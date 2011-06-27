Used 2006 Lexus GS 430 Consumer Reviews

Love my car stainless , 11/02/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love my car - 3 years later there is not another car on the road that I want to drive. The only down side we have seen is that the brakes wear unreasonably quick - 20k miles or there about. That does not change my mind about the car - she handles oh so well! Report Abuse

All I can say is Wow! Tularockstar , 04/29/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased mine a Lexus Certified Used car, and all I can is "wow!" This car has just about everything a driver would need under the Sun. Once in gear, this car is like race horse ready to sprint out of the gate. The handling is excellent and very agile around corners and curves. One has to watch, however, the speedometer, as I found myself going from 40 to 80 in a few seconds. Report Abuse

The Phenomenon is simply the best Ben , 03/26/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I absolutely love this vehicle! The GS 430 has an engine that rocks, an interior that had to be fitted by the people at the Four Seasons, the best stereo system in the Mark Levinson bar none, and a design that makes your mouth water. Lexus needs to stop thinking it needs to chase the BMW 5 series. You are the benchmark in my mind. Report Abuse

2006 Lexus GS 430 Review Rob , 10/27/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Really enjoy the car except for the minor problems. Car has great performance, could only imagine it being perfect with the new LS 460's engine. Needs a bigger fuel tank, better seat heaters, and the Mark Levinson stereo needs more bass... nothing an aftermarket JL Audio sub can't cure. Car seems to have a few rattles in the dash that dealer has yet to narrow down and the brakes began to squeal. I was told that these are performance brakes and its normal. Lexus's solution is to put on less performance pads and lose out on the great brakes, I don't think so. I also would like to shut off the way to sensitive traction control, which I believe you can on the 2007. Report Abuse