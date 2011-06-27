Estimated values
2007 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,518
|$7,538
|$8,650
|Clean
|$4,973
|$6,799
|$7,799
|Average
|$3,884
|$5,320
|$6,095
|Rough
|$2,794
|$3,842
|$4,392
Estimated values
2007 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,391
|$7,192
|$8,185
|Clean
|$4,859
|$6,487
|$7,379
|Average
|$3,794
|$5,076
|$5,767
|Rough
|$2,730
|$3,665
|$4,155