Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews

Ultimate of the Ultimates! Big Ride , 02/18/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This is simply the ultimate, go anywhere do anything with class luxury SUV available on the planet. Our family owned the 2003 LX 470 and that was great, but this is beyond great. We looked at the best from Land Rover, Mercedes and even the Cadillac and there was no comparison. Value for value, reliability for reliability and capability for capability there is no other SUV that compares. Own one and you will understand!

The Land Cruiser of a King LXplorer57 , 02/11/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This vehicle is the 4th LX we have purchased. Following in the traditions of our LX 450 and two LX 470s, the LX 570 continues Lexus' trend of building quality vehicles that will endure the abuse of winters in Upstate New York, while also continuing to perform at a high level. The ride quality is excellent, with active height control and driver-controlled suspension. The Adaptive Front Lighting System finally makes its appearance on the flagship Lexus SUV, which makes navigating the winding roads of the Adirondacks that much easier in darkness. The styling is reminiscent of the LS 460, carefully lifted and placed upon an LX chassis. You will not be disappointed with this vehicle.

Awesome Dan , 07/10/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I will never drive another SUV and I have never been more happy with a purchase in my life. Power, comfort, ease of driving. A true machine.

LX 570 THE Luxury SUV Furman Walter , 04/22/2010 5 of 7 people found this review helpful I traded a 2007 GX in 2009. The LX is the finest automobile I have ever driven!!Have had Navagator and Escilade! The LX 570 beats them hands down!!! After one year of driving I have had NO problems!!! I would purchase a Lexus again!! Furman Walter