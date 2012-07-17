Used 2012 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me
- 77,767 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,500$3,319 Below Market
US Auto Auction - Pennsauken / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK8CBL13074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,491$3,515 Below Market
Beck Ford Lincoln - Palatka / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK6CBL02235
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,563 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,888$2,341 Below Market
Acura North Scottsdale - Phoenix / Arizona
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 26975 miles below market average!Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick3 Reasons to buy from Acura North Scottsdale. 1. Best prices - CHECK OUR PRICE ANYWHERE. 2. Our 'NO HAGGLE' pricing makes it easy to buy. 3. In Scottsdale our vehicles are simply the nicest you will find. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 3.16 Axle Ratio, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Ventilated front seats, Rear beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 10 Speakers, Compass, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, SYNC Voice Activated, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK1CBL03454
Stock: A13209SC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 102,889 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,999$1,133 Below Market
The Auto Exchange - Lakewood / New Jersey
MUST CHECK OUT THIS FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION LINCOLN MKX, WE JUST PUT ON 4 BRAND NEW TIRES TO GO ALONG WITH THE BLACK POWDER COATED 20 RIMS . WOW !! CLEAN CARFAX 22 SERVICE RECORDS .KNOW WHO YOUR BUYING FROM THERE IS A DIFFERENCE and that's NO BULL OVER 36 YRS IN THE BUSINESS, FAMILY OWNED & OPERATED CALL TODAY 732-367-3325(DEAL)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK1CBL17818
Stock: ARS24183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,988$529 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS! TOP OF THE LINE ELITE PKG DUAL MOONROOF CHROME WHEELS NEWER TIRES DUAL PWR HEATED/ COOLED SEATS NAVIGATION UPGRADED STEREO GARAGE KEPT SUPER CLEAN SAFE RELIABLE LUXURY FUN MACHINE! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN MACHINES AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK3CBL16528
Stock: L16528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 102,468 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999$1,052 Below Market
Keim Chevrolet - Paradise / Pennsylvania
You can find this 2012 Lincoln MKX and many others like it at Keim Chevrolet. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2012 Lincoln MKX is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2012 Lincoln MKX: Debuting in 2007, the Lincoln MKX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that succeeded the Lincoln Aviator. Its utility flexibility combines with true Lincoln-style luxury and lots of technology to make a fuel-efficient luxury crossover without the German car price. Interesting features of this model are the first ?button-less' interior controls in the Lincoln lineup, Aggressive, crisp exterior design, all-wheel drive available, and more luxurious interior, powerful drivetrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK5CBL07163
Stock: 19263C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-11-2020
- 86,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,568
Reiselman Buick GMC - Springfield / Tennessee
2012 Lincoln MKX White Platinum Metallic Tri-CoatUSB PORT!, REARVIEW CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH!, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, FWD, White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat, Charcoal Black w/Black Piping w/Premium Perf. Leather -Trimmed Bucket Seats, Panoramic Vista Roof.Odometer is 15217 miles below market average! 19/26 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JKXCBL11603
Stock: 1R367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 91,210 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,999$293 Below Market
Koons Annapolis Toyota - Annapolis / Maryland
2012 Lincoln MKX White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 18' Premium Painted Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Heated front seats, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio: Premium AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, Walnut Swirl Wood Package. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK2CBL14477
Stock: 0201731A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 174,919 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2012 Lincoln MKX: Debuting in 2007, the Lincoln MKX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that succeeded the Lincoln Aviator. Its utility flexibility combines with true Lincoln-style luxury and lots of technology to make a fuel-efficient luxury crossover without the German car price. Interesting features of this model are the first ?button-less' interior controls in the Lincoln lineup, Aggressive, crisp exterior design, all-wheel drive available, and more luxurious interior, powerful drivetrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK6CBL03045
Stock: L03045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,999$1,055 Below Market
Worldwide Auto - Trenton / New Jersey
It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $12,999. Drivers love the timeless white exterior with a medium light stone interior. Test your speed limit this SUV AWD has a rear spoiler. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Worldwide Auto Sales, 2349 Nottingham Way, Trenton, NJ, 08619, Phone: (609) 392-2099, E-mail: wwatosls@hotmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK7CBL04152
Stock: CBL04152
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,900$1,048 Below Market
Tom Pappas Toyota - Saint Peters / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JKXCBL15968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 135,881 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,450
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
You are looking at the definition of AFFORDABLE LUXURY! Why pay the high tags for Mercedes, Audi and Lexus when you can own a Lincoln MKX as smooth as this Elite! This ONE OWNER MKX comes with HEATED & COOLED LEATHER, POWER SUNROOF, REAR CAMERA ASSIST and everything else you would expect from Lincoln. Stop in today EXPERIENCE THE S & H DIFFERENCE and take this beauty for a test drive!!!CARFAX One-Owner. AWD, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Elite Package, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Panoramic Vista Roof, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, SIRIUS Travel Link, Traction control, Ventilated front seats, Voice Activated Navigation. Ingot Silver Metallic 2012 Lincoln MKX Elite AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24VAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival!Awards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JKXCBL01388
