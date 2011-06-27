Used 2004 Lexus GS 300 Consumer Reviews
No longer fun to browse for cars
My GS 300 spoiled me, but I didn't realize it until I started looking at other cars online. I used to do it for fun, just to fantasize about what I might enjoy. I was lucky enough to find my 04 model with the Nav/Lev package, which has more than proven itself. Now I don't even have fun looking at other cars. I just can't imagine that it would get any better than the reliability, extreme level of comfort, and total owner satisfaction that I have experienced over the past year and a half. My first lexus was a 96 ES 300, which was replaced with this one. As long as I am able, I will never purchase another vehicle.
Spoiled
I will never even think about buying another car the Lexus gs300 is the most satisfying car I have ever driven. Thank you Lexus!!!
Smooth ride
I just traded a 2003 bmw 525 for the 2004 lexus gs300. The ride in the lexus is so smooth compared to bmw. Anyone looking for a comfortable smooth riding car would definately be happy with the gs300.
Just great all around
This is a great car that does everything well and not anything bad
Wonderful car
Unbeatable value if low miles and well maintained.
