Used 2009 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

- 107,146 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,600$252 Below Market
- 88,976 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995$348 Below Market
- 113,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,950
- 111,419 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,494
- 142,110 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998
- 112,692 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,236
- 133,824 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500
- 160,458 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$1,459 Below Market
- 76,156 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,984$2,416 Below Market
- 143,103 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$5,531$1,827 Below Market
- 121,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000$1,267 Below Market
- 76,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,900$7,285 Below Market
- 144,073 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,677$1,576 Below Market
- 143,918 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,888$1,048 Below Market
- 162,300 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995$592 Below Market
- 109,875 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,500$2,934 Below Market
- 119,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 72,264 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,495$2,205 Below Market
tennisplaya,05/30/2014
I just bought the 2009 MKX with the Navigation, Sync, 20 inch wheels, and THXII sound. I am absolutely blown away that a 5-year-old car with 101,000 miles can still run like new and look like new. The ride is quiet and the creature comforts are outstanding. Heated/cooled seats in the front and heated rear seats as well as the panoramic sunroof and incredible sound system round out the excellent package. It holds the road well due to its wide stance. This has gota be one of the nicest used cars I have ever seen and driven.
