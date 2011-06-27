2022 Lexus LX 600 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Base4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
Cash Offers
- $1,000 Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
- $1,000 Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
- $1,000 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 03/31/2022
Loyalty for Retail or Lease - Requirements and Restrictions:
Current Lexus owner or lessee of a ES, GX, IS, NX, and RX Families Lexus model qualify for loyalty reward towards the lease of an eligible new model.
$1,000
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 03/31/2022
Student/College Grad for Retail or Lease - Requirements and Restrictions:
Current students/recent graduates of accredited colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of enrollment/graduation required. See retailer for complete eligibility requirements and acceptable documentation. Nontransferable to family members or other occupants of household.
$1,000
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 03/31/2022
Military for Retail or Lease - Requirements and Restrictions:
Active military personnel and reserves, recently honorably discharged veterans, and retirees may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Must have proof of military status (Leave and Earnings Statement or Military ID). Not transferable to friends or family members.
$1,000
- $1,000
- Start
- 01/04/2022
- End
- 03/31/2022
Financing(0 available)
