Used 2011 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 103,314 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,590$1,596 Below Market
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, MUST SEE!, WON'T LAST!, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible, Order Code 100A.2011 Lincoln MKX White Platinum Metallic Tri-CoatAwards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after 2/11)**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK1BBJ29707
Stock: BBJ29707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 90,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,989
Northside Lexus - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK2BBJ17792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,616 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,459
Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas
A dramatic split-wing chrome grille signals the bold renewal of the 2011 Lincoln MKX. Behind the fresh face, a new 3.7L Ti-VCT V6 engine gives you the best standard horsepower and torque in its class of 305 hp and 280 lb.-ft. of torque, along with best-in-class fuel economy of 26 mpg. Inside, the changes are even more dramatic. The focus of its all-new, luxuriously crafted interior is the revolutionary MyLincoln Touch driver connects technology, which personalizes your settings and simplifies operation of vehicle functions like never before. Standard Intelligent Access with push-button start and remote start get you inside, and moving, quickly. Provocative new design??? Sensory-driven technology??? Must be the 2011 Lincoln MKX.Brilliant graphics??? Personal touch....Unparalleled ease. You just jumped light-years ahead in Lincoln MKX. With all-new MyLincoln Touch driver connect technology, simple commands and effortless touch make operating vehicle features seamless and intuitive. Entertainment, phone, navigation and climate settings are controlled by touch or by voice, and displayed in color-coded menus on a brilliant 8-in. LCD touch screen. Vehicle and multimedia information is found on 2 centrally located 4.2-in. LCD screens in the gauge cluster. Five-way controls on the steering wheel, similar to those on mobile phones and MP3 players, control those screens and make the system intuitively easy to operate ??? allowing you to keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.Kelly Blue book wrote???You may like the 2011 Lincoln MKX if you like to balance luxury and an impressive range of standard equipment with a reasonable price point. Even a standard MKX comes loaded with both convenience and safety features, like the MyLincoln Touch multimedia interface, or Lincoln's Personal Safety System, with dual-stage front airbags and front safety belt pretensioners, and the Safety Canopy System with rollover-sensing capability and side curtain airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK1BBJ24328
Stock: J24328F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-18-2019
- 90,105 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,495$1,446 Below Market
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
An upscale option designed to impress, meet our 2011 Lincoln MKX AWD in stunning Ingot Silver Metallic. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 that delivers 305hp matched with a durable 6 Speed Automatic transmission for passing authority. This All Wheel Drive SUV delivers a surefooted stance in less-than-ideal road conditions and near 23mpg on the highway while boasting stunning alloy wheels. The thoughtfully-designed Lincoln MKX cabin greets you with supportive leather heated and cooled front seating, remote start, and ample cargo space. Enjoy the convenience of features like an impressive stereo system with auxiliary input, available satellite radio, and a USB port. This Lincoln keeps you protected with multiple airbags, MyKey, traction control, and SOS post-crash alert to give you peace of mind as you own the road in this stunning Lincoln MKX. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK7BBJ03513
Stock: SCB1368
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 83,614 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,490$1,377 Below Market
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Odometer is 23425 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Leather, Rear Backup Camera, Bluetooth, SYNC, Carfax Certified, NONSmoker, Towing Package, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible.2011 Lincoln MKX Gold Leaf MetallicAwards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after 2/11)**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK3BBJ34147
Stock: BBJ34147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-21-2019
- 76,954 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,590$1,223 Below Market
Doral Lincoln - Doral / Florida
Odometer is 30597 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Bluetooth, SYNC, Local Trade, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, AMAZING MPG!, Service Records Available, Mutli Function Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Go / Push Button Start, iphone / Droid Navigation Compatible, Adaptive HID Headlamps, Ambient Interior Lighting, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seating Surfaces, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Front Scuff Plates, Order Code 101A, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Premium Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear-View Camera.2011 Lincoln MKX GoldAwards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after 2/11)**Let Doral Lincoln be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Doral Lincoln we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today at 786-845-0900 or come see us at 9000 NW 12 ST Doral, FL 33172. Located between 107th Ave and 87th Ave on NW 12 ST* Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK0BBJ19623
Stock: BBJ19623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2020
- 160,510 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,994$754 Below Market
D-Patrick Ford Lincoln - Evansville / Indiana
2011 Lincoln MKX Base Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at The BIG Ford Store, D-Patrick Ford. We are located on Highway 41 and Walnut, right next to the Lloyd Expressway. Our premium used vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting our lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location. Including a large selection of used trucks for sale. Looking to sell your current vehicle? We buy cars for cash. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. 10 Speakers, 18" Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK3BBJ14948
Stock: W14177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 108,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,598$746 Below Market
AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive 3.7L Ti-Vct V6 Engine 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission Gold Leaf Metallic Medium Light Stone; Premium Perforated Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats W/Dusk Gray Piping This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **ONE OWNER LOCAL TRADE**ELITE EQUIPMENT GROUP**LEATHER INTERIOR**PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF**VOICE ACTIVATED NAVIGATION**UPGRADED THX AUDIO**20 CHROME CLAD WHEELS**AUTONATION CERTIFIED** Our AutoNation Certified Warranty requires the vehicle pass a vigorous 125 point inspection by one of our certified technicians. With more than just a power train coverage you will get components of the; Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Steering, Front Suspension, Brakes, Electrical, Air Conditioning, Advanced Components, and even Seals and Gaskets covered under this warranty for 90 days or 4,000 miles whichever comes first. *see dealer for precise list of covered components All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK4BBJ08412
Stock: BBJ08412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 52,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,692$536 Below Market
IG Burton BMW - Milford / Delaware
Nobody Beats a Burton Deal! NOBODY! Over 110 years of serving the sales, service, and parts needs of Delmarva and beyond. Free pickup and dropoff for any service on new and used vehicles!2011 Lincoln MKX Base Clean CARFAX.AWD.Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after 2/11)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK1BBJ31856
Stock: 3203242B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 75,343 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,986$1,470 Below Market
Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Illinois
Recent Arrival! AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 39505 miles below market average! Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after 2/11) Great Selection and Great Prices! Find out why more people than ever are shopping at Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK7BBJ01678
Stock: T20125B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 83,749 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$11,998$365 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu - Honolulu / Hawaii
Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu presents this 2011 Lincoln MKX . BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include flat tire repair , service discounts, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. C ontact us to experience a new level of service. ABOUT US: Mercedes-Benz of Honolulu is located at 818 Kapiolani Blvd, in beautiful Honolulu, Oahu. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories on the Hawaiian islands. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK3BBJ13928
Stock: MO51218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 105,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,765$1,006 Below Market
Jeff Perry Buick GMC - Peru / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2011 Lincoln MKX Kona Blue Metallic LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, *LOCAL TRADE. 19/26 City/Highway MPG You can always view more pictures of this vehicle at JeffPerryGM.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JKXBBJ14025
Stock: P7222
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 49,810 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,981$434 Below Market
MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland
MemberCar Proudly Presents this Impeccably Serviced, ***CarFax 1-Owner*** 2011 Lincoln MKX AWD w/Elite Package!***Maryland Inspected Excellent Service History CarFax One Owner! Non-Smoker Vehicle Available Extended Warranty***Notable Options: Elite Package:20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels20" WheelsBLIS Blind Spot Information SystemPanoramic Vista RoofVoice Activated NavigationSIRIUS Travel LinkPremium Package:Adaptive HID HeadlampsAmbient Interior LightingHeated 2nd Row Outboard Seating SurfacesHeated Steering WheelIlluminated Front Scuff PlatesPower Tilt & Telescoping Steering ColumnPremium Perf. Leather -Trimmed Bucket SeatsRain Sensing WipersRear-View Camera...and Much More!Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after 2/11)Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact our Sales Managers via the inquiry form or give us a call!***Great Finance Rates Available*** ***Free Membership*** ***Free Car Washes*** MemberCar makes car buying easy and hassle-free. Our upfront prices are the same online and on our lot. ***Price excludes tax, title, tags, and $500 MemberCar processing charge (not required by law)*** Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.MemberCar utilizes live market pricing that provides competitive prices on all of our pre-owned vehicles to determine the fair retail Price on every car. We promise that we handpick these quality vehicles and offer them to our customers at a reasonable price. Most of our inventory comes from our Partner, Nico Buys Cars. We are aggressively seeking the best deals in the market and willingly pass the savings onto our customers. This means that you will always know our very best Price posted upfront on our website.MemberCar is committed to providing the vehicles you want at the right Price. This live market pricing will save you money and time as well. We do not set our prices high so that our customers can play a negotiating game with us because we know that you don't want to waste your time negotiating with us. Our low pricing strategy makes the car buying process for our customers, hassle-free, and allows us to focus more on the experience.Here at MemberCar we are committed to excellent customer service and making sure your experience is simple, fair, and transparent. We achieve this live market pricing through over 30,000 pre-owned websites. Because most car-buying research is done strictly online, we use this data to offer the most competitive prices to create the best value for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK4BBJ13593
Stock: 98442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 109,599 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,995
Car City - Palatine / Illinois
AWD NON SMOKER CAR LOOKS AND RUNS NICE EXTRA KEYS BLUETOOTH CHROME WHEELS PANORAMIC SUN ROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS POWER LIFT GATE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL WELL MAINTAINED TRACTION CONTROL ABS AIR BAGS POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS FOG LAMPS FRONT ROW READY. WE SPEAK ENGLISH RUSSIAN AND LITHUANIAN! PLEASE TAKE A MOMENT TO ENLARGE AND VIEW ALL OF THE PHOTOS AND VIDEO. ALSO NOTE THAT WE OFFER CONVENTIONAL BANK FINANCING WELCOME TRADE-INS AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR UP TO 4 YEARS AND UNLIMITED MILES. FREE AIRPORT PICK UP FOR OUT OF STATE BUYERS. CALL CAR CITYinc FOR MORE INFORMATION 847-496-4250 OR 224-595-9148. MORE PICTURES ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.CARCITYCHICAGO.COM. CAR CITYinc. LOCATED AT 2232 N. RAND RD. PALATINE IL 60074. WE AT CAR CITY INC. BELIEVE THAT TRUST HONESTY INTEGRITY AND VALUE ARE THE FOUNDATION OF OUR FAMILY-OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK6BBJ34252
Stock: 3555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,997$535 Below Market
Mazal Motors - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK4BBJ30717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,720 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,481$453 Below Market
Beck Chevrolet Buick GMC - Palatka / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Blue 2011 Lincoln MKX 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V Awards: * 2011 IIHS Top Safety Pick (built after 2/11) From before you even walk into our showroom to long after you drive home, all of our customers here at Beck Ford Lincoln are customers for life. Being car-owners ourselves, it's only fitting that we'd provide our drivers with the kind of courtesy, service and respect that we would expect. Come visit Beck Ford Lincoln today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JKXBBJ16499
Stock: FN6658B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 80,853 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,994
Fields BMW Northfield - Northfield / Illinois
This vehicle can be purchased online with Home delivery using Fields Exclusive Stay@Home Purchasing Program.Well Maintained Local 2011 Lincoln MKX with low mileage!! This Vehicle is equipped with 3.7 Ltr with V6 engine. It has Leather Seats, Heated Driver's and Passenger side seats, Power Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Power Doors, Windows, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Navigation. Upgrade new center console and and much more!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JKXBBJ09360
Stock: P10113LA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 126,006 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$9,797$679 Below Market
Virginia Auto Mall - Woodford / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK0BBJ16202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKX
- 5(51%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(27%)
- 1(8%)
Related Lincoln MKX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Edge 2012
- Used Nissan Maxima 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2012
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2018
- Used Ford Fiesta 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2010
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2013
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2015
- Used Ram 3500 2015
- Used Nissan LEAF 2017
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 2 Series
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Maserati Levante
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen
- Used Ford Crown Victoria
- Used Lamborghini Huracan
- Used Honda Insight
- Used Audi A8
- Used Mercedes-Benz CL-Class
- Used Ford Fiesta
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid
- Used Volvo XC70
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV
Shop used models by city
- Used Lincoln Corsair Arlington VA
- Used Lincoln Aviator San Diego CA
- Used Lincoln Aviator Albany NY
- Used Lincoln Aviator Lansing MI
- Used Lincoln Aviator New York NY
- Used Lincoln Nautilus Mobile AL
- Used Lincoln Corsair Panama City FL
- Used Lincoln Corsair San Antonio TX
- Used Lincoln Corsair Chesapeake VA
- Used Lincoln Corsair Frederick MD
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018 Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018 Washington DC
- Used Lincoln Continental 2018 Everett WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 MDX
- 2020 Audi TTS
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- 2019 Volvo XC40
- 2019 Cruze
- 2020 2 Series
- 2019 CR-V
- Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2019
- 2019 Audi A3
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect