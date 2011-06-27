Vehicle overview

First introduced in 1993, the Lexus GS was intended to boost the company's credibility as a legitimate competitor to German sport sedan rivals. While it was an attractive, well-executed vehicle, the hefty curb weight and underpowered engine didn't win it any accolades. With each passing generation, Lexus engineers have worked tirelessly on improving the vehicle and making it more powerful, refined, luxurious and fun to drive. The third-generation GS, introduced last year, came equipped with the same 4.3-liter V8 engine that was seen in the previous-generation car but was now up to 300 horsepower and was coupled to a new six-speed automatic transmission. The 2007 Lexus GS 430 actually sees a decrease in horsepower and torque numbers due to new SAE testing procedures. Actual performance is unaffected, though it's now humbled by the GS 350's new 3.5-liter V6. Regardless, it still puts out 290 hp, and the GS 430 remains at the top of its class in a segment that also includes the Infiniti M45, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. True to Lexus form, the 2007 GS 430 only comes in one trim level and is loaded with comfort and safety features. Notably, the GS 430 is one of the few midsize luxury sedans that offers an adjustable suspension. The driver can choose from four settings, such as "sport", to provide tighter, more precise control while driving. A new Active Stabilizer system this year is said to reduce body roll and enhance vehicle control during cornering.

Those looking for a midsize luxury sport sedan that excels in performance should probably check out the Infiniti M45 or BMW 5 Series, as they are able to involve the driver more directly. But for a vehicle that offers plenty of performance along with a high level of refinement, it's hard to beat the GS.