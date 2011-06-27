Used 2007 Lexus GS 430 Consumer Reviews
The Quick yet Elegant GS
GB, 05/22/2007
I am sure that this is the best car you can own if what you desire is horsepower, a comfortable ride, reliability and style - an eyecatcher for sure.
