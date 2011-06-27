Vehicle overview

Indulge us for a moment and picture a chocolate cake made with cocoa and bittersweet chocolate chips and drizzled with a butter-cream icing. It would look delicious, right? As for taste, though, we wouldn't really know whether it was homemade or a preservative-laden store-bought cake. Indeed, an appealing mix of ingredients doesn't necessarily mean that they come together tastily. The same goes for the 2010 Lincoln MKX. This luxury crossover SUV looks enticing and boasts lots of appealing features, but the end result comes together in an unsatisfying way.

To Lincoln's credit, the MKX looks right, with a tasteful yet eye-catching exterior that's highlighted by a grille that evokes the 1960s Lincoln Continental without looking cartoonishly retro and a distinctive rear strip of LED taillights. The standard features list is also a standout. The MKX comes packed to its roof with goodies that are often options on other luxury crossovers, such as a power tailgate, power front seats with heating and cooling, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, rear parking sensors and Ford's Sync electronics interface system. Several eye-catching appearance packages are also available (including the new-for-2010 Midnight Limited Edition), while the high-tech navigation system is one of the better units out there thanks to its Sirius Travel Link, which includes real-time info for traffic, weather, sports scores and even movie times.

So the MKX is appealing on paper and in pictures, but the actual driving and ownership experience is a letdown. This Lincoln is the mechanical twin of the Ford Edge, a perfectly nice crossover SUV that could nevertheless use some improvement itself. And it stands to reason that if the Edge isn't a class leader against entries from Nissan and Toyota, the MKX is even more outclassed against the likes of Infiniti or Lexus. In general, the MKX is slower and less refined, has worse brakes and has, for the luxury-badged segment, subpar interior materials and construction.

Overall, the 2010 Lincoln MKX just isn't a compelling choice over other similarly priced luxury crossovers. The Audi Q5, BMW X3, Cadillac SRX, Mercedes-Benz GLK350 and Volvo XC60 are all a little smaller than the MKX, but they are much better vehicles for roughly the same price or even less. The Lexus RX 350 is similar in size to the MKX, and since it was completely redesigned for 2010, is now even more superior. The larger Acura MDX would also be worth considering. In other words, you can do better than the Lincoln MKX.