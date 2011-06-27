  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln MKX
  4. Used 2010 Lincoln MKX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(36)
Appraise this car

2010 Lincoln MKX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features, ample passenger space, comfortable and quiet ride.
  • Low-grade interior materials, no dynamic advantage over the related Ford Edge, subpar braking performance.
Other years
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
Lincoln MKX for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
List Price Range
$6,896 - $10,220
Used MKX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Lincoln MKX is a well-equipped luxury crossover, but its appeal ends at its features list.

Vehicle overview

Indulge us for a moment and picture a chocolate cake made with cocoa and bittersweet chocolate chips and drizzled with a butter-cream icing. It would look delicious, right? As for taste, though, we wouldn't really know whether it was homemade or a preservative-laden store-bought cake. Indeed, an appealing mix of ingredients doesn't necessarily mean that they come together tastily. The same goes for the 2010 Lincoln MKX. This luxury crossover SUV looks enticing and boasts lots of appealing features, but the end result comes together in an unsatisfying way.

To Lincoln's credit, the MKX looks right, with a tasteful yet eye-catching exterior that's highlighted by a grille that evokes the 1960s Lincoln Continental without looking cartoonishly retro and a distinctive rear strip of LED taillights. The standard features list is also a standout. The MKX comes packed to its roof with goodies that are often options on other luxury crossovers, such as a power tailgate, power front seats with heating and cooling, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, rear parking sensors and Ford's Sync electronics interface system. Several eye-catching appearance packages are also available (including the new-for-2010 Midnight Limited Edition), while the high-tech navigation system is one of the better units out there thanks to its Sirius Travel Link, which includes real-time info for traffic, weather, sports scores and even movie times.

So the MKX is appealing on paper and in pictures, but the actual driving and ownership experience is a letdown. This Lincoln is the mechanical twin of the Ford Edge, a perfectly nice crossover SUV that could nevertheless use some improvement itself. And it stands to reason that if the Edge isn't a class leader against entries from Nissan and Toyota, the MKX is even more outclassed against the likes of Infiniti or Lexus. In general, the MKX is slower and less refined, has worse brakes and has, for the luxury-badged segment, subpar interior materials and construction.

Overall, the 2010 Lincoln MKX just isn't a compelling choice over other similarly priced luxury crossovers. The Audi Q5, BMW X3, Cadillac SRX, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60 are all a little smaller than the MKX, but they are much better vehicles for roughly the same price or even less. The Lexus RX 350 is similar in size to the MKX, and since it was completely redesigned for 2010, is now even more superior. The larger Acura MDX would also be worth considering. In other words, you can do better than the Lincoln MKX.

2010 Lincoln MKX models

The 2010 Lincoln MKX is a five-passenger crossover SUV available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, auto-dimming interior and driver-side exterior mirrors, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, heated and cooled power front seats, driver memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, the Sync electronics interface (includes Bluetooth and iPod interface) and a six-speaker stereo with in-dash six-CD changer, satellite radio, USB/iPod audio jack and a traditional auxiliary audio jack.

The Ultimate Package adds 18-inch polished alloy wheels, adaptive headlights, interior mood lighting, a remote folding second-row bench seat (there's a handle in the cargo area) and upgraded leather upholstery. To this the Elite Package adds a panoramic sunroof, an upgraded THX-certified audio system and a hard-drive-based navigation system that features a single-CD player (replacing the six-CD changer), 10GB of digital music storage and Sirius Travel Link. The Elite's upgrades are also offered as stand-alone options. Other à la carte items include 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, heated rear seats and a DVD rear entertainment system.

Finally, the Limited Edition, Monochrome and Midnight Limited Edition packages include a number of unique color and trim features. The first two feature 20-inch wheels, while the Midnight has massive 22s as well as a sport-tuned suspension.

2010 Highlights

The Lincoln MKX gets updated option packages for 2010.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Lincoln MKX is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 265 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. There is a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, but unlike the transmissions on competing models, there is no manual override feature. In performance testing, the MKX went from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds, which is about the same as the Ford Edge but slower than most competitors.