Stock: 20584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 82,178 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,990
Ditschman Flemington Ford Lincoln - Flemington / New Jersey
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, POWER LIFTGATE, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, SATELLITE RADIO, SYNC VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, 4D Sport Utility, 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift, FWD, Ingot Silver Metallic, Charcoal Black w/Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats. You know a great deal when you see one... Give us a call today!Flemington Car & Truck Country has been around since 1976. We started out from humble beginnings, but have expanded to 8 locations and 16 different franchises, all being located on Routes 202 and 31 in Flemington, NJ. With excellent leadership and dedicated employees we have been recognized for our customer service and business acumen. Each of our locations has won the DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award for the last 4 years. In addition, individual dealerships have been recognized by the manufacturer year after year for their dedication to the brand and for consistent customer satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK1CBL08914
Stock: F20532A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 97,588 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,998
CarMax West Broad - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Richmond / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK0CBL09830
Stock: 19413718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,750
Eddy's Lincoln - Wichita / Kansas
Recent Arrival! 18 Polished Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive HID Headlamps, Ambient Interior Lighting, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seating Surfaces, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Front Scuff Plates, Memory seat, Order Code 101A, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Power windows, Premium Package, Premium Perf. Leather -Trimmed Bucket Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn Signal Indicators, Ventilated front seats. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 22511 miles below market average!19/26 City/Highway MPG White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 2012 Lincoln MKX 4D Sport Utility FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Select-Shift 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT 24VAwards:* 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickWhatever your need, we are sure that we have a vehicle that will please you or your family. Give us a call at (316) 684-6521 or stop by our Wichita, KS Chevrolet Cadillac dealership and see us in person. We look forward to getting you behind the wheel of your favorite Chevrolet or Cadillac today. We want your car buying experience to be fun!! Eddy's will be the place you are happy to send your whole family to for a great experience. Servicing Wichita, and surrounding areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JKXCBL08328
Stock: L2386A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 102,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,421
AutoNation Honda Chandler - Chandler / Arizona
Adaptive Cruise Control White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Leather Seats Wood Pkg Class Ii Trailer Tow Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive 3.7L Ti-Vct V6 Engine 6-Speed Selectshift Automatic Transmission Medium Light Stone; Premium Perforated Leather Trimmed Front Bucket Seats W/Dusk Gray Piping This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2012 Lincoln MKX? This is it. This Lincoln includes: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Lincoln MKX Base. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKX Base. This vehicle includes important services and maintenance records, so you can feel more confident about your buying decision. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2012 Lincoln MKX: Debuting in 2007, the Lincoln MKX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV that succeeded the Lincoln Aviator. Its utility flexibility combines with true Lincoln-style luxury and lots of technology to make a fuel-efficient luxury crossover without the German car price. Interesting features of this model are the first ?button-less' interior controls in the Lincoln lineup, Aggressive, crisp exterior design, all-wheel drive available, and more luxurious interior, powerful drivetrain AutoNation, Americas largest automotive retailer saves you time and money with MARKET-BASED PRICING, FREE CARFAX, DETAILED INSPECTION REPORT, FREE MAINTENANCE, and a 3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. Call now to schedule your test drive! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK2CBL01384
Stock: CBL01384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 94,800 miles
$16,990
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store. New Price! My Ford Touch/Sync, GPS / Navigation System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Sirius/ XM Satellite Radio, USB Input, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated and Cooled Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Premium Wheels, 20" Chrome-Clad Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive HID Headlamps, Ambient Interior Lighting, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Elite Package, Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seating Surfaces, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Front Scuff Plates, Order Code 102A, Panoramic Vista Roof, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, Premium Package, Premium Perf. Leather -Trimmed Bucket Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS Travel Link, Turn Signal Indicators, Voice Activated Navigation.Odometer is 8099 miles below market average!Awards: * 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickGet Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ8JK1CBL03420
Stock: P6665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 69,113 milesDelivery Available*
$15,990
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Lincoln MKX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2LMDJ6JK1CBL06810
Stock: 2000618559
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.