Used 2007 Lexus GS 350 Consumer Reviews
Stop wasting time - go get one!
Considering the GS 350? Stop right now & get it! Its amazing! Most luxurious car in its segment. Ride is flawless & the creature comforts are top notch. I dont care what magfolk say, Im not driving the autobahn & Im not racing. Its a luxury car thats sporty & fun. Commuting is a dream. Steering is just fine & much nicer than TL I traded. Yes it does not drive like a German auto, but I dont care. Just finished a 400+ mile trip & never felt better coming out of a car. Comfortable! Did I mention quiet? Oh my gosh! At highway speeds you can have a normal conversation with music playing in the background. Plus reliability Germany cant touch. Kudos to Lexus on the GS 350.
GS 350, The Better Car
Wanting to buy the 07 LS 460, but ended buying the GS 350, but no regret this car is super refine, fast and powerful. Researched all competitors. This GS is better hands down if you're looking for power,luxury, comfort and refinement. Has everything that I need in a car from power to comfort and safety features.
Perfection
This car is everything you could ever imagine and more. Hit the gas and it will pin you to your seat. Hit the brakes and it stops as quick as a porche. The interior is about as luxurious as you will ever find. The headlights turn with the steering wheel. The cockpit is far superior to the 530. The navigation system is heads and tails better than the one in my Acura. The rear view camera is excellent and the picture is crystal clear. The park assist even tells you which way to turn the wheel in order to avoid hitting an object. From the outside it looks like a 4 door race car. Everyone stares at it when I pull in a parking lot. WHAT A CAR!!!
Grown & Sexy
This car is almost great. The exterior design is gorgeous and powerful while the inside is luxurious and super comfortable. However, I wouldn't have bought the car without the nav - it's just that good. I didn't, however, opt for the ML sound package because the standard system is pretty darn good. BMWs and Audis are probably more fun to drive hard because of their superior steering feedback, but the GS can hold its own - it handles surprising well for a big car. Dallas has few twisty roads or hills but plenty of hard, concrete highways, so the Lexus' suspension has the best combination of comfort and sport I could find. I wish the back seats folded flat (only has a ski pass-thru), though.
2007 AWD GS 350
Lexus listened to the reviews of the 2006 model and addressed the concerns in 07 - a quick 303 hp V6; good brake feel and response; the ability to turn off the stability control. I have not enjoyed driving this much since my 1994 BMW 540! I have owned the 2006 530i, and this Lexus is a much better driving experience than that car was. I would like just a bit more headroom (I am 6 feet tall), but that is my only complaint. I am thoroughly enjoying this car - highly recommended for a test drive.
Sponsored cars related to the GS 350
Related Used 2007 Lexus GS 350 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Cayenne
- 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Ford Fusion News
- 2019 Audi A6
- 2019 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2020 CLS-Class
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2019 NX 300h
- Lexus RC F 2019
- 2021 Lexus NX 300h
- 2019 Lexus GS F
- 2019 Lexus LC 500h
- Lexus NX 300 2021
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- Lexus RC 350 2020
- 2020 Lexus LX 570