upholstery and heated second-row seats.

The Elite package (Equipment Group 102A) includes all the above plus 20-inch chrome wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a blind-spot warning system, a 14-speaker surround-sound audio system, HD radio and a navigation system that features 10GB of digital music storage and Sirius Travel Link (real-time traffic, weather and other information). A Limited Edition package features 20-inch polished alloy wheels, bronze leather upholstery with black accents, uniquely textured metallic trim and monogrammed floor mats.

Separate option highlights include 22-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual displays.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Lincoln MKX is unchanged other than gaining an updated version of the MyLincoln Touch interface.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Lincoln MKX is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that makes 305 hp and 280 pound-feet of torque. There is a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. A six-speed automatic transmission with manual shifting capability is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, an all-wheel-drive MKX went from zero to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds -- a slightly slower than average time among similarly priced luxury crossovers.

Fuel economy ratings are 19 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 17/23/19 for all-wheel-drive models. When properly equipped, the MKX can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the MKX includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. The MyKey system that allows owners to limit a vehicle's top speed and radio volume is also standard. A blind-spot warning system is optional, as is a collision warning system that's bundled with the adaptive cruise control.

In Edmunds brake testing, an MKX with the available 20-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 133 feet. This is about 10 feet longer than the class average.

In government crash tests, the Lincoln MKX received an overall rating of four stars (out of five). Within that rating, it earned three stars for frontal protection and five stars for side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the MKX its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side-impact protection and a second-best "Acceptable" for roof-strength integrity.

Driving

The MKX's 3.7-liter V6 is smooth and furnishes respectable acceleration, though the transmission can sometimes be reluctant to downshift unless you nearly floor the throttle pedal. The steering effort is decently weighted, while handling -- if not as sporty as the athletes of this class -- is certainly competent, with a buttoned-down demeanor around corners. The ride quality is comfortable, though opting for the 20- and 22-inch wheels brings about some added firmness that might not fit with your expectations of a Lincoln. At highway speeds, the MKX's cabin is notably quiet.

Interior

The 2013 Lincoln MKX boasts a well-trimmed cabin with handsome stitching, real aluminum accents and quality materials throughout.

The standard MyLincoln Touch interface consists of three display screens and the ability to input commands for various audio, phone and navigation functions via voice, touch controls or buttons on the steering wheel. It's a smart idea in theory, and it does provide some nice customization possibilities. Unfortunately, there's a learning curve involved, and even with this year's update, we've found the system can be slow to respond and the touchscreen's icons difficult to locate and press on the move. If you test-drive an MKX, make sure you spend plenty of time with MyLincoln Touch to determine if it's something you'll be OK with.

In terms of practicality, the MKX fares better. Both rows of seats offer plenty of space -- particularly in back, where three people can fit comfortably. This is one area where the MKX beats out smaller models like the Q5 and GLK. Behind the seats there are 32.3 cubic feet of available cargo space. Flip down the second row and capacity expands to 69 cubic feet, which is again a competitive advantage. However, crossovers like the Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350 hold even more.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Lincoln MKX.

5(38%)
4(29%)
3(9%)
2(14%)
1(10%)
3.7
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Quality and Classy
Terri,10/28/2015
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I love this car. I've been given nothing but great compliments on the interior and exterior looks of this car. I love how it hugs the road, is very responsive and the fact that the ride is very quiet. I had a Jeep prior to the Lincoln and could hear and feel every pebble and crack in the road. The heated steering wheel is a god-send here in New Hampshire. I bought this vehicle used with only 12,000 miles and what a deal! The gas mileage isn't the greatest at about 22mpg but thankfully gas is fairly cheap right now. I'd rather give up gas mileage than skimp on comfort. This is one of the most luxurious vehicles I have ever owned.
American Dream
payerlaw,09/02/2012
I purchased NKX after having owned a Volkswagen Touareg. Though the Touareg is more cutting edge performance and bluntly utilitarian in its style, the Lincoln MKX is an amazing SUV! Fit, finish and features are top notch and the luxurious touches are limitless. It is the most impressive vehicle I have ever owned and America should be proud. Style is impressive and the standard and optional features arebvery well valued. Bang for buck, nothing came clove to the MKX.
Impressed with MKX
ok_native,05/27/2014
We purchased the MKX to replace 2012 Infiniti FX 35 we had for 2 years. Although we loved the FX35, we both decided that we needed more interior space for travel. The FX 35 is not as roomy and accommodating. So far this has been a joy to own. Smooth and noise free driving. I am surprised to see that others have not had this same experience. We had a 2010 VW Toureg prior to the Infiniti and it was built rugged as well as luxurious. So, the MKX has a nice feel in the middle. I think it will hold well to taking the dogs to the vet as well as transporting the grandchildren to activities. I will come back and update after owning for a year, any negative issues.
Luxury with some sportiness
Pauley21,10/20/2016
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Overall I think this vehicle is very well built, strong engine, and AWD that is smart and knows what to do when you need it. I did purchase pre-owned with over 60,000 miles but I love the 3.7 V6 and transmission pairing. My mom has a 2013 as well, both of us enjoy it a lot. You can sit back and ride along with traffic comfortably, but when you need to get up and go or maneuver though traffic, the transmission and 3.7 V6 are quick and power you through what you need. It handles great around corners and through town. It's not too big but just big enough, anytime I have rear passengers they always compliment the room they have and the heated seats. My only complaint is the shifter, sometimes it doesn't know it's in Park and you have to jiggle the button a little, and after turning a corner when it's going into 2nd gear it's a tiny clunky, but my last car (Mazda) has the same issue, so I'm light with the gas pedal after turning corners.
See all 21 reviews of the 2013 Lincoln MKX
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Lincoln MKX

Used 2013 Lincoln MKX Overview

The Used 2013 Lincoln MKX is offered in the following submodels: MKX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

