2022 Lincoln Nautilus
MSRP range: $42,500 - $65,090
2022 Lincoln Nautilus video
2019 Lincoln Nautilis First Drive
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, but since the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
The 2019 Nautilus replaces the MKX as Lincoln's midsize SUV offering, and it is more than just a name change. Lincoln has updated the styling and added more options for powertrains and safety suites, as well as bundled various concierge-type services in with Lincoln leasing or ownership. It's part of a move to give each Lincoln model its own identity. Does the newly named Nautilus rise to the top? Edmunds special correspondent Elana Scherr takes a first drive around Santa Barbara, California, in a 2019 Black Label Gala-themed Nautilus.
FAQ
Is the Lincoln Nautilus a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Nautilus both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lincoln Nautilus fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Nautilus gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Nautilus has 37.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln Nautilus. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus:
- Minor revisions to optional feature availability
- Part of the first Nautilus generation introduced for the 2019 model year
Is the Lincoln Nautilus reliable?
To determine whether the Lincoln Nautilus is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Nautilus. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Nautilus's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Nautilus is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lincoln Nautilus?
The least-expensive 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,500.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,500
- Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $65,090
- 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,000
- Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,395
- Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,900
What are the different models of Lincoln Nautilus?
If you're interested in the Lincoln Nautilus, the next question is, which Nautilus model is right for you? Nautilus variants include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Nautilus models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
