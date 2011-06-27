  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2016 Lincoln MKX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(53)
Appraise this car

2016 Lincoln MKX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior with spacious rear seating
  • comfortable ride quality
  • a lot of features for the money
  • strong turbocharged V6 engine option.
  • MyLincoln Touch interface can be frustrating to use
  • thick roof pillars and a small rear window impair rearward visibility
  • a few interior touch points aren't quite up to snuff.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lincoln MKX for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$21,441 - $32,945
Used MKX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The completely redesigned 2016 Lincoln MKX is now a more competitive midsize luxury crossover SUV. Comfortable and well-equipped, it's certainly worth a look.

Notably, we picked the Lincoln MKX as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2016.

Vehicle overview

When the Lincoln MKX first debuted in 2007, we recommended that shoppers consider pretty much any of its competitors first. While competent overall, the original MKX was lacking in areas that others excelled in, like cabin materials quality and overall driving character. It was obvious that the MKX shared more with its plebeian Ford Edge sibling than Lincoln cared to admit. Despite some significant changes in the intervening years, that lackluster first impression remained relevant throughout the first MKX's long production run.

The fully redesigned 2016 Lincoln MKX does more than its predecessor to distance itself from its Ford Edge underpinnings.

But the 2016 Lincoln MKX is an all-new, second-generation model, and it's good enough to soften our stance. The MKX is still based on the Edge, of course, but Ford's midsize crossover got a thorough redesign of its own last year, so Lincoln's version benefits from the new platform's numerous enhancements. On top of that, the MKX comes very well-equipped with convenience and luxury items, and when you step up to the higher trim levels, you can get exclusives like 22-way front seats and a 19-speaker Revel Ultima sound system. Under the hood, a newly optional turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine boasts 335 horsepower and respectable fuel economy, while the available adaptive suspension delivers a smooth ride in its default mode and can be firmed up for more driver control.

There are still a few downsides to the redesigned MKX, however, such as the retention of the older MyLincoln Touch interface on some MKXs (the new and improved Sync 3 system debuts halfway through the model year) and some interior materials that don't feel as rich or premium as those found in competing vehicles. This class also happens to be stuffed full of talented rivals that work harder to earn your money. The 2016 Lexus RX 350, for example, is also redesigned this year with an aggressive new look and a high-quality interior. If a roomy interior is what you're after, the 2016 Acura MDX is a great choice, with abundant cargo room and a third row for the little ones. There's also the BMW X5 and new Mercedes GLE, which outdo the Lincoln in multiple categories, but typically cost more, too. Overall, the redesigned 2016 Lincoln MKX doesn't do much to raise the bar for midsize luxury crossover SUVs, but it certainly merits consideration alongside the segment's best, and that counts as real progress.

2016 Lincoln MKX models

The 2016 Lincoln MKX is a five-passenger crossover SUV. There are four trim levels (Lincoln calls them Groups): Premiere, Select, Reserve and Black Label.

Standard equipment for the 2016 Lincoln MKX in base Premiere trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive suspension dampers (AWD models only), automatic xenon headlights, LED taillights, keyless ignition and entry, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, rear privacy glass, heated side mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, leatherette upholstery, active noise cancellation, heated eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar support), driver memory functions, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and a reclining, 60/40-split second-row seat with power-folding seatbacks.

Standard technology features include voice controls (Sync), Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a rearview camera, a configurable instrument cluster, a central 8-inch display with a touchscreen interface (either the MyLincoln Touch infotainment or the newer Sync 3 system, with availability depending on when the MKX was built) and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary input and two USB ports.

The Select Group adds LED daytime running lights, power-folding side mirrors (the driver-side mirror gets an auto-dimming feature), a hands-free power liftgate, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and wood trim. The optional Select Plus package adds a navigation system and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems.

The Reserve Group adds 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, ventilated front seats, mobile-app compatibility, a panoramic sunroof and the contents of the Select Plus package.

Finally, the Black Label variant builds upon the Reserve's features with unique 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, a simulated suede headliner, upgraded leather upholstery and a Revel Ultima 19-speaker surround-sound audio system with HD radio. Each Black Label MKC gets a choice of four different design themes (Indulgence, Modern Heritage, Muse and Thoroughbred), each of which alters the trim and the color of the upholstery, headliner and carpeting. It also grants access to Lincoln's Black Reserve program.

A variety of options packages are available for the 2016 Lincoln MKX. The Cargo Utility package can be ordered with any equipment group, and includes a scuff plate, cargo net and tie-downs, plastic storage bins, a 110-volt outlet and a cargo cover. The Climate package adds heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic windshield wipers and automatic high beams. The Reserve and Black Label versions get several unique packages, including Technology (front parking sensors, 360-degree camera system and automated parallel parking), Driver Assistance (adaptive cruise control plus additional features detailed in the Safety section, below) and Luxury (adaptive LED headlights and the Revel Ultima audio system).

Stand-alone options include 21-inch wheels, adaptive steering, 22-way-adjustable front seats, a trailer tow package, a 13-speaker Revel audio system (Select and Reserve), inflatable rear seatbelts and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual displays.

2016 Highlights

The Lincoln MKX is fully redesigned for 2016. Highlights include new exterior sheet metal, a roomier interior, higher-quality materials, a new turbocharged engine option and adaptive suspension dampers for all-wheel-drive models. Later in the model year, Lincoln will replace the MKX's previous MyLincoln Touch infotainment interface with the improved Sync 3 system.

Performance & mpg

The base engine in the 2016 Lincoln MKX is a 3.7-liter V6 that generates 303 hp and 278 pound-feet of torque. A new turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 is also available; it produces a healthier 335 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission handles the shifting duties. Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an option. Properly equipped, the MKX can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

In Edmunds performance testing, an MKX Black Label with the 2.7-liter engine and AWD accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, an average time for a midsize luxury crossover.

The powerful turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine is new for 2016.

EPA fuel economy ratings for the base engine are 20 mpg combined (17 city/26 highway) with front-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway) with all-wheel drive. The 2.7-liter engine is rated at 21 mpg combined (17/26) with front-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined (17/24) with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the MKX includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, integrated blind spot mirrors, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. Also standard is the programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to define parameters such as vehicle speed and stereo volume for teen drivers.

A blind-spot monitoring system (with rear cross-traffic alert) is optional, as are rear parking sensors. The optional Driver Assistance package includes lane-departure warning, lane-departure intervention, forward collision warning, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking (with pedestrian detection) and a driver drowsiness monitor.

In Edmunds testing, an MKX Black label with AWD came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, a stopping distance that is a couple feet shorter than average.

In government crash tests, the 2016 MKX received an overall rating of five stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, the MKX earned five stars for total frontal impact protection and total side impact protection. In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the MKX earned a top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test and side-impact test.

Driving

The first thing you notice while driving the 2016 Lincoln MKX is nothing at all. We noted the supremely quiet ride in the last MKX, and with the new model's improved insulation and active noise-cancellation system, there's even more isolation from the outside world this time around. The MKX retains its signature comfort-oriented ride quality, although the available adaptive suspension dampers (AWD models only) stiffen it up just a touch for when the road gets squiggly. The base 3.7-liter V6 provides only adequate acceleration; we recommend opting for the smaller, turbocharged engine, as it's considerably more potent and refined as well as slightly more fuel-efficient.

Interior

The 2016 Lincoln MKX's cabin is well appointed, with plentiful soft-touch surfaces, a leather-wrapped dashboard and a carpeted cargo area. A variety of trim pieces are available, including aluminum and high-gloss or open-pore wood (providing a more textured look and feel). Amid all this luxury, though, there are a couple items that look and feel relatively low-rent, such as the transmission shifter buttons and the plastics on the center stack.

Materials quality is good overall, but some touch points feel less substantial than in competing vehicles.

Unfortunately, early production models of the 2016 MKX carried on with the MyLincoln Touch interface rather than the new Sync 3 system. MyLincoln Touch remains a technological tour de force, comprising two driver-selectable information screens, one elegant central touchscreen and a comprehensive voice-control system. However, many drivers will find the learning curve frustratingly steep, and the system can occasionally be slow to respond to your inputs. A better choice is finding a midyear 2016 MKX that has the new Sync 3 interface. It is much easier to use than MyLincoln Touch, with quicker response times and a more user-friendly touchscreen.

Depending on when your MKX was built, it's going to have the tried-and-true MyLincoln Touch or the new Sync 3 system.

The Lincoln MKX has grown slightly longer and wider with the 2016 redesign, offering even more room than its already spacious predecessor. The backseat is notable for being able to seat three adults in reasonable comfort, thanks in part to the standard reclining rear seatbacks. The rear cargo area measures 37.2 cubic feet, and, with the rear seats flipped down, the maximum capacity expands to 68.8 cubic feet. These are respectable numbers that put the MKX in line with class standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Lincoln MKX.

5(59%)
4(15%)
3(13%)
2(9%)
1(4%)
4.2
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Didn't Want to Give it Back!
Happy in Florida,05/14/2016
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I first came in contact with the 2016 Lincoln MKX in Albuquerque, NM. We had rented a full-size sedan, but were offered the MKX instead. We agreed and fell in love. I had rented suvs in the past, but had never owned one and never thought I would. I've always been a luxury car guy. We drove the MKX around town for 9 days and were very reluctant to turn it in. My wife and I joked about driving it back to Florida instead of flying. We could find no faults. When we returned home, I began my quest for a new suv since we had become believers. I considered Lincoln, BMW, Jaguar, Range Rover and Cadillac. We researched and test drove all. Everything considered, we easily chose the MKX, not only for best value, but we also just liked it better than the others. We ended up with one identical to the one we had rented - white with cappuccino interior, 3.7 liter, Reserve level. We recently returned from a 1,500-mile road trip, had no problems and are even more pleased. After 1 1/2 months and a total of 1,650 miles, we know we made the right decision.
don't always take the "experts" opinion .
peb,05/15/2016
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I've had this mkx for 2 months and love it even more now than when I bought it. Nothing beats its styling, interior or exterior, I got the blue with terra cotta interior, beautiful. Sticker was 52,500 , selling price with dealer discount and rebates was 47,500. No problems . base engine has more than adequate power expecially in sport mode. Most comfortable car I've ever owned. "experts" say its best as a highway cruiser, but I say it also handles curves very well in sport mode with little drop in ride comfort. Excellent base revel stereo. Lane control works well but I like to keep the steering vibration alert off. Don't believe experts biased toward imports, they probably think its hip to downplay American luxury.
Give American made a chance, like we did.
Carrie,09/08/2016
Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
We are very happy with our 2016 MKX Black Label, former Lexus/Acura owners of many years. Test drove Infiniti's(multiple SUV's), Lexus RX, Acura MDX ... RDX, Mercedes GLK and GLE...also Audi Q5. We then decided to check out the 2016 Lincoln MKX. All the previously mentioned vehicle's are very nice but found the MKX much quieter, a joy to drive and the REVEL sound system may be better then the Mark Levinson sound system found in the RX. The REVEL blew my mind at the pure sound. We were also very pleased with the softer ride and rarely any engine noise which were very noticeable in the RX, Mercedes and most especially the Infinit (QX50, JX60 and the small Infiniti SUV). The MKX is the most wonderful ride we have ever experienced. I rarely hear any rode noise or the sound of vehicle right next to us...due to the noise cancellation found thru-out the MKX. The seats in the Black Label are 22 way both driver and passenger side. The head room is great. My husband is 6'7" and this and the Mercedes were the roomiest and most comfortable for him. The back seat is quite roomy as is the cargo area. We have the new SYNC 3 which is very easy to operate and I find it easy to figure out and operate. My only complaint is the gas mileage which is normal for an SUV of almost 4500 lbs(18 miles to the gallon our tech informed us). I am a former owner of the Lexus GS sedan(10 years) and there is quite a difference in gas usage. This vehicle is pure joy to drive. We find ourselves wanting to use it on weekends now versus my husband's truck.
Excellent, Comfortable and Quiet Vehicle
Brian,05/07/2016
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
This is literally my 5th Lincoln having previously owned a Navigator and past 5 years, MKX's. I just leased the new 2016 all white with cappuccino interior, Reserve. It is completely redesigned from my prior 2014 Lincoln MKX. The vehicle is stunning having cooled seats, heated seats and one of the best quality stereo systems I have ever heard. My wife has a ML350 Mercedes and she pays more per month than I do and my MKX has significantly more features and; better quality features. The back seats are significantly larger and roomier than my prior 2014 Lincoln MKX. The driving is superior and my favorite feature of this vehicle is the extremely quiet cabin. Going 80 mph on the highway, you can hear a pin drop. I am a Trial Attorney in Miami and I am constantly driving all throughout town. This vehicle is nothing but exceptional. I will continue buying Lincoln forever so long as they keep the great job. Keep in mind, for the price you get a huge amount of technology and more so than most finer vehicles including Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar and Acuras. Consider this vehicle and you won't be disappointed, I promise!
See all 53 reviews of the 2016 Lincoln MKX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
303 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Lincoln MKX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Lincoln MKX

Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Overview

The Used 2016 Lincoln MKX is offered in the following submodels: MKX SUV. Available styles include Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Lincoln MKX?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Lincoln MKX trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Reserve is priced between $21,441 and$30,995 with odometer readings between 16543 and66607 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Select is priced between $23,450 and$24,950 with odometer readings between 16753 and44171 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Lincoln MKX Black Label is priced between $32,945 and$32,945 with odometer readings between 20520 and20520 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Lincoln MKXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Lincoln MKX for sale near. There are currently 14 used and CPO 2016 MKXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,441 and mileage as low as 16543 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Lincoln MKX.

Can't find a used 2016 Lincoln MKXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKX for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,100.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,248.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKX for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,043.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,898.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Lincoln MKX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKX lease specials

Related Used 2016 Lincoln MKX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles