Used 2009 Lincoln MKX for Sale Near Me

Heritage Motor Company - Virginia Beach / Virginia

**VIN NUMBER INCLUDED ON FREE CARFAX, **VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED, **INCLUDES WARRANTY, **DEALER TRADE IN, **SERVICE RECORDS, **MOONROOF SUNROOF, **LEATHER INTERIOR, **HEATED SEATS, **COOLED SEATS, **AUX INPUT, **USB PORT, **SIRIUS XM, **AWD, 18'' 8-Spoke Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Euroflange, 3.39 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Vista Roof w/Dual Power Sunshades, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium AM/FM Stereo/CDx6/MP3, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats. Odometer is 5945 miles below market average! 15/22 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Lincoln MKX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2LMDU88C39BJ02276

Stock: 16801

Certified Pre-Owned: No

