2017 Lincoln MKX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet interior with spacious rear seating
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • A lot of features for the money
  • Strong turbocharged V6 engine option
  • Thick roof pillars and a small rear window impair rearward visibility
  • A few interior touch points aren't quite up to snuff
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Change may be a constant in the world, but it can still be a hard thing to accept. Unless, of course, we’re talking about a change for the better, like the one that brought us the 2017 Lincoln MKX.

You see, not so very long ago this midsize five-passenger luxury crossover was hard to recommend because of its lackluster driving experience and the subpar quality of its interior materials. That all changed last year with the introduction of the second-generation MKX, which benefits from the recent redesign of the Ford Edge on which it’s based.

This latest incarnation of the Lincoln MKX comes very well-equipped with a long list of standard comfort and convenience items. As befitting a model sold by a luxury-oriented nameplate like Lincoln, the MKX can be further enhanced with nice-to-have extras such as a 360-degree camera system, a feature that enables automatic parallel parking, and even 22-way power-adjustable front seats. On the performance front, the optional 335-horsepower turbocharged V6 engine is another strength, as is the available adaptive suspension (all-wheel-drive models only) that balances a smooth ride in its default mode with firmer driver-selectable settings for more responsive high-speed handling.

While the 2017 MKX has changed for the better, its competitors have hardly been standing still. The Acura MDX has received some notable upgrades this year and offers a sportier driving demeanor plus a third-row seat. The Lexus RX 350 was also redesigned last year with more aggressive new styling and a top-quality interior. The Mercedes-Benz GLE is also worth a look if you can get past its higher price tag.

When it comes right down to it, though, the 2017 Lincoln MKX can stand toe to toe with all of the above, proving once again that change is not necessarily a bad thing.

The list of standard safety equipment for the 2017 Lincoln MKX includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, integrated blind-spot mirrors, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors. Also standard is the programmable MyKey system, which allows parents to set parameters such as vehicle speed and stereo volume for teen drivers. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-traffic alert is standard on Reserve and Black Label models (and available as an option on the Select trim level).

The optional Driver Assistance package includes lane departure warning, lane departure intervention, forward collision warning, forward collision mitigation with automatic braking (with pedestrian detection) and a drowsy driver warning system.

In Edmunds testing, an MKX Black label with all-wheel drive came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, a distance that’s a couple feet shorter than average.

In government crash tests, the MKX received an overall rating of five stars out of a possible five, along with five stars for total front-impact protection and total side-impact protection. In crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the MKX earned a top rating of Good in both the small- and moderate-overlap front-impact tests and the side-impact test.

Notably, we picked the Lincoln MKX as one of Edmunds' Best Used Luxury SUVs for 2017.

2017 Lincoln MKX models

The 2017 Lincoln MKX is a five-passenger crossover SUV. It comes in four trim levels: Premiere, Select, Reserve and Black Label.

Standard equipment for the Premiere trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon high-intensity headlights, heated outside mirrors, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors, LED taillights, remote engine start, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, imitation-leather upholstery, heated eight-way power front seats (with power lumbar support), a reclining, 60/40-split second-row seat with power-folding seatbacks, driver-seat memory functions, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and active noise cancellation.

Standard convenience technology includes a driver-configurable instrument cluster, a rearview camera, the Sync 3 infotainment system with a central 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 10-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio input jack and two USB ports.

The Select model adds LED daytime running lights, power-folding side mirrors (with driver-side auto-dimming), adaptive suspension dampers (all-wheel-drive models only), a hands-free power liftgate, leather upholstery, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, wood trim and a garage door opener. The optional Select Plus package adds a navigation system plus blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

The Reserve trim level adds 20-inch alloy wheels, adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, mobile-app compatibility and the contents of the Select Plus package.

Finally, the Black Label variant builds upon the Reserve's features with unique 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, upgraded leather upholstery, a simulated-suede headliner and a 19-speaker Revel Ultima surround-sound audio system with HD radio. Each Black Label MKX gets a choice of three different design themes (Indulgence, Modern Heritage and Thoroughbred), each of which alters the trim and the color of the upholstery, headliner and carpeting. It also grants access to the benefits of Lincoln's Black Label program.

A variety of options packages are available for the Lincoln MKX. The Cargo Utility package can be ordered on any trim level, and it includes a scuff plate, cargo net and tie-downs, plastic storage bins, a household-style 110-volt power outlet and a cargo cover. The Climate package adds heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic windshield wipers and automatic high beams.

The Reserve and Black Label versions offer several unique packages, including Technology (front parking sensors, a 360-degree camera system and automated parallel parking), Driver Assistance (adaptive cruise control and new adaptive steering plus additional features detailed in the Safety section, below) and Luxury (adaptive LED headlights and the Revel Ultima audio system).

Stand-alone options include 21-inch wheels, 22-way-adjustable front seats, a trailer tow package, a 13-speaker Revel audio system (Select and Reserve), inflatable rear seat belts and a rear-seat video entertainment system with dual displays.

Under the hood, the 2017 Lincoln MKX gets a standard 3.7-liter V6 that produces 303 horsepower and 278 pound-feet of torque. A turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 puts out a more robust 335 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an option. Properly equipped, the MKX can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

In Edmunds performance testing, an MKX Black Label with the 2.7-liter engine and all-wheel drive accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds, an average time for a midsize luxury crossover.

EPA fuel economy ratings for the standard 3.7-liter V6 are 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway) with front-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway) with all-wheel drive. The turbocharged 2.7-liter engine is rated at 20 mpg combined (18 city/25 highway) with front-wheel drive and 19 mpg combined (17 city/24 highway) with all-wheel drive.

Driving

On the road, the standard suspension underpinning the 2017 Lincoln MKX delivers a smooth ride that’s well matched to the vehicle’s luxury aspirations. If you plan on spending a lot of time traveling the winding back roads of America, however, you’ll likely appreciate the firmer settings offered by the optional adaptive suspension (available on all-wheel-drive models only).

In terms of performance, the standard 3.7-liter V6 produces competent acceleration, if slightly underwhelming because the MKX is lumbered with a transmission that offers only six ratios. Though that engine should suffice for many buyers, there’s no denying the available turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 provides a much more satisfying driving experience while consuming slightly less fuel in the process.

Interior

Inside its cabin, the 2017 Lincoln MKX offers roomy accommodations for five. The standard front seats are comfortable enough, while the optional 22-way power-adjustable versions will allow you to precisely tailor the fit to your unique size and shape. Reclining seatbacks contribute to the high comfort quotient of the rear seats.

The quality of the materials is generally high throughout the cabin, with supple imitation leather and a choice of aluminum or genuine wood trim in glossy or more textured open-pore finishes. That said, there are a couple of places where less than luxurious materials remain, primarily around the dashboard’s center stack and the transmission’s shift buttons.

Displays and controls are well-placed and easy to use, and the driver-configurable displays flanking the speedometer are worthy of special mention. The Sync 3 system’s touchscreen interface is also notable for its user-friendly operation, including the way it incorporates familiar smartphone-like gestures including swipe and pinch-to-zoom.

In back, the MKX offers a spacious cargo hold that includes 37.2 cubic feet of space behind the rear seats. Fold those seatbacks down and you end up with 68.8 cubic feet of cargo room, a number that’s on par with the competition.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Lincoln MKX.

5(73%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(9%)
4.4
22 reviews
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2017 Lincoln MKX is a winner
JohnC,04/11/2017
Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased a 2017 Lincoln MKX a week ago and it surely is a pleasure to drive. It has all the safety features including backup camera, warning on cars in other lanes, collision alert, and even will call 911 if the airbags deploy. Since it is push button start and push button transmission a lot of space was made available for storage between the front seats including two "pass thru" storage bins. The Sync 3 entertainment is excellent and is also voice activated as is the navigation system. I really appreciate the radar weather maps which give "in the moment" maps of the local radar--very useful. In summary, the Lincoln MKX is a joy to drive and extremely quiet in city traffic or on the road. Everything works perfectly including the liftgate which has multiple ways of opening it(including waging your foot under the bumper). The 2017 Lincoln MKX is a true winner. After a year of ownership the MIX is greet. No issues or problems. Everything works perfectly. Just took it to dealership for annual maintenance service. Everything checked out OK.
2017 MKX is a awesome ride! I highly recommend!
Peter G,08/01/2017
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I looked all the SUV's from entry level to top level from all brands. This included , Acura, VW, Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Subaru, Lexus, Toyota, Nisan, Jaguar, BMW, Audi, Honda, etc.. None of them had the the full package at this price point. The technology, ride, luxury and performance. Some were close, like the new 2018 Audi. There are some really aggressive rebates and pricing so don't pay over invoice and get the 0% financing. I really enjoy driving this SUV. The one downside has been the MPG but I knew this going in after reading all the reviews. The performance is worth it and 20 MPG blended is not bad to have a twin turbo!
Best car I've ever drove!!
Jeff,08/30/2017
Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I got a terrific deal on this SUV. I looked at EVERYTHING out there and found this vehicle to be exactly what I wanted. Great power, very comfortable, great ride and plenty of storage. Nice paint and interior is fantastic . The Revel stereo is far beyond what I was looking for. My driving is all types, highways and city driving. My average MPG is 24.9 with regular gas. I've driven Infiniti, BMW, Buick, Ford, Chevy, Jeep and Nissan Suv, but nothing gave all the extras I was looking for at the price. I love this car!
Agile Cruiser with 5 Star Fit & Finish
Celtic,11/22/2017
Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Every requirement I searched for in the upper Luxury segment was met or exceeded by the MKX. Its nice to be able to carry on a conversation without raising your voice. The visibility, quietness, comfortable seating and technological innovations are superlative. Driving the 2017 MKX is a pleasure, especially with the panoramic vista roof.
See all 22 reviews of the 2017 Lincoln MKX
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Lincoln MKX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover15.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Lincoln MKX

Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Overview

The Used 2017 Lincoln MKX is offered in the following submodels: MKX SUV. Available styles include Reserve 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Reserve 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Select 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Premiere 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Black Label 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and Black Label 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Lincoln MKX?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Lincoln MKX trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve is priced between $22,600 and$37,934 with odometer readings between 14153 and99151 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Select is priced between $19,999 and$26,988 with odometer readings between 32995 and45308 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Premiere is priced between $20,900 and$25,257 with odometer readings between 18173 and66215 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Lincoln MKX Black Label is priced between $32,444 and$38,695 with odometer readings between 16884 and49430 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Lincoln MKXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Lincoln MKX for sale near. There are currently 52 used and CPO 2017 MKXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,999 and mileage as low as 14153 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Lincoln MKX.

Can't find a used 2017 Lincoln MKXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Lincoln MKX for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,440.

Find a used Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,718.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln MKX for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,174.

Find a used certified pre-owned Lincoln for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,676.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Lincoln MKX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Lincoln lease specials
Check out Lincoln MKX lease specials