Fuel economy ratings are 18 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 17/23/19 for all-wheel-drive models. With the optional Trailer Tow Package, the MKX can tow as much as 3,500 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the MKX includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash testing, the MKX achieved a perfect five stars for frontal driver and side-impact protection. Front passenger protection in frontal impacts earned a four-star rating. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the MKX its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side impact protection.

We haven't retested a 2010 MKX to see if Lincoln has corrected the truly awful braking distances it displayed three years ago at the vehicle's debut. However, if the virtually identical Edge is any indication, braking performance has improved, but remains prone to fade and a mushy pedal.

Driving

The 2010 Lincoln MKX's 3.5-liter V6 is smooth but hardly provides the sort of performance we've come to expect from this luxury SUV class. The transmission doesn't help matters, exhibiting a stubbornness that often requires a full foot to the floor to summon a proper highway on-ramp downshift. A lack of any manual override frustrates this problem, as Lincoln provides only a useless L gear. Steering is decently weighted, but again, it doesn't provide the confidence engendered by competing models. The MKX does offer a cushy ride, and the cabin is very quiet even at highway speeds (a rare class-competitive area). In total, it drives like a Ford Edge -- which is fine if you're paying Ford Edge money, but not if you could also afford a Mercedes GLK.

Interior

The 2010 Lincoln MKX gives away its Ford roots with plain gauges, downmarket stereo/climate controls and low-end plastics. It hasn't been given the same makeover that the Lincoln MKZ received for 2010 (and it isn't as nice as the Ford Flex). Fit, finish and overall quality is below par for the class, and the front seats lack the cushiness of many luxury SUVs (in fact, some would call them rock hard). The cabin manages to look luxurious, but looks are deceiving.

Looking on the bright side of things, there are plenty of standard and optional creature comforts like heated and cooled front seats, optional heated rear seats and a plethora of entertainment options. Both rows of seats offer plenty of space -- particularly in back, where three people can fit comfortably in the MKX's wide body. With the rear seats lowered, the cargo area expands to a maximum of 69 cubic feet, which is more than what's available from models like the Audi Q5 and Mercedes GLK, but smaller than the cargo capacities of the Acura MDX and Lexus RX 350.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Lincoln MKX.

5(69%)
4(20%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Practical sizeand reliable, solid design
Skip,03/27/2018
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Be sure top of dash board does not reflect onto window, as you will need dull black $100. 'rug' to stop driving through the reflection.
2nd Lincoln owner
harnettg,04/14/2010
I traded from a Lincoln LS V8 for the 2010 MKX; I was looking for all wheel drive, and I liked all of the included features of the MKX. A similar equipped import would have cost $20,000 more than the MKX. Trust the reviews of the owners and not auto reviewers. Real owners seem to like the vehicle more than the car reviewers.
American Luxury
nat,10/05/2010
We traded our beloved Ford Fusion for something bigger and more luxurious. We are very pleased with our choice. The MKX is large enough to haul our family and our things, but it is not difficult to drive around town. The handling in inclement weather is great. We had our MKX for a few weeks before a blizzard struck. It handled the snow and ice without any problems.
2010 Let's Do it Again!!!!
Tracy Race,11/24/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I was in the market for an SUV, I intended to purchase a Volvo XC60. My sister talked me into going to test drive an MKX....I loved the vehicle as soon as I sat in the drivers seat! I absolutely love the cooling and heating seats too!! I've had no mechanical problems, other than normal required maintenance. My only improvement would've been automatic side windows, (I have to reach in or out of the vehicle to close the side mirrors). This is one of the best vehicles I've had the pleasure of driving, I plan to drive this SUV until the wheels fall off (hopefully I'm not in it at that time) LOL!!! I love it!
See all 36 reviews of the 2010 Lincoln MKX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2010 Lincoln MKX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Lincoln MKX

Used 2010 Lincoln MKX Overview

The Used 2010 Lincoln MKX is offered in the following submodels: MKX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Lincoln MKX?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Lincoln MKX trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Lincoln MKX Base is priced between $6,896 and$10,220 with odometer readings between 102394 and191537 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Lincoln MKXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Lincoln MKX for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 MKXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,896 and mileage as low as 102394 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Lincoln MKX.

Can't find a used 2010 Lincoln MKXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKX for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,466.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,091.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKX for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,775.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,891.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Lincoln MKX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKX lease specials

Related Used 2010 Lincoln MKX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles