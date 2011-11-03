Used 2011 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in White
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    103,314 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,590

    $1,596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    90,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,989

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    130,616 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,459

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    90,105 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,495

    $1,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Gold
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    83,614 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,490

    $1,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Gold
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    76,954 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,590

    $1,223 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Silver
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    160,510 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,994

    $754 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Gold
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    108,345 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,598

    $746 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    52,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,692

    $536 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    75,343 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,986

    $1,470 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    83,749 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,998

    $365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    105,863 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,765

    $1,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Gold
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    49,810 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,981

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Black
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    109,599 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in White
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    105,060 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $11,997

    $535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    94,720 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,481

    $453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Gold
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    80,853 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,994

    Details
  • 2011 Lincoln MKX in Gold
    used

    2011 Lincoln MKX

    126,006 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $9,797

    $679 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,853 listings
Sync Not Ready for Prime Time
linkstur,03/11/2011
I'll give the car high marks even though there are definitely problems with the touch system. I personally have an issue with my phone not staying linked to the car. It constantly disconnects, then re-connects. 4 to 6 times during a 20 minute ride to work. The computer that's in the car reminds me of an old 386. It works, but works slowly (relatively speaking). It sometimes takes 20 seconds or more before the radio starts playing after start-up. NEVER try to use the touch screen before the system is completely loaded...(about 45 seconds). If you do, it will not work well. But all this can/will be fixed. Most everything else works fine, and there's a LOT of very cool stuff.
