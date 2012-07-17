Used 2012 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Chandler - Chandler / Arizona

Adaptive Cruise Control White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Leather Seats Wood Pkg Class Ii Trailer Tow Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive 3.7L Ti-Vct V6 Engine 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission Medium Light Stone; Premium Perforated Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats W/Dusk Gray Piping This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2012 Lincoln MKX? This is it. This Lincoln includes: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Lincoln MKX Base. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKX Base. This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2012 Lincoln MKX: Debuting in 2007, the Lincoln MKX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that succeeded the Lincoln Aviator. Its utility flexibility combines with true Lincoln-style luxury and lots of technology to make a fuel-efficient luxury crossover without the German car price. Interesting features of this model are the first ?button-less' interior controls in the Lincoln lineup, Aggressive, crisp exterior design, all-wheel drive available, and more luxurious interior, powerful drivetrain AutoNation, Americas largest automotive retailer saves you time and money with MARKET-BASED PRICING, FREE CARFAX, DETAILED INSPECTION REPORT, FREE MAINTENANCE, and a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. Call now to schedule your test drive! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMDJ8JK2CBL01384

Stock: CBL01384

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020