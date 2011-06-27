Used 2009 Lexus GX 470 Consumer Reviews
Tough choice but happy with the GX
We had a tough time deciding between this and the ML. In the end, Lexus reliability and interior finish were what sold us. For the money the interior of the Lexus felt more polished (totally a personal choice here) than the M. Although the GX does have a tape deck, which definitely is dated! Seats are comfortable and layout of dash made sense. Also, the crossover drive feel of the ML, RX and MDX was unappealing to us. The GX works well for male & female but the Xovers felt very girly. After 2 months of use we really are pleased with it. Ride is comfortable around town as well as freeway, fuel economy as with others in this class is OK. Fits 2 car seats easily.
This is one of the BEST go anywhere SUV in the mar
It's my 1st SUV and I would like a 4x4 SUV that can go off-road and go to snow without a problem and this car never let me down..already 160,234 miles and no problem at all.Reliable,Durable,comfortable and very high resale value..it's a Lexus and version of Toyota Land Cruiser prado in other country..and last year i got a new Landcruiser200...
Does not fit 2 Car Seats in 2nd Row
I saw a posting that it fits multiple car seats in the 2nd row. This is not a correct statement. One Car seat will fit fine, but due to the position of the 2nd latch behind the drive it will not probably hold the car seat still. It is not positioned on par with Federal Guidelines. NHTSA certified fireman said he could not properly install the seat due to the positioning as it of center. So don't buy if you need multiple car-seats in the 2nd row.
Lots of pluses, lots of minuses
Our old car was a Ford expedition (Eddie bauer 2003) and I wanted to downsize. We shopped through lots of suvs and finally settled on the gx470. There were a couple of requirements: smaller size and tough four wheel drive vehicle, along with great reliability. The gx met these requirements. But, the interior left so much lacking. I wanted the quality of a Japanese built car and this is built in Japan, but this suv was designed for the Japanese. The seats are way too small (no one should buy this vehicle that is anywhere near 6 feet tall) and the drivers compartment is crampedbase of seat is inches shorter than the expedition, ashtrays everywhere but no personal storage.
