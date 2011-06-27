Overall rating

Change may be a constant in the world, but it can still be a hard thing to accept. Unless, of course, we’re talking about a change for the better, like the one that brought us the 2017 Lincoln MKX.

You see, not so very long ago this midsize five-passenger luxury crossover was hard to recommend because of its lackluster driving experience and the subpar quality of its interior materials. That all changed last year with the introduction of the second-generation MKX, which benefits from the recent redesign of the Ford Edge on which it’s based.

This latest incarnation of the Lincoln MKX comes very well-equipped with a long list of standard comfort and convenience items. As befitting a model sold by a luxury-oriented nameplate like Lincoln, the MKX can be further enhanced with nice-to-have extras such as a 360-degree camera system, a feature that enables automatic parallel parking, and even 22-way power-adjustable front seats. On the performance front, the optional 335-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine is another strength, as is the available adaptive suspension (all-wheel-drive models only) that balances a smooth ride in its default mode with firmer driver-selectable settings for more responsive high-speed handling.

While the 2017 MKX has changed for the better, its competitors have hardly been standing still. The Acura MDX has received some notable upgrades this year and offers a sportier driving demeanor plus a third-row seat. The Lexus RX 350 was also redesigned last year with more aggressive new styling and a top-quality interior. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is also worth a look if you can get past its higher price tag.

When it comes right down to it, though, the 2017 Lincoln MKX can stand toe to toe with all of the above, proving once again that change is not necessarily a bad thing.

The list of standard safety equipment for the 2017 Lincoln MKX includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, integrated blind-spot mirrors, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. Also standard is the programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to set parameters such as vehicle speed and stereo volume for teen drivers. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert is standard on Reserve and Black Label models (and available as an option on the Select trim level).

The optional Driver Assistance package includes lane departure warning, lane departure intervention, forward collision warning, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking (with pedestrian detection) and a drowsy driver warning system.

In Edmunds testing, an MKX Black label with all-wheel drive came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, a distance that’s a couple feet shorter than average.

In government crash tests, the MKX received an overall rating of five stars out of a possible five, along with five stars for total front-impact protection and total side-impact protection. In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the MKX earned a top rating of Good in both the small- and moderate-overlap front-impact tests and the side-impact test.

Notably, we picked the Lincoln MKX as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2017.