  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 LX 570
4.9
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ultimate of the Ultimates!

Big Ride, 02/18/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is simply the ultimate, go anywhere do anything with class luxury SUV available on the planet. Our family owned the 2003 LX 470 and that was great, but this is beyond great. We looked at the best from Land Rover, Mercedes and even the Cadillac and there was no comparison. Value for value, reliability for reliability and capability for capability there is no other SUV that compares. Own one and you will understand!

The Land Cruiser of a King

LXplorer57, 02/11/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is the 4th LX we have purchased. Following in the traditions of our LX 450 and two LX 470s, the LX 570 continues Lexus' trend of building quality vehicles that will endure the abuse of winters in Upstate New York, while also continuing to perform at a high level. The ride quality is excellent, with active height control and driver-controlled suspension. The Adaptive Front Lighting System finally makes its appearance on the flagship Lexus SUV, which makes navigating the winding roads of the Adirondacks that much easier in darkness. The styling is reminiscent of the LS 460, carefully lifted and placed upon an LX chassis. You will not be disappointed with this vehicle.

Awesome

Dan, 07/10/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I will never drive another SUV and I have never been more happy with a purchase in my life. Power, comfort, ease of driving. A true machine.

LX 570 THE Luxury SUV

Furman Walter, 04/22/2010
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

I traded a 2007 GX in 2009. The LX is the finest automobile I have ever driven!!Have had Navagator and Escilade! The LX 570 beats them hands down!!! After one year of driving I have had NO problems!!! I would purchase a Lexus again!! Furman Walter

Nice, Very NIce

I Luv Cars, 04/21/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Traded in a Mercedes GL450 for this car. While the Mercedes drove more like a car vs. a large SUV the LX570 is much more of a luxurious ride. There is also much more interior space. My three kids noticed it before I did. We have much less issues with "Stop touching me!". We had a road trip in the car and found it to be very comfortable. Very pleasurable to drive. Lots of extras on the car. The Navigation system was outstanding and easy to use. The sound system is great and the kids loved the built in DVD. Overall a very nice car. We liked it better than the Mercedes, and the Range Rover.

