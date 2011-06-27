  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 350
  4. Used 2007 Lexus GS 350
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2007 Lexus GS 350 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 GS 350
5(77%)4(19%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
92 reviews
Write a review
See all GS 350s for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,077 - $10,001
Used GS 350 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...19

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Stop wasting time - go get one!

Jonathan, 11/01/2006
38 of 38 people found this review helpful

Considering the GS 350? Stop right now & get it! Its amazing! Most luxurious car in its segment. Ride is flawless & the creature comforts are top notch. I dont care what magfolk say, Im not driving the autobahn & Im not racing. Its a luxury car thats sporty & fun. Commuting is a dream. Steering is just fine & much nicer than TL I traded. Yes it does not drive like a German auto, but I dont care. Just finished a 400+ mile trip & never felt better coming out of a car. Comfortable! Did I mention quiet? Oh my gosh! At highway speeds you can have a normal conversation with music playing in the background. Plus reliability Germany cant touch. Kudos to Lexus on the GS 350.

Report Abuse

GS 350, The Better Car

Ferdi, 10/16/2006
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

Wanting to buy the 07 LS 460, but ended buying the GS 350, but no regret this car is super refine, fast and powerful. Researched all competitors. This GS is better hands down if you're looking for power,luxury, comfort and refinement. Has everything that I need in a car from power to comfort and safety features.

Report Abuse

Perfection

Corn Boy, 10/15/2006
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This car is everything you could ever imagine and more. Hit the gas and it will pin you to your seat. Hit the brakes and it stops as quick as a porche. The interior is about as luxurious as you will ever find. The headlights turn with the steering wheel. The cockpit is far superior to the 530. The navigation system is heads and tails better than the one in my Acura. The rear view camera is excellent and the picture is crystal clear. The park assist even tells you which way to turn the wheel in order to avoid hitting an object. From the outside it looks like a 4 door race car. Everyone stares at it when I pull in a parking lot. WHAT A CAR!!!

Report Abuse

Grown & Sexy

2TearsNaBucket, 12/27/2006
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

This car is almost great. The exterior design is gorgeous and powerful while the inside is luxurious and super comfortable. However, I wouldn't have bought the car without the nav - it's just that good. I didn't, however, opt for the ML sound package because the standard system is pretty darn good. BMWs and Audis are probably more fun to drive hard because of their superior steering feedback, but the GS can hold its own - it handles surprising well for a big car. Dallas has few twisty roads or hills but plenty of hard, concrete highways, so the Lexus' suspension has the best combination of comfort and sport I could find. I wish the back seats folded flat (only has a ski pass-thru), though.

Report Abuse

2007 AWD GS 350

TAS, 09/24/2006
26 of 27 people found this review helpful

Lexus listened to the reviews of the 2006 model and addressed the concerns in 07 - a quick 303 hp V6; good brake feel and response; the ability to turn off the stability control. I have not enjoyed driving this much since my 1994 BMW 540! I have owned the 2006 530i, and this Lexus is a much better driving experience than that car was. I would like just a bit more headroom (I am 6 feet tall), but that is my only complaint. I am thoroughly enjoying this car - highly recommended for a test drive.

Report Abuse
12345...19
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GS 350s for sale

Related Used 2007 Lexus GS 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles