Vehicle overview

Finding the best small-to-midsize luxury crossover SUV can be a difficult task. Just about every model is very good, so it typically comes down to what you want from your crossover. The 2013 Lincoln MKX could work out well for shoppers prioritizing interior room and features. But it also has its fair share of drawbacks.

As with other Lincolns, the MKX is related to a similar Ford product. In this case, it's the midsize Ford Edge crossover SUV. Thankfully, there are enough upgrades and styling differences to give the MKX a more upscale presence and ambience. Standard equipment is certainly a highlight for this Lincoln -- features that are often optional on other models, such as leather upholstery, keyless ignition/entry and a power liftgate, are standard here. You also get a more luxurious interior design and a standard 305-horsepower V6.

As luxury crossovers go, the MKX's main draws are its features and a rear seat that's roomier than the norm. But the 2013 Lincoln MKX also has a few downsides. A big one is the MyLincoln Touch electronics interface -- even though it's been updated this year, we still find it to be often frustrating to use. You might also encounter the feeling that you're driving nothing more than a really nice Edge. As such, it would also be worth your time to check out other contenders such as the Acura RDX, Audi Q5, Cadillac SRX, Lexus RX 350, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60.