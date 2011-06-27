Vehicle overview

When the Lincoln MKX first debuted in 2007, we recommended that shoppers consider pretty much any of its competitors first. While competent overall, the original MKX was lacking in areas that others excelled in, like cabin materials quality and overall driving character. It was obvious that the MKX shared more with its plebeian Ford Edge sibling than Lincoln cared to admit. Despite some significant changes in the intervening years, that lackluster first impression remained relevant throughout the first MKX's long production run.

The fully redesigned 2016 Lincoln MKX does more than its predecessor to distance itself from its Ford Edge underpinnings.

But the 2016 Lincoln MKX is an all-new, second-generation model, and it's good enough to soften our stance. The MKX is still based on the Edge, of course, but Ford's midsize crossover got a thorough redesign of its own last year, so Lincoln's version benefits from the new platform's numerous enhancements. On top of that, the MKX comes very well-equipped with convenience and luxury items, and when you step up to the higher trim levels, you can get exclusives like 22-way front seats and a 19-speaker Revel Ultima sound system. Under the hood, a newly optional turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine boasts 335 horsepower and respectable fuel economy, while the available adaptive suspension delivers a smooth ride in its default mode and can be firmed up for more driver control.

There are still a few downsides to the redesigned MKX, however, such as the retention of the older MyLincoln Touch interface on some MKXs (the new and improved Sync 3 system debuts halfway through the model year) and some interior materials that don't feel as rich or premium as those found in competing vehicles. This class also happens to be stuffed full of talented rivals that work harder to earn your money. The 2016 Lexus RX 350, for example, is also redesigned this year with an aggressive new look and a high-quality interior. If a roomy interior is what you're after, the 2016 Acura MDX is a great choice, with abundant cargo room and a third row for the little ones. There's also the BMW X5 and new Mercedes GLE, which outdo the Lincoln in multiple categories, but typically cost more, too. Overall, the redesigned 2016 Lincoln MKX doesn't do much to raise the bar for midsize luxury crossover SUVs, but it certainly merits consideration alongside the segment's best, and that counts as real progress.