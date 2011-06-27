Vehicle overview

Although it got off to a shaky start when it first debuted, the Lincoln MKX is now a pretty respectable choice in the luxury crossover SUV segment. Thanks to last year's revamped recipe that brought significant improvements in performance, driving dynamics and cabin quality, there's plenty of substance beneath the MKX's eye-catching looks. The 2012 Lincoln MKX sees no changes after that metamorphosis, and this doesn't bother us at all.

Though it shares its underpinnings and most of its sheet metal with the Ford Edge, the MKX sets itself apart via Lincoln's now-signature split grille and unique fenders and front/rear lights. The cabin has a more upscale vibe via a different dash/console design and more wood- and metallic-tone accents. The MKX also comes standard with the 305-horsepower V6 and generous amounts of standard equipment.

The 2012 Lincoln MKX does have a couple downsides, the most notable being the MyLincoln Touch electronics interface that's drawn criticism from consumers and our editors alike for being difficult to figure out and frustrating to use. It will be worth looking at the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Cadillac SRX, Lexus RX 350, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60. You might also check out the related Ford Edge Sport; while it's not been badged with a premium label, the ownership experience is going to be pretty similar. But with the substance to back up its style, the Lincoln MKX is a solid choice.