2022 Lincoln Nautilus

MSRP range: $42,500 - $65,090
MSRP$43,595
Edmunds suggests you pay$43,574
What Should I Pay
  • 10 Colors
  • 3 Trims
SPEAKER 1: MKX, MKC, MKT-- oh, thank goodness, this one is called Nautilus. This is the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus and it's more than just the MKX with a proper name. Lincoln has redesigned the styling and added new engine options and safety features. It's part of a move to give each Lincoln model its own identity and to make the Lincoln brand as a whole stand out in a sea of luxury offerings. Does it work? We're here in Santa Barbara to drive the Lincoln Nautilus for the first time and find out. First impressions on getting into the Nautilus and driving it is that it just fits really well. It fits well around me. The seats are comfortable. There's a lot of nice space in front of me. And, even if there's somebody in the passenger seat, it doesn't feel crowded. The Nautilus is front-wheel drive based platform. This particular one is the optional all-wheel drive. It's still front-wheel drive biased, but it knows whether or not you need more power in the back. And it can do all of that for you. So you don't have to think about it. It's definitely not an off-roading machine, but it also-- if you're not somebody who's interested in trying to figure out where you need to be sending power to which wheel, the Nautilus is just doing all of that for you. Even the suspension kind of figures out if you need to be stiffer on one wheel than another. And that makes for a really comfortable ride quality. When we first got the press releases for the Nautilus, we were a little bit surprised. We were like, oh, the previous model was the D6. And now the base engine is the two-liter turbo four-cylinder. I was talking to the engineers this morning and I was like, wait, dude, what's up with the small engine? Isn't that a downgrade? And he said, no, not at all because the move from a six-speed transmission to an eight-speed transmission allows the Nautilus to have the same performance as the MKX, but it gets better fuel mileage because you've got these extra gears. So it can keep the engine-- even the smaller engine-- in its power band so it's always got enough power to move you forward and you're not using as much gas. And then, of course, the 2.7-liter V6, it has better performance as well because of the eight-speed transmission. The two-liter is a turbocharged four cylinder-- the same one that you're going to see in the Ford Edge. And that's making about 250 horsepower. The 2.7-liter is a V6 twin turbo, and that's making about 335 horsepower. There are some SUVs in this segment that make more power, but the Nautilus is right there in the middle. Sometimes the interior in luxury cars is a little bit like wearing a piece of jewelry. There's a lot going on in it. It's very sparkly. It's really an intense experience. The interior in the Nautilus is more like a very nicely tailored leather jacket. It just seems to fit around you very comfortably. It has all sorts of useful pockets to hold stuff. And you feel very stylish in it. This is a black label. And it's the gala edition which is a new theme that they have. So if you get the gala edition, it's always going to have this combination of colors inside-- which is this sort of just off-black and a deep oxblood red. It's really, really pretty. Everything is really usable in this interior, even though it has a lot of design elements to it. And that isn't always the case. Sometimes you can tell that the designer got so into it that they forgot you were ever going to have to be able to reach across the pillar or see around the buttresses. The visibility is good. It's got these little windows in here. And you can reach all of the controls. You can reach controls on the steering wheel, on the stocks, on the dash, and, of course, in the center stack console. Lincoln has been knocking it out of the park with their interiors. I would love to talk to some Lincoln designers because I bet that they would tell me that they're all really big fans of architecture. I just feel like there's a lot of building references and interior design that's going on in here that you just don't normally see in automotive. For example, Lincoln did this great job of using the space that's cleared up by moving the shifter up onto the center stack. They've sort of allowed this bookcase feeling to happen right here. There's a nice shelf under here that nobody can see from outside of the car. It fits a purse. It could be a little bit bigger. Some of us like to carry a purse. But it's just a really neat thing that I haven't seen before on any other car. Although none of the storage spaces up here are huge, there are a lot of them. Besides the one that's kind of under here-- my little bookcase-- there's cup holders. There's this little guy which has a charging pad in it. That's both good and bad because if you wanted to keep your phone in here-- and it is the most logical place to put it but you didn't want it to be charging because it gets a little hot, there isn't really another good phone place unless you use the cup holder. Again, it's not a huge. It's very deep. I think you could put a wine bottle in here. Don't tell anybody. It's got a little change guy right here. You could put a wallet right there. I guess you could put a phone here, but then you would have to keep everything open. There are also cup holders and more storage on the side. And those are pretty big pockets on all the doors. The digital dash isn't cluttered. There's not that much information in it, just what you need to know. And you can adjust it. You can change it. You can see what music you're playing or if somebody is calling you on the phone. Or you can see navigation directions. Same for the center stack. It's fairly clean. It's easy to figure out what you need and where to go to get it. It is a touch screen. I think it could be a little bit bigger. They could have used the space to make the screen a bit bigger. I'm not a huge fan of push-button shifters. First of all, I think they're not as much fun as a snick-snick shifter. And, also, I think it's really easy to forget what gear you're in when you don't see it right in front of you physically moving. I have stopped even trying to remember how many way adjustable seats are now. Because it's like 22 ways, 48 ways, 8,000 ways. I don't know. They're super adjustable, OK? It's very clear that when they were thinking about designing these seats, they were thinking about a lot of different size people driving the car. Which I like, because sometimes I get in a car or a truck and it's like, oh, they only want the biggest of the population to be comfortable in here or the smallest of the population. And so it is nice that the seats are adjustable for short people and tall people. They're both heated and cooled in the front. And they're heated in the back and the ones in the front have a massaging option. I almost like the back seats more than the front seats in the Nautilus. It's comfortable back here. Just hang out, get someone else to drive me around, use my little magic cup holders. The only things I wish were different in the back seat is I wish that they would cool in the back seat, which isn't that common. But I wish everyone would do it because cooled seats are the best thing on the planet. They're very soft, which is great. They're very comfortable-- even the center one is well-padded. Could be a tiny bit wider, I guess, but then the whole vehicle would have to be. I think they did a good job back here. Part of what Lincoln is doing and trying to rebrand itself is not just physically changing the cars, but changing the entire customer experience. They've got a program where they'll pick up the car, they'll drop off a loaner. You don't have to do anything. You don't have to be there. They really want you to feel like your entire lifestyle is connected to Lincoln. Whether or not you think that's a good thing, I don't know. I mean, it's like, how much do you like Lincoln? Along with trying to make the whole buying, leasing, owning process more seamless and problem free, Lincoln also has been focusing a lot on safety features in its cars. So there's a whole lot of stuff that's standard, including backup cameras, and lane assist, blind spot warnings. Lincoln is also adding some interesting new things like lane centering, which isn't the same as lane keep assist. Lane keep assist can see the lines on the road and it will bring you back if you sort of bounce over them, right? It's to keep you from going out of the lane. But lane centering can see the lines on the road and figure out where the car is and it can automatically keep you in the center of the lane. And if you combine that with the adaptive cruise control, which you can see if the traffic in front of you is going faster or slower, then you can really relax a little on your commute. This car will not drive itself. Lincoln was very clear. You have got to keep your hands on the wheel. But it will make driving that much easier. Nautilus is coming into a market where there are a lot of options. You might argue that Mercedes sort of owns the luxury, midsize SUV segment, but there are a bunch of competitors there as well-- Infiniti, BMW, and then, obviously, if you're just interested in American cars, there's the Cadillac XT5. The Cadillac doesn't have the engine options that Lincoln is offering. And when you look at all the numbers, Lincoln is solidly in the middle if not towards the upper half of all of those vehicles. It certainly has some of the best cargo space in the segment. I'm always surprised when I start looking at pricing on midsize SUVs because even the luxury ones seem like they're kind of affordable. I mean, they seem to start in the low 40s but they just-- it's all about the options. Everything that you want adds money. And this particular car that we're in, I think it was like $66,000. It has every single option you could possibly want. But you can get something that's nicely equipped for, I would say, in the $50s range. So, again, that puts this right about in the middle of the competitors. I'm not going to claim that the Nautilus is the most thrilling driving experience I've ever had, but it's very effortless. It doesn't require very much steering input. It doesn't require very much gas pedal. It doesn't require very much break. It's just sort of available. It gives you what you need. And it feels very safe and very predictable in a good way. And while I totally get the appeal of having an SUV that is more aggressive, that is loud, and growls at you, and really just rips, I think that the Nautilus has a kind of nice middle ground. It's not slow, but it's not a rocket ship. It doesn't need to be. This isn't a race car. It's a daily driver. For more information about Lincoln, visit us at Edmunds.com. For more videos like this, subscribe and make sure you follow us on social media.

2019 Lincoln Nautilis First Drive

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, but since the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Lincoln Nautilus a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Nautilus both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Lincoln Nautilus fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Nautilus gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Nautilus has 37.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lincoln Nautilus. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus:

  • Minor revisions to optional feature availability
  • Part of the first Nautilus generation introduced for the 2019 model year
Learn more

Is the Lincoln Nautilus reliable?

To determine whether the Lincoln Nautilus is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Nautilus. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Nautilus's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Nautilus is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Lincoln Nautilus?

The least-expensive 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $42,500.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $42,500
  • Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $65,090
  • 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $45,000
  • Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $51,395
  • Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $48,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Lincoln Nautilus?

If you're interested in the Lincoln Nautilus, the next question is, which Nautilus model is right for you? Nautilus variants include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Nautilus models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Lincoln Nautilus Overview

The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus is offered in the following submodels: Nautilus SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Lincoln Nautilus models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine or a 2.7 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 335 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus comes with front wheel drive, and all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed automatic, 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a unlimited yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 6 yr./ 70000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Nautilus.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Nautilus featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Lincoln Nautilus?

2022 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,595. The average price paid for a new 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $21 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $21 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,574.

The average savings for the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 0% below the MSRP.

2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $24 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $24 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,971.

The average savings for the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 0% below the MSRP.

2022 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,185. The average price paid for a new 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $32 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $32 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $66,153.

The average savings for the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 0% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Lincoln Nautiluses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Lincoln Nautilus for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Lincoln Nautilus.

Can't find a new 2022 Lincoln Nautiluss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Lincoln for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,713.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Lincoln Nautilus?

2022 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
23 compined MPG,
21 city MPG/26 highway MPG

2022 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/25 highway MPG

2022 Lincoln Nautilus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 8-speed automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
22 compined MPG,
20 city MPG/25 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG23
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase112.2 in.
Length190.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height66.2 in.
Curb Weight4165 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Lincoln Nautilus?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials

